Migration and Economic Growth in the United States - 1st Edition

Migration and Economic Growth in the United States

1st Edition

National, Regional, and Metropolitan Perspectives

Authors: Michael J. Greenwood
Editors: Edwin S. Mills
eBook ISBN: 9781483259444
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1981
Page Count: 248
Description

Migration and Economic Growth in the United States: National, Regional, and Metropolitan Perspectives describes the post-World-War-II behavior of selected variables that explains the evolution of urban size and composition in the United States.

This book is organized into nine chapters. Chapter 1 provides a brief historical overview of the urbanization process in the United States. In Chapters 2 and 3, certain national forces that shape the spatial distribution of population and economic activity during the postwar period are deliberated. Chapters 4 and 5 elaborate the behavior of the central cities and suburban rings of 62 major metropolitan areas. A model of metropolitan growth is dealt with in Chapter 6, followed by an evaluation of estimates of the model from 1950 to 1970 in Chapter 7. Chapter 8 covers a model of intrametropolitan location of employment, housing, and labor force. The last chapter elaborates the employment policy implications of population redistribution in the United States.

This publication is beneficial to economists and specialists concerned with migration and economic growth in the United States.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1 Introduction

Postwar Urban Growth in Historical Context

2 National Forces Affecting the Spatial Distribution of Population and Economic Activity in the Post-World-War-II Era

The National Rate of Employment Growth

The National Rate of Civilian Labor Force Growth

Other Forces Contributing to Population Redistribution

The U.S. Migration Experience, 1947-1975

Summary

3 Interregional Shifts in the Location of Population and Employment

The Behavior of Regional Employment and Population Changes, 1947-1977: The Historical Record

Regional Shifts in Manufacturing Employment

The Causal Linkages Between Population and Employment

Summary

Appendix

4 Metropolitan Growth and Migration: The Patterns Since 1950

The Sample Metropolitan Areas and the Data

Urban Employment Growth, 1950-1970

Urban Nonagricultural Employment Growth, 1970-1975

Growth of Urban Manufacturing Employment, 1950-1970

Metropolitan Unemployment Rates, 1950-1975

Growth of Income and Earnings

Metropolitan Migration and Economic Growth

The Rural to Urban Migration Turnaround

Summary and Conclusions

Appendix

5 Changing Intrametropolitan Location Patterns of Labor Force and Economic Activity

The Data

Changes in the Location of Urban Labor Force and Employment

Suburban and Central City Income Growth

Location Patterns of Intrametropolitan Movers and Metropolitan In-Migrants

Summary and Conclusions

6 A Model of Metropolitan Growth and Migration

Simultaneous-Equations Models of Migration

The Theory

Specification of the Model

Appendix

7 Metropolitan Growth and Migration: Estimation of the Model

Estimation Procedures

Model Estimation

Appendix

8 A Model of Intrametropolitan Location of Employment, Housing, and Labor Force

The Model of Intrametropolitan Location

The Data

The Empirical Results

Summary and Conclusions

Appendix

9 Thoughts on the Policy Aspects of Migration and Urban Employment Growth

The Rationale for Public Intervention

Selected Employment Policy Options

References

Subject Index

About the Author

Michael J. Greenwood

About the Editor

Edwin S. Mills

