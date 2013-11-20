Microwave De-embedding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124017009, 9780124045927

Microwave De-embedding

1st Edition

From Theory to Applications

Editors: Giovanni Crupi Dominique Schreurs
eBook ISBN: 9780124045927
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124017009
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 2013
Page Count: 480
Description

This groundbreaking book is the first to give an introduction to microwave de-embedding, showing how it is the cornerstone for waveform engineering. The authors of each chapter clearly explain the theoretical concepts, providing a foundation that supports linear and non-linear measurements, modelling and circuit design. Recent developments and future trends in the field are covered throughout, including successful strategies for low-noise and power amplifier design. This book is a must-have for those wishing to understand the full potential of the microwave de-embedding concept to achieve successful results in the areas of measurements, modelling, and design at high frequencies.

With this book you will learn:

  • The theoretical background of high-frequency de-embedding for measurements, modelling, and design

  • Details on applying the de-embedding concept to the transistor’s linear, non-linear, and noise behaviour

  • The impact of de-embedding on low-noise and power amplifier design

  • The recent advances and future trends in the field of high-frequency de-embedding

Key Features

  • Presents the theory and practice of microwave de-embedding, from the basic principles to recent advances and future trends
  • Written by experts in the field, all of whom are leading researchers in the area
  • Each chapter describes theoretical background and gives experimental results and practical applications
  • Includes forewords by Giovanni Ghione and Stephen Maas

Readership

Microwave circuit designers, R&D engineers, researchers and industrial professionals

Table of Contents

La Clairvoyance

Foreword

Foreword

About the Editors

Authors’ Biographies

Authors

Chapter 1. A Clear-Cut Introduction to the De-embedding Concept: Less is More

Abstract

Acknowledgments

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Microwave measurements

1.3 Microwave modeling

1.4 From de-embedding to waveform engineering

1.5 De-embedding: experimental results

References

Chapter 2. Millimeter-Wave Characterization of Silicon Devices under Small-Signal Regime: Instruments and Measurement Methodologies

Abstract

Acknowledgments

2.1 Preliminary concepts

2.2 On-wafer mm-wave instruments and setup

2.3 Calibration and de-embedding procedures for on-wafer measurements

2.4 Applications: advanced silicon MOSFETs and HBTs

References

Chapter 3. Characterization and Modeling of High-Frequency Active Devices Oriented to High-Sensitivity Subsystems Design

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 High-frequency noise measurement benches

3.3 From noise power to noise parameters computation and modeling

3.4 Measurement errors

3.5 High-sensitivity subsystems design

References

Chapter 4. High-Frequency and Microwave Electromagnetic Analysis Calibration and De-embedding

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Double-delay calibration

4.3 Multiple coupled port calibration and de-embedding

4.4 Short-open calibration

4.5 Local ground and internal port de-embedding

4.6 Circuit subdivision and port tuning: application of calibrated ports

References

Chapter 5. Large-Signal Time-Domain Waveform-Based Transistor Modeling

Abstract

Acknowledgments

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large-signal transistor modeling: overview

5.3 Modeling currents (IV) and charges (QV): procedure

5.4 Time-domain waveform-based models extraction

References

Chapter 6. Measuring and Characterizing Nonlinear Radio-Frequency Systems

Abstract

Acknowledgments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Measuring the nonlinear behavior of an RF system

6.3 Best linear approximation and nonlinear in-band distortions

6.4 Out-of-band best linear approximation

6.5 Compensating nonlinear out-of-band distortions

References

Chapter 7. Behavioral Models for Microwave Circuit Design

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Behavioral modeling tools

7.3 Embedding and de-embedding behavioral models

References

Chapter 8. Electromagnetic-Analysis-Based Transistor De-embedding and Related Radio-Frequency Amplifier Design

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electromagnetic analysis of MMIC transistor layout

8.3 Transistor modeling based on a distributed parasitic network description

8.4 Full-wave EM analysis for transistor equivalent circuit parasitic element extraction

8.5 Examples of application to MMIC design

8.6 De-embedding for bare-die transistor

8.7 Bare-die transistor modeling and power amplifier design

References

Chapter 9. Nonlinear Embedding and De-embedding: Theory and Applications

Abstract

Acknowledgments

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Waveform engineering at the current-generator plane

9.3 Nonlinear embedding design technique

9.4 Nonlinear de-embedding design technique

9.5 Nonlinear embedding versus de-embedding: a comparative analysis

References

Index

About the Editor

Giovanni Crupi

Giovanni Crupi

Giovanni Crupi is a tenure track assistant professor at the University of Messina, Italy, where he teaches microwave electronics, laboratory of wireless technologies, bioengineering, and optoelectronics. Since 2005, he has been a repeat visiting scientist with KU Leuven and IMEC, Leuven, Belgium. Giovanni’s main research interests include small and large signal modeling of advanced microwave devices. He is a member of the Technical Programme Committee of the IEEE INMMiC and TELSIKS conferences and serves as an associate editor of International Journal of Numerical Modelling: Electronic Networks, Devices and Fields. Giovanni is the chair of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) Fellowship program.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Messina, Italy

Dominique Schreurs

Dominique Schreurs

Dominique Schreurs is a full professor at KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. Previously, she has been a visiting scientist at Agilent Technologies (USA), Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (Switzerland), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (USA). Dominique’s main research interests concern linear and nonlinear characterization and modeling of microwave devices and circuits, as well as linear and nonlinear hybrid and integrated circuit design for telecommunications and biomedical applications. She is the technical chair of ARFTG and serves as the editor of the IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor at KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.

