Migration and Economic Growth in the United States: National, Regional, and Metropolitan Perspectives describes the post-World-War-II behavior of selected variables that explains the evolution of urban size and composition in the United States.

This book is organized into nine chapters. Chapter 1 provides a brief historical overview of the urbanization process in the United States. In Chapters 2 and 3, certain national forces that shape the spatial distribution of population and economic activity during the postwar period are deliberated. Chapters 4 and 5 elaborate the behavior of the central cities and suburban rings of 62 major metropolitan areas. A model of metropolitan growth is dealt with in Chapter 6, followed by an evaluation of estimates of the model from 1950 to 1970 in Chapter 7. Chapter 8 covers a model of intrametropolitan location of employment, housing, and labor force. The last chapter elaborates the employment policy implications of population redistribution in the United States.

This publication is beneficial to economists and specialists concerned with migration and economic growth in the United States.