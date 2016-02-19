Migration and Economic Growth in the United States
1st Edition
National, Regional, and Metropolitan Perspectives
Description
Migration and Economic Growth in the United States: National, Regional, and Metropolitan Perspectives describes the post-World-War-II behavior of selected variables that explains the evolution of urban size and composition in the United States.
This book is organized into nine chapters. Chapter 1 provides a brief historical overview of the urbanization process in the United States. In Chapters 2 and 3, certain national forces that shape the spatial distribution of population and economic activity during the postwar period are deliberated. Chapters 4 and 5 elaborate the behavior of the central cities and suburban rings of 62 major metropolitan areas. A model of metropolitan growth is dealt with in Chapter 6, followed by an evaluation of estimates of the model from 1950 to 1970 in Chapter 7. Chapter 8 covers a model of intrametropolitan location of employment, housing, and labor force. The last chapter elaborates the employment policy implications of population redistribution in the United States.
This publication is beneficial to economists and specialists concerned with migration and economic growth in the United States.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Postwar Urban Growth in Historical Context
2 National Forces Affecting the Spatial Distribution of Population and Economic Activity in the Post-World-War-II Era
The National Rate of Employment Growth
The National Rate of Civilian Labor Force Growth
Other Forces Contributing to Population Redistribution
The U.S. Migration Experience, 1947-1975
Summary
3 Interregional Shifts in the Location of Population and Employment
The Behavior of Regional Employment and Population Changes, 1947-1977: The Historical Record
Regional Shifts in Manufacturing Employment
The Causal Linkages Between Population and Employment
Summary
Appendix
4 Metropolitan Growth and Migration: The Patterns Since 1950
The Sample Metropolitan Areas and the Data
Urban Employment Growth, 1950-1970
Urban Nonagricultural Employment Growth, 1970-1975
Growth of Urban Manufacturing Employment, 1950-1970
Metropolitan Unemployment Rates, 1950-1975
Growth of Income and Earnings
Metropolitan Migration and Economic Growth
The Rural to Urban Migration Turnaround
Summary and Conclusions
Appendix
5 Changing Intrametropolitan Location Patterns of Labor Force and Economic Activity
The Data
Changes in the Location of Urban Labor Force and Employment
Suburban and Central City Income Growth
Location Patterns of Intrametropolitan Movers and Metropolitan In-Migrants
Summary and Conclusions
6 A Model of Metropolitan Growth and Migration
Simultaneous-Equations Models of Migration
The Theory
Specification of the Model
Appendix
7 Metropolitan Growth and Migration: Estimation of the Model
Estimation Procedures
Model Estimation
Appendix
8 A Model of Intrametropolitan Location of Employment, Housing, and Labor Force
The Model of Intrametropolitan Location
The Data
The Empirical Results
Summary and Conclusions
Appendix
9 Thoughts on the Policy Aspects of Migration and Urban Employment Growth
The Rationale for Public Intervention
Selected Employment Policy Options
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259444