Microwave Power Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196794, 9781483221823

Microwave Power Engineering

1st Edition

Applications

Editors: Ernest C. Okress
eBook ISBN: 9781483221823
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Microwave Power Engineering, Volume 2: Applications introduces the electronics technology of microwave power and its applications. This technology emphasizes microwave electronics for direct power utilization and transmission purposes. This volume presents the accomplishments with respect to components, systems, and applications and their prevailing limitations in the light of knowledge of the microwave power technology. The applications discussed include the microwave heating and other processes of materials, which utilize the magnetron predominantly. Other applications include microwave ionized gases for chemical processing, space (propulsion), and scientific (controlled nuclear fusion) purposes; particle accelerators for scientific, medical, and industrial purposes; military and aerospace for phased array focused microwave energy, experimental vehicle hovering; and dynamics, for experimental microwave motors and experimental waveguide vehicle transport. This text also provides recommendations with respect to what can be done to accelerate a balanced growth of the subject and to attract more creative interest and support.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Chapter 5. Applications

5.1 Microwave Heating

5.1.1 Introduction

Food Field

5.1.2 Ovens

5.1.3 Energy Conversion in Closed Microwave Cavities

5.1.4 Freeze Drying

5.1.5 Finish Drying of Potato Chips

5.1.6 Thawing of Frozen Food

5.1.7 Heating of Precooked Food

5.1.8 Cooking and Baking of Food

5.1.9 Conditioning of Flour

5.1.10 Sterilization

Materials Field

5.1.11 Destruction of Dry Rot Fungus in Wood and Brick

5.1.12 Destruction of Woodworm in Timber

5.1.13 Curing of Concrete

5.1.14 Breaking of Concrete

5.1.15 Sealing of Plastics

5.1.16 Traveling Wave Dryers

5.1.17 Forest Products

5.1.18 Processing of Dielectric Sheets

5.1.19 Materials Evaluation and Measurement Techniques

5.1.20 Conclusions

5.2 Microwave Biophysics

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Radiation Biology, Medical Applications, and Radiation Hazards

5.2.3 Scientific Uses

5.2.4 Conclusions

5.3 Aerospace and Military

5.3.2 High Power Tubes for Phased Array Applications

5.3.3 Amplifier per Subarray versus Amplifier per Element

5.3.4 Focused Microwave Energy

5.3.5 Microwave-Powered Aerospace Vehicles

5.3.6 Synthetic Noise Power

5.3.7 Conclusions

5.4 Microwave Electron Accelerators

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for Acceleration

III. Techniques for Beam Handling and Use

IV. Scientific Applications

V. Medical Applications

VI. Industrial Applications

VII. Conclusions

Symbols

References

5.5 Ionized Gases

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Chemical Processing in a Microwave Discharge

5.5.3 Plasma Heating and Confinement—Controlled Nuclear Fusion

5.5.4 Microwave-Powered Plasma Space Propulsion

5.6 Microwavedynamics

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Microwave Motors

5.6.3 Waveguide Vehicle Transport

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221823

About the Editor

Ernest C. Okress

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.