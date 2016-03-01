"In this book, "Microwave Wireless Communications: From Transistor to System Level," a team of well-known industry and academic experts has been assembled to provide a thorough treatment of these topics. The authors do not simply repeat standard explanations of these subjects, but present unique approaches, perspectives, and alternate points of view that greatly enhance one’s understanding of these complex ideas."

"Practicing mobile communication engineers, as well as those who simply seek a better understanding of this complex subject, will benefit from the content of this work. The authors and editors should be congratulated for sharing their knowledge and perspective of this topic with the engineering community." --Charles F. Campbell, Qorvo, Richardson, Texas, United States

"I believe that Dr. Antonio Raffo and Dr. Giovanni Crupi, the editors of the book "Microwave Wireless Communications: From Transistor to System Level," have done a great service to the microwave and RF community by putting together important and relevant information on systems, circuits, and devices in a single volume with contributions from authors that have extensive research experience and expertise in the specific technical areas and topics included in each of the eight chapters."

"It is my hope that students, engineers, and researchers involved in RF anmicrowave practice will be able to enhance their understanding of device, circuit, and system interactions through concepts and techniques presented in this book, and help create exciting system applications and solutions for the benefit of mankind." --Ramesh K. Gupta, Bethesda, Maryland, United States