Microwave Antennas provides a comprehensive discussion on the various areas of concerns in microwave antenna theory and design. The title also presents data from technical journals that cover the advances in the developments of microwave antenna technology. The text first discusses the classification, structure, and operating principles of microwave antennas, and then proceeds to tackling the fundamental problem of microwave antenna theory and methods for its solution. In Chapter III, the selection covers the solution of a number of mathematical problems of diffraction at openings in plane screens. The remaining chapters deal with the various types of antennas, such as horn, lens, slots, and helical. The book will be of great interest to students and practitioners of radio and telecommunications engineering.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter I - Microwave Antennas, Their Classification, Structure and Operating Principles

Section 1. Scope of the Investigation

Section 2. Classification of Microwave Antennas

Section 3. Horn Antennas

Section 4. Lens Antennas

Section 5. Slot Antennas

Section 6. Dielectric Antennas

Section 7. Reflector Antennas

Section 8. Surface-Wave Antennas

Section 9. General Characteristics of Microwave Antennas

Chapter II - the Fundamental Problem of Microwave Antenna Theory and Methods for Its Solution

Section 1. Statement of the Problem

Section 2. Initial Equations

Section 3. Method of Auxiliary Sources

Section 4. The Vector Potential Method

Section 5. The Principle of Equivalence

Section 6. The Approximate Solution of the External Problem of Microwave Theory

Section 7. Kirchhoff's Formula. Comparison with the Vector Formula

Section 8. The Method of Stationary Phase

Chapter III - Diffraction from an Opening in a Plane Screen

Section 1. Introduction

Section 2. Co-Phased Field in a Rectangular Opening

Section 3. Co-Phased Field at a Circular Opening

Section 4. General Features of Directivity of Radiation from Plane Co-Phased Antennas

Section 5. Parasitic Polarization

Section 6. Linear Variation of Phase

Section 7. Quadratic Variation of Field Phase in a Rectangular Opening

Section 8. Quadratic Variation of Field Phase at a Circular Opening

Section 9. Cubic Phase Variation

Section 10. The Effect of Periodic Variation of Amplitude On the Directional Pattern of Cophased Antennas

Chapter IV - Waveguide Radiators

Section 1. The Field in a Rectangular Waveguide

Section 2. Radiation from the Aperture of a Rectangular Waveguide

Section 3. The Field in a Circular Waveguide

Section 4. The Approximate Solution of the Problem of Radiation from the Aperture of a Circular Waveguide

Section 5. The Rigorous Statement of the Problem of Waveguide Radiators

Section 6. The Results of a Rigorous Solution of the Problem of Waveguide Radiation

Chapter V - Horn Antennas

Section 1. Introduction

Section 2. Sectoral Horns

Section 3. Pyramidal Horn

Section 4. Bi-Conical Horn

Section 5. Quasi-Pyramidal Horns

Section 6. Conical Horn

Section 7. Rigorous Solution of the Problem of Exciting the Horn Antenna

Section 8. Passage from Rectangular Waveguide to Sectoral Or Pyramidal Horns

Section 9. The Properties of the Electromagnetic Field in the Aperture of a Horn Antenna. Phase Correction

Chapter VI - Lens Antennas

Section 1. Homogeneous Lenses with Plane Wave in the Aperture

Section 2. Permittivity and Refractive Index of Metal-Dielectric Lenses

Section 3• Frequency Characteristics of Lens Antennas

Section 4. Technical Tolerances

Section 5. Aplanar Lenses

Section 6. Metal Lens with Wide-Angle Beam Oscillation

Section 7. Spherical and Circular-Cylindrical Inhomogeneous Lenses

Section 8. The Perforated Metal-Plate Lens

Section 9. Reflection from the Lens Surface

Section 10. Methods of Eliminating Reflections from Lens Surfaces

Section 11. Distribution of Field Amplitudes in the Lens Aperture

Section 12. The Calculation of the Radiation Characteristics of Lens Antennas

Section 13. Obtaining a Cosecant Directional Pattern from a Lens

Chapter VII - Reflectors

Section 1. The Methods of Analyzing Reflector Operation

Section 2. Design of a Paraboloid of Revolution by the Aperture Method

Section 3. Exciters for Paraboloids of Revolution

Section 4. Effects on the Radiator of Waves Reflected from the Reflectors

Section 5. Parabolic Cylinder. Segmental-Parabolic Antennas

Section 6. Technical Tolerances

Section 7. Paraboloids with Lattice and Perforated Surfaces

Section 8. Spherical Reflectors

Section 9. Design of a Reflector for a Pre-Assigned Field Phase Distribution in the Aperture

Section 10. Reflectors with a Cosecant Directional Pattern

Section 11. Plane Reflectors

Chapter VIII - Slot Antennas

Section 1. Pistol Kors's Duality Principle and Its Application to Slot Antennas

Section 2. Slots in Finite Metal Plates

Section 3• Slots in Walls of Rectangular Waveguide

Section 4. Slots in Circular Cylindrical Surfaces

Chapter IX - Dielectric Antennas

Section 1. The Electromagnetic Field in a Solid Dielectric Rod of Circular Section

Section 2. Wave Attenuation in Dielectric Rods

Section 3. Electromagnetic Field in a Solid Circular Dielectric Antenna

Section 4. Second Equivalence Principle

Section 5. The Directional Pattern of a Dielectric Antenna

Section 6. Analysis of Experimental Data Obtained On Solid Dielectric-Rod Antennas

Section 7. Design of Solid-Rod Dielectric Antennas

Section 8. Dielectric Tubes

Section 9• Dielectric Antenna Arrays

Section 10. Dielectric Rod Antennas Radiating Perpendicular to the Axis Antennas with a Wideangle Directional Pattern

Chapter X - Surface-Wave Antennas

Section 1. Surface Waves

Section 2. Surface Impedance

Section 5. Metal Surface Covered with a Dielectric Layer

Section 4. Grooved Metal Surface

Section 5. Radiation Characteristics of Plane Antennas Employing Plane Surface Waves

Section 6. The Radiation Characteristics of Plane Antennas Employing Cylindrical Surface Waves

Section 7. Cylindrical Surface Wave Antennas

Chapter XI - Helical Antennas

Section 1. Structure. Fundamental Definitions

Section 2. Condition of Axial Radiation

Section 3. The Condition of Non-Directional Radiation

Section 4. Amplitude and Phase Distribution for Current on the Cylindrical Antenna

Section 5. Characteristics of Conical Helix Antennas

Section 6. The Electromagnetic Radiation Field of a Cylindrical Helix Antenna

Appendices

Index