Microwave De-embedding
1st Edition
From Theory to Applications
Description
This groundbreaking book is the first to give an introduction to microwave de-embedding, showing how it is the cornerstone for waveform engineering. The authors of each chapter clearly explain the theoretical concepts, providing a foundation that supports linear and non-linear measurements, modelling and circuit design. Recent developments and future trends in the field are covered throughout, including successful strategies for low-noise and power amplifier design. This book is a must-have for those wishing to understand the full potential of the microwave de-embedding concept to achieve successful results in the areas of measurements, modelling, and design at high frequencies.
With this book you will learn:
- The theoretical background of high-frequency de-embedding for measurements, modelling, and design
- Details on applying the de-embedding concept to the transistor’s linear, non-linear, and noise behaviour
- The impact of de-embedding on low-noise and power amplifier design
- The recent advances and future trends in the field of high-frequency de-embedding
Key Features
- Presents the theory and practice of microwave de-embedding, from the basic principles to recent advances and future trends
- Written by experts in the field, all of whom are leading researchers in the area
- Each chapter describes theoretical background and gives experimental results and practical applications
- Includes forewords by Giovanni Ghione and Stephen Maas
Readership
Microwave circuit designers, R&D engineers, researchers and industrial professionals
Table of Contents
Foreword
Foreword
About the Editors
Authors’ Biographies
Authors
Chapter 1. A Clear-Cut Introduction to the De-embedding Concept: Less is More
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Microwave measurements
1.3 Microwave modeling
1.4 From de-embedding to waveform engineering
1.5 De-embedding: experimental results
References
Chapter 2. Millimeter-Wave Characterization of Silicon Devices under Small-Signal Regime: Instruments and Measurement Methodologies
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.1 Preliminary concepts
2.2 On-wafer mm-wave instruments and setup
2.3 Calibration and de-embedding procedures for on-wafer measurements
2.4 Applications: advanced silicon MOSFETs and HBTs
References
Chapter 3. Characterization and Modeling of High-Frequency Active Devices Oriented to High-Sensitivity Subsystems Design
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 High-frequency noise measurement benches
3.3 From noise power to noise parameters computation and modeling
3.4 Measurement errors
3.5 High-sensitivity subsystems design
References
Chapter 4. High-Frequency and Microwave Electromagnetic Analysis Calibration and De-embedding
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Double-delay calibration
4.3 Multiple coupled port calibration and de-embedding
4.4 Short-open calibration
4.5 Local ground and internal port de-embedding
4.6 Circuit subdivision and port tuning: application of calibrated ports
References
Chapter 5. Large-Signal Time-Domain Waveform-Based Transistor Modeling
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Large-signal transistor modeling: overview
5.3 Modeling currents (I–V) and charges (Q–V): procedure
5.4 Time-domain waveform-based models extraction
References
Chapter 6. Measuring and Characterizing Nonlinear Radio-Frequency Systems
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Measuring the nonlinear behavior of an RF system
6.3 Best linear approximation and nonlinear in-band distortions
6.4 Out-of-band best linear approximation
6.5 Compensating nonlinear out-of-band distortions
References
Chapter 7. Behavioral Models for Microwave Circuit Design
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Behavioral modeling tools
7.3 Embedding and de-embedding behavioral models
References
Chapter 8. Electromagnetic-Analysis-Based Transistor De-embedding and Related Radio-Frequency Amplifier Design
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electromagnetic analysis of MMIC transistor layout
8.3 Transistor modeling based on a distributed parasitic network description
8.4 Full-wave EM analysis for transistor equivalent circuit parasitic element extraction
8.5 Examples of application to MMIC design
8.6 De-embedding for bare-die transistor
8.7 Bare-die transistor modeling and power amplifier design
References
Chapter 9. Nonlinear Embedding and De-embedding: Theory and Applications
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Waveform engineering at the current-generator plane
9.3 Nonlinear embedding design technique
9.4 Nonlinear de-embedding design technique
9.5 Nonlinear embedding versus de-embedding: a comparative analysis
References
Index
About the Editor
Giovanni Crupi
Giovanni Crupi is a tenure track assistant professor at the University of Messina, Italy, where he teaches microwave electronics, laboratory of wireless technologies, bioengineering, and optoelectronics. Since 2005, he has been a repeat visiting scientist with KU Leuven and IMEC, Leuven, Belgium. Giovanni’s main research interests include small and large signal modeling of advanced microwave devices. He is a member of the Technical Programme Committee of the IEEE INMMiC and TELSIKS conferences and serves as an associate editor of International Journal of Numerical Modelling: Electronic Networks, Devices and Fields. Giovanni is the chair of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) Fellowship program.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Messina, Italy
Dominique Schreurs
Dominique Schreurs is a full professor at KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. Previously, she has been a visiting scientist at Agilent Technologies (USA), Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (Switzerland), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (USA). Dominique’s main research interests concern linear and nonlinear characterization and modeling of microwave devices and circuits, as well as linear and nonlinear hybrid and integrated circuit design for telecommunications and biomedical applications. She is the technical chair of ARFTG and serves as the editor of the IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.