Microvascular Complications of Diabetes - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131221723

Microvascular Complications of Diabetes - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: V Seshiah
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221723
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2009
Page Count: 142
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Diabetic Neuropathy

Diabetic Nephropathy: Clinical Course, Evaluation, and Follow-up Recommendations

Diabetic Retinopathy

Sexual Dysfunction in Diabetes

Other Books in This Series

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131221723

About the Editor

V Seshiah

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Diabetes Unit, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. Founder Director, Dr. V. Seshiah Diabetes Care and Research Institute, Chennai.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.