Microwave Wireless Communications
1st Edition
From Transistor to System Level
Description
To design and develop fast and effective microwave wireless systems today involves addressing the three different ‘levels’: Device, circuit, and system. This book presents the links and interactions between the three different levels rather than providing just a comprehensive coverage of one specific level. With the aim of overcoming the sectional knowledge of microwave engineers, this will be the first book focused on explaining how the three different levels interact by taking the reader on a journey through the different levels going from the theoretical background to the practical applications.
Key Features
- Explains the links and interactions between the three different design levels of wireless communication transmitters: device, circuit, and system
- Presents state-of-the-art, challenges, and future trends in the field of wireless communication systems
- Covers all aspects of both mature and cutting-edge technologies for semiconductor devices for wireless communication applications
- Many circuit designs outlining the limitations derived from the available transistor technologies and system requirements
- Explains how new microwave measurement techniques can represent an essential tool for microwave modellers and designers
Readership
University researchers in RF and microwave engineering, R&D engineers in industry, graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Microwave Transistor Modelling
Giovanni Crupi, Antonio Raffo, Gustavo Avolio, Alina Caddemi, Dominique M. M.-P. Schreurs, and Giorgio Vannini
2. RF and Microwave Linear and Nonlinear Characterization
Marco Pirola, Andrea Ferrero, and Vittorio Camarchia
3. Nonlinear Analysis and Design of Oscillator Circuits
Almudena Suárez, Sergio Sancho, and Franco Ramirez
4. Microwave Power Amplifiers: Design and Technology
Paolo Colantonio, Elisa Cipriani, and Franco Giannini
5. Technology Design Interaction: System Driven Technology Choices
Peter J. Zampardi, Kerry Burger, and Brian Moser
6. RF Power Amplifier for Wireless Communication
Wenhua Chen, Zhancang Wang, Xiaofan Chen, and Silong Zhang
7. Nonlinear Applications at the Transmitter System Level
Earl McCune
8. System-Level Non-ideality Characterization for Compensation
Dominique M. M.-P. Schreurs and Saeed Farsi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039366
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128038949
About the Author
Antonio Raffo
Antonio Raffo is a research associate at the University of Ferrara, Italy, where he teaches courses in semiconductor devices and electronic instrumentation and measurement. His research activity is mainly oriented to nonlinear electron device characterization and modeling and circuit-design techniques for nonlinear microwave and millimeter-wave applications. Antonio has coauthored over 100 publications in international journals and conferences. He is a member of the Technical Programme Committee of the IEEE INMMiC conference and serves as an associate editor of International Journal of Numerical Modelling: Electronic Networks, Devices and Fields. Antonio is a member of the IEEE Microwave Measurement Technical Committee (MTT-11).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ferrara, Italy
Giovanni Crupi
Giovanni Crupi is a tenure track assistant professor at the University of Messina, Italy, where he teaches microwave electronics, laboratory of wireless technologies, bioengineering, and optoelectronics. Since 2005, he has been a repeat visiting scientist with KU Leuven and IMEC, Leuven, Belgium. Giovanni’s main research interests include small and large signal modeling of advanced microwave devices. He is a member of the Technical Programme Committee of the IEEE INMMiC and TELSIKS conferences and serves as an associate editor of International Journal of Numerical Modelling: Electronic Networks, Devices and Fields. Giovanni is the chair of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) Fellowship program.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Messina, Italy
Reviews
"In this book, "Microwave Wireless Communications: From Transistor to System Level," a team of well-known industry and academic experts has been assembled to provide a thorough treatment of these topics. The authors do not simply repeat standard explanations of these subjects, but present unique approaches, perspectives, and alternate points of view that greatly enhance one’s understanding of these complex ideas."
"Practicing mobile communication engineers, as well as those who simply seek a better understanding of this complex subject, will benefit from the content of this work. The authors and editors should be congratulated for sharing their knowledge and perspective of this topic with the engineering community." --Charles F. Campbell, Qorvo, Richardson, Texas, United States
"I believe that Dr. Antonio Raffo and Dr. Giovanni Crupi, the editors of the book "Microwave Wireless Communications: From Transistor to System Level," have done a great service to the microwave and RF community by putting together important and relevant information on systems, circuits, and devices in a single volume with contributions from authors that have extensive research experience and expertise in the specific technical areas and topics included in each of the eight chapters."
"It is my hope that students, engineers, and researchers involved in RF anmicrowave practice will be able to enhance their understanding of device, circuit, and system interactions through concepts and techniques presented in this book, and help create exciting system applications and solutions for the benefit of mankind." --Ramesh K. Gupta, Bethesda, Maryland, United States