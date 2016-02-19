Microwaves and Thermoregulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120440207, 9780323140683

Microwaves and Thermoregulation

1st Edition

Editors: Eleanor Adair
eBook ISBN: 9780323140683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 502
Description

Microwaves and Thermoregulation emerged from a symposium hosted by the John B. Pierce Foundation at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, on October 26-27, 1981. The event brought together engineers, physical scientists, physiologists, and psychologists to discuss the ways in which nonionizing electromagnetic radiation deposits thermalizing energy in biological tissues and how this energy may be detected and managed by the conscious organism. The book begins by tracing the history of thermal RF-tolerance and of thermoregulation. This is followed by chapters on topics such as the characteristics of the thermal environment; the microwave stimulus; electromagnetic heating for therapy; the effects of thermal (infrared) radiation on humans; body temperature regulation during euthermia and hyperthermia; the central nervous thermoregulatory system; and thermal sensation. Other chapters discuss the sensory dynamics of intense microwave irradiation; thermoregulation in intense microwave fields; thermoregulatory behavioral responses; and effects of long-term (subchronic) exposure to weak microwave fields. The book also includes a chapter featuring panel discussion held during the symposium, and one that discusses G. A. Sachers free-energy hypothesis of life-span enhancement.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Microwaves and Thermoregulation: Historical Introduction

Characterizing the Thermal Environment

The Microwave Stimulus

Electromagnetic Heating for Therapy

In Vivo Temperature Measurements during Whole-Body Exposure of Macaca Mulatta to Resonant and Nonresonant Frequencies

Infrared Radiation and Human Thermal Comfort

Body Temperature Regulation during Euthermia and Hyperthermia

Central Nervous Mechanisms Regulating Body Temperature

Thermal Sensation: Infrared and Microwaves

Sensory Dynamics of Intense Microwave Irradiation: A Comparative Study of Aversive Behaviors by Mice and Rats

Sensation, Subtleties, and Standards: Synopsis of a Panel Discussion

Beyond Thermoregulation

Circulatory and Sweating Responses during Exercise and Heat Stress

Acclimation to Heat and Suggestions, by Inference, for Microwave Radiation

Thermoregulation in Intense Microwave Fields

Evaluation of Thermoregulatory Response to Microwave Power Deposition

Thermoregulatory Behavioral Responses

Changes in Thermoregulatory Behavior during Microwave Irradiation

The Thermal Basis for Disruption of Operant Behavior by Microwaves in Three Animal Species

Subtle Consequences of Exposure to Weak Microwave Fields: Are There Nonthermal Effects?

Detection of Radiofrequency RadiationInduced Whole-Body Heating Following Chemical Impairment of Thermoregulation

Influence of the Circadian Rhythm of Body Temperature on the Physiological Response to Microwaves: Day vs Night Exposure

The Brain Is the Organ of Longevity: Introduction to G. A. Sachers Free-Energy Hypothesis of Life-Span Enhancement

Index




About the Editor

Eleanor Adair

