Microwave Power Engineering, Volume 2: Applications introduces the electronics technology of microwave power and its applications. This technology emphasizes microwave electronics for direct power utilization and transmission purposes. This volume presents the accomplishments with respect to components, systems, and applications and their prevailing limitations in the light of knowledge of the microwave power technology. The applications discussed include the microwave heating and other processes of materials, which utilize the magnetron predominantly. Other applications include microwave ionized gases for chemical processing, space (propulsion), and scientific (controlled nuclear fusion) purposes; particle accelerators for scientific, medical, and industrial purposes; military and aerospace for phased array focused microwave energy, experimental vehicle hovering; and dynamics, for experimental microwave motors and experimental waveguide vehicle transport. This text also provides recommendations with respect to what can be done to accelerate a balanced growth of the subject and to attract more creative interest and support.