Microwaves and Thermoregulation emerged from a symposium hosted by the John B. Pierce Foundation at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, on October 26-27, 1981. The event brought together engineers, physical scientists, physiologists, and psychologists to discuss the ways in which nonionizing electromagnetic radiation deposits thermalizing energy in biological tissues and how this energy may be detected and managed by the conscious organism. The book begins by tracing the history of thermal RF-tolerance and of thermoregulation. This is followed by chapters on topics such as the characteristics of the thermal environment; the microwave stimulus; electromagnetic heating for therapy; the effects of thermal (infrared) radiation on humans; body temperature regulation during euthermia and hyperthermia; the central nervous thermoregulatory system; and thermal sensation. Other chapters discuss the sensory dynamics of intense microwave irradiation; thermoregulation in intense microwave fields; thermoregulatory behavioral responses; and effects of long-term (subchronic) exposure to weak microwave fields. The book also includes a chapter featuring panel discussion held during the symposium, and one that discusses G. A. Sachers free-energy hypothesis of life-span enhancement.