Microwave Power Engineering
1st Edition
Applications
Description
Microwave Power Engineering, Volume 2: Applications introduces the electronics technology of microwave power and its applications. This technology emphasizes microwave electronics for direct power utilization and transmission purposes. This volume presents the accomplishments with respect to components, systems, and applications and their prevailing limitations in the light of knowledge of the microwave power technology. The applications discussed include the microwave heating and other processes of materials, which utilize the magnetron predominantly. Other applications include microwave ionized gases for chemical processing, space (propulsion), and scientific (controlled nuclear fusion) purposes; particle accelerators for scientific, medical, and industrial purposes; military and aerospace for phased array focused microwave energy, experimental vehicle hovering; and dynamics, for experimental microwave motors and experimental waveguide vehicle transport. This text also provides recommendations with respect to what can be done to accelerate a balanced growth of the subject and to attract more creative interest and support.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Chapter 5. Applications
5.1 Microwave Heating
5.1.1 Introduction
Food Field
5.1.2 Ovens
5.1.3 Energy Conversion in Closed Microwave Cavities
5.1.4 Freeze Drying
5.1.5 Finish Drying of Potato Chips
5.1.6 Thawing of Frozen Food
5.1.7 Heating of Precooked Food
5.1.8 Cooking and Baking of Food
5.1.9 Conditioning of Flour
5.1.10 Sterilization
Materials Field
5.1.11 Destruction of Dry Rot Fungus in Wood and Brick
5.1.12 Destruction of Woodworm in Timber
5.1.13 Curing of Concrete
5.1.14 Breaking of Concrete
5.1.15 Sealing of Plastics
5.1.16 Traveling Wave Dryers
5.1.17 Forest Products
5.1.18 Processing of Dielectric Sheets
5.1.19 Materials Evaluation and Measurement Techniques
5.1.20 Conclusions
5.2 Microwave Biophysics
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 Radiation Biology, Medical Applications, and Radiation Hazards
5.2.3 Scientific Uses
5.2.4 Conclusions
5.3 Aerospace and Military
5.3.2 High Power Tubes for Phased Array Applications
5.3.3 Amplifier per Subarray versus Amplifier per Element
5.3.4 Focused Microwave Energy
5.3.5 Microwave-Powered Aerospace Vehicles
5.3.6 Synthetic Noise Power
5.3.7 Conclusions
5.4 Microwave Electron Accelerators
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Acceleration
III. Techniques for Beam Handling and Use
IV. Scientific Applications
V. Medical Applications
VI. Industrial Applications
VII. Conclusions
Symbols
References
5.5 Ionized Gases
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 Chemical Processing in a Microwave Discharge
5.5.3 Plasma Heating and Confinement—Controlled Nuclear Fusion
5.5.4 Microwave-Powered Plasma Space Propulsion
5.6 Microwavedynamics
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Microwave Motors
5.6.3 Waveguide Vehicle Transport
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221823