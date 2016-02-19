Microwaves and Thermoregulation
1st Edition
Microwaves and Thermoregulation emerged from a symposium hosted by the John B. Pierce Foundation at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, on October 26-27, 1981. The event brought together engineers, physical scientists, physiologists, and psychologists to discuss the ways in which nonionizing electromagnetic radiation deposits thermalizing energy in biological tissues and how this energy may be detected and managed by the conscious organism. The book begins by tracing the history of thermal RF-tolerance and of thermoregulation. This is followed by chapters on topics such as the characteristics of the thermal environment; the microwave stimulus; electromagnetic heating for therapy; the effects of thermal (infrared) radiation on humans; body temperature regulation during euthermia and hyperthermia; the central nervous thermoregulatory system; and thermal sensation. Other chapters discuss the sensory dynamics of intense microwave irradiation; thermoregulation in intense microwave fields; thermoregulatory behavioral responses; and effects of long-term (subchronic) exposure to weak microwave fields. The book also includes a chapter featuring panel discussion held during the symposium, and one that discusses G. A. Sachers free-energy hypothesis of life-span enhancement.
Contributors
Preface
Microwaves and Thermoregulation: Historical Introduction
Characterizing the Thermal Environment
The Microwave Stimulus
Electromagnetic Heating for Therapy
In Vivo Temperature Measurements during Whole-Body Exposure of Macaca Mulatta to Resonant and Nonresonant Frequencies
Infrared Radiation and Human Thermal Comfort
Body Temperature Regulation during Euthermia and Hyperthermia
Central Nervous Mechanisms Regulating Body Temperature
Thermal Sensation: Infrared and Microwaves
Sensory Dynamics of Intense Microwave Irradiation: A Comparative Study of Aversive Behaviors by Mice and Rats
Sensation, Subtleties, and Standards: Synopsis of a Panel Discussion
Beyond Thermoregulation
Circulatory and Sweating Responses during Exercise and Heat Stress
Acclimation to Heat and Suggestions, by Inference, for Microwave Radiation
Thermoregulation in Intense Microwave Fields
Evaluation of Thermoregulatory Response to Microwave Power Deposition
Thermoregulatory Behavioral Responses
Changes in Thermoregulatory Behavior during Microwave Irradiation
The Thermal Basis for Disruption of Operant Behavior by Microwaves in Three Animal Species
Subtle Consequences of Exposure to Weak Microwave Fields: Are There Nonthermal Effects?
Detection of Radiofrequency RadiationInduced Whole-Body Heating Following Chemical Impairment of Thermoregulation
Influence of the Circadian Rhythm of Body Temperature on the Physiological Response to Microwaves: Day vs Night Exposure
The Brain Is the Organ of Longevity: Introduction to G. A. Sachers Free-Energy Hypothesis of Life-Span Enhancement
Index
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140683