Microturbines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750684699, 9780080549484

Microturbines

1st Edition

Applications for Distributed Energy Systems

Authors: Claire Soares
eBook ISBN: 9780080549484
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750684699
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th July 2007
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.99
59.49
9300.00
7905.00
102.73
87.32
101.00
85.85
76.95
65.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
73.95
62.86
96.95
82.41
9300.00
7905.00
90.95
77.31
58.99
50.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Small-scale gas turbines, known as Microturbines, represent an exciting new development in gas turbine technology. They can run in size from small, human-scale machines down to micro-sized mini-machines that can barely be seen by the naked eye. They also run a great diversity of fuel types, from various types of commercial gases to waste-generated gases. This new book by industry expert Claire Soares will fully describe the various types of microturbines, their applications, and their particular requirements for installation, maintenance and repair. It will explain how a microturbine the size of a refrigerator can power an entire school, hospital or small factory, which is particularly useful for onsite, remote installations. The book will also show how microturbines can be paired with one or more fuel cells to form a hybrid energy source, or can be teamed with any source of distributed power, such as a mall hydro-turbine or a wind turbine. Moreover, the reader will learn how microturbines can run on a variety of fuels that are far cruder than those required by most standard gas turbines; they can be made to run, for instance, using gas from a landfill or biomass source. The reader will find detailed information on costs, specifications, and maintenance and repair guidelines. Ample references and resources will provide the reader with tools for finding manufacturers and product specifications for their own particular needs.

Key Features

  • Covers major categories of microturbines, including factors common to their design, installation, operation, optimization, maintenance, and repair
  • Invaluable guidance on market factors and economics affecting microturbines and their applications, particularly for distributed power generation
  • Provides current case studies showing microturbines used in hybrid systems with fuel cells and other types of power generation systems

Readership

Mechanical Engineers,Electrical Engineers, Maintenance Engineers and Machinists,Environmental Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Distributed Generation and Microturbines
    2. Design and Components of Microturbines
    3. Microturbine Applications and Performance
    4. Microturbine Economics and Market Factors
    5. Microturbine Fuels and Emissions
    6. Microturbine Performance Optimization and Testing
    7. Microturbine Installation and Commissioning
    8. Microturbine Maintenance, Availability and Life Cycle usage
    9. Microturbines Operating in Power-Only Applications
    10. Combined Head and Power with Microturbines
    11. Unconventional Microturbine Fuels
    12. Competition for the Microturbine Industry
    13. Microturbines in Integrated Systems, Fuel Cells, and Other Power Generation Equipment
    14. Microturbine Manufacturing and Packaging
    15. Business Risk and Investment Considerations
    16. The Future for Microturbine Technology

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080549484
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750684699

About the Author

Claire Soares

Claire Soares is an ASME Fellow and industry consultant with more than 20 years’ experience at such leading manufacturers of gas turbines as GE and Rolls Royce. Claire is a recognized turbomachinery specialist with particular expertise in optimal design selection and specification, and ensuring long-term successful operation for a given application.

Affiliations and Expertise

Turbomachinery specialist, managing director of EMM Systems, Dallas, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.