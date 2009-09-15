Microvascular Complications of Diabetes - ECAB
1st Edition
Editors: V Seshiah
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221723
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2009
Page Count: 142
Table of Contents
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic Nephropathy: Clinical Course, Evaluation, and Follow-up Recommendations
Diabetic Retinopathy
Sexual Dysfunction in Diabetes
Other Books in This Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131221723
About the Editor
V Seshiah
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Diabetes Unit, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. Founder Director, Dr. V. Seshiah Diabetes Care and Research Institute, Chennai.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.