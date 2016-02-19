Microwave Antennas
1st Edition
Description
Microwave Antennas provides a comprehensive discussion on the various areas of concerns in microwave antenna theory and design. The title also presents data from technical journals that cover the advances in the developments of microwave antenna technology. The text first discusses the classification, structure, and operating principles of microwave antennas, and then proceeds to tackling the fundamental problem of microwave antenna theory and methods for its solution. In Chapter III, the selection covers the solution of a number of mathematical problems of diffraction at openings in plane screens. The remaining chapters deal with the various types of antennas, such as horn, lens, slots, and helical. The book will be of great interest to students and practitioners of radio and telecommunications engineering.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter I - Microwave Antennas, Their Classification, Structure and Operating Principles
Section 1. Scope of the Investigation
Section 2. Classification of Microwave Antennas
Section 3. Horn Antennas
Section 4. Lens Antennas
Section 5. Slot Antennas
Section 6. Dielectric Antennas
Section 7. Reflector Antennas
Section 8. Surface-Wave Antennas
Section 9. General Characteristics of Microwave Antennas
Chapter II - the Fundamental Problem of Microwave Antenna Theory and Methods for Its Solution
Section 1. Statement of the Problem
Section 2. Initial Equations
Section 3. Method of Auxiliary Sources
Section 4. The Vector Potential Method
Section 5. The Principle of Equivalence
Section 6. The Approximate Solution of the External Problem of Microwave Theory
Section 7. Kirchhoff's Formula. Comparison with the Vector Formula
Section 8. The Method of Stationary Phase
Chapter III - Diffraction from an Opening in a Plane Screen
Section 1. Introduction
Section 2. Co-Phased Field in a Rectangular Opening
Section 3. Co-Phased Field at a Circular Opening
Section 4. General Features of Directivity of Radiation from Plane Co-Phased Antennas
Section 5. Parasitic Polarization
Section 6. Linear Variation of Phase
Section 7. Quadratic Variation of Field Phase in a Rectangular Opening
Section 8. Quadratic Variation of Field Phase at a Circular Opening
Section 9. Cubic Phase Variation
Section 10. The Effect of Periodic Variation of Amplitude On the Directional Pattern of Cophased Antennas
Chapter IV - Waveguide Radiators
Section 1. The Field in a Rectangular Waveguide
Section 2. Radiation from the Aperture of a Rectangular Waveguide
Section 3. The Field in a Circular Waveguide
Section 4. The Approximate Solution of the Problem of Radiation from the Aperture of a Circular Waveguide
Section 5. The Rigorous Statement of the Problem of Waveguide Radiators
Section 6. The Results of a Rigorous Solution of the Problem of Waveguide Radiation
Chapter V - Horn Antennas
Section 1. Introduction
Section 2. Sectoral Horns
Section 3. Pyramidal Horn
Section 4. Bi-Conical Horn
Section 5. Quasi-Pyramidal Horns
Section 6. Conical Horn
Section 7. Rigorous Solution of the Problem of Exciting the Horn Antenna
Section 8. Passage from Rectangular Waveguide to Sectoral Or Pyramidal Horns
Section 9. The Properties of the Electromagnetic Field in the Aperture of a Horn Antenna. Phase Correction
Chapter VI - Lens Antennas
Section 1. Homogeneous Lenses with Plane Wave in the Aperture
Section 2. Permittivity and Refractive Index of Metal-Dielectric Lenses
Section 3• Frequency Characteristics of Lens Antennas
Section 4. Technical Tolerances
Section 5. Aplanar Lenses
Section 6. Metal Lens with Wide-Angle Beam Oscillation
Section 7. Spherical and Circular-Cylindrical Inhomogeneous Lenses
Section 8. The Perforated Metal-Plate Lens
Section 9. Reflection from the Lens Surface
Section 10. Methods of Eliminating Reflections from Lens Surfaces
Section 11. Distribution of Field Amplitudes in the Lens Aperture
Section 12. The Calculation of the Radiation Characteristics of Lens Antennas
Section 13. Obtaining a Cosecant Directional Pattern from a Lens
Chapter VII - Reflectors
Section 1. The Methods of Analyzing Reflector Operation
Section 2. Design of a Paraboloid of Revolution by the Aperture Method
Section 3. Exciters for Paraboloids of Revolution
Section 4. Effects on the Radiator of Waves Reflected from the Reflectors
Section 5. Parabolic Cylinder. Segmental-Parabolic Antennas
Section 6. Technical Tolerances
Section 7. Paraboloids with Lattice and Perforated Surfaces
Section 8. Spherical Reflectors
Section 9. Design of a Reflector for a Pre-Assigned Field Phase Distribution in the Aperture
Section 10. Reflectors with a Cosecant Directional Pattern
Section 11. Plane Reflectors
Chapter VIII - Slot Antennas
Section 1. Pistol Kors's Duality Principle and Its Application to Slot Antennas
Section 2. Slots in Finite Metal Plates
Section 3• Slots in Walls of Rectangular Waveguide
Section 4. Slots in Circular Cylindrical Surfaces
Chapter IX - Dielectric Antennas
Section 1. The Electromagnetic Field in a Solid Dielectric Rod of Circular Section
Section 2. Wave Attenuation in Dielectric Rods
Section 3. Electromagnetic Field in a Solid Circular Dielectric Antenna
Section 4. Second Equivalence Principle
Section 5. The Directional Pattern of a Dielectric Antenna
Section 6. Analysis of Experimental Data Obtained On Solid Dielectric-Rod Antennas
Section 7. Design of Solid-Rod Dielectric Antennas
Section 8. Dielectric Tubes
Section 9• Dielectric Antenna Arrays
Section 10. Dielectric Rod Antennas Radiating Perpendicular to the Axis Antennas with a Wideangle Directional Pattern
Chapter X - Surface-Wave Antennas
Section 1. Surface Waves
Section 2. Surface Impedance
Section 5. Metal Surface Covered with a Dielectric Layer
Section 4. Grooved Metal Surface
Section 5. Radiation Characteristics of Plane Antennas Employing Plane Surface Waves
Section 6. The Radiation Characteristics of Plane Antennas Employing Cylindrical Surface Waves
Section 7. Cylindrical Surface Wave Antennas
Chapter XI - Helical Antennas
Section 1. Structure. Fundamental Definitions
Section 2. Condition of Axial Radiation
Section 3. The Condition of Non-Directional Radiation
Section 4. Amplitude and Phase Distribution for Current on the Cylindrical Antenna
Section 5. Characteristics of Conical Helix Antennas
Section 6. The Electromagnetic Radiation Field of a Cylindrical Helix Antenna
Appendices
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184548