Microtubules: in vivo - 1st Edition

Microtubules: in vivo, Volume 97

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Lynne Cassimeris Phong Tran
eBook ISBN: 9780123813503
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th August 2010
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

  1. Microtubule dynamics at the cell cortex probed by TIRF microscopy

    2. Ilya Grigoriev and Anna Akhmanova

  2. Microscopy methods for the study of centriole biogenesis and function in Drosophila

    3. Ana Rodrigues Martins, Pedro Machado, Giuliano Callaini and Monica Bettencourt-Dias

  3. Quality control in single molecule studies of kinesins and microtubule-associated proteins

    4. Gary J. Brouhard

  4. Imaging cilia in zebrafish

    5. Kimberly M. Jaffe, Stephan Y. Thiberge, Margaret E. Bisher and Rebecca D. Burdine

  5. Automatic Identification of Microtubules in Cellular Electron Tomography

    6. Daniyar Nurgaliev, Timur Gatanov and Daniel J. Needleman

  6. Imaging and analysis of the microtubule cytoskeleton in Giardia

    7. Scott C. Dawson and Susan A. House

  7. Kinetochore-microtubule dynamics and attachment stability

    8. Jennifer G. DeLuca

  8. Assessment of mitotic spindle phenotypes in Drosophila S2 cells

    9. Gohta Goshima

  9. Live cell imaging techniques for analyses of microtubules in Dictyostelium

    10. Matthias Samereier, Irene Meyer, Michael P. Koonce and Ralph Gräf

  10. Microtubule dynamics in dendritic spines

    11. Lukas C. Kapitein , Kah Wai Yau and Casper C. Hoogenraad

  11. Analysis of Microtubules in Budding Yeast

    12. Alexander Rauch, Elena Nazarova and Jackie Vogel

  12. Determination of Microtubule Dynamic Instability in Living Cells

    13. Kathy Kamath, Emin Oroudjev, and Mary Ann Jordan

  13. Modeling microtubule-mediated forces and centrosome positioning in Caenorhabditis elegans embryos

    14. Akatsuki Kimura1 and Shuichi Onami

  14. Cryo electron tomography of cellular microtubules

    15. Roman I. Koning

  15. Microtubule dynamics in plant cells

    16. Henrik Buschmann, Adrian Sambade, Edouard Pesquet, Grant Calder and Clive W. Lloyd

  16. Drosophila S2 cells as a model system to investigate mitotic spindle dynamics, architecture and function

    17. Sara Moutinho-Pereira, Irina Matos and Helder Maiato

  17. Protein micropatterns: a direct printing protocol using deep UVs

    18. Ammar Azioune, Nicolas Carpi, Manuel Théry and Matthieu Piel

  18. Optical trapping and laser ablation of microtubules in fission yeast

    19. Nicola Maghelli and Iva M. Tolić-Nørrelykke

  19. Melanophores for Microtubule dynamics and motility assays

    20. Kazuho Ikeda, Irina Semenova, Olga Zhapparova, and Vladimir Rodionov

  20. New and old reagents for fluorescent-protein tagging of microtubules in fission yeast: experimental and critical evaluation

    21. Hilary A. Snaith, Andreas Anders, Itaru Samejima and Kenneth E. Sawin

  21. Imaging of mitotic spindle dynamics in C. elegans embryos

    22. Mika Toya, Yumi Iida and Asako Sugimoto

  22. A fast microfluidic temperature control device for studying microtubule dynamics in fission yeast

    23. Guilhem Velve-Casquillas, Judite Costa, Frédérique Carlier-Grynkorn , Adeline Mayeux and Phong T. Tran

  23. Microtubule-dependent spatial organization of mitochondria in fission yeast

    24. Maitreyi Das, Stephan Chiron and Fulvia Verde

  24. Photoactivatable GFP-Tubulin

    25. U. Serdar Tulu*, Nick P. Ferenz

  25. The Use of Fluorescence Redistribution After Photobleaching for Analysis of Cellular Microtubule Dynamics

    26. Claire E. Walczak, Rania S. Rizk and Sidney L. Shaw

  26. Analysis of microtubule polymerization dynamics in live cells

Sarah Gierke, Praveen Kumar, and Torsten Wittmann

Description

Microtubules: in vivo includes chapters by experts around the world on many aspects of microtubule imaging in living and fixed cells; assays to study microtubule function in a wide array of model organisms and cultured cells; high resolution approaches to study of the cytoskeleton. The authors share their years of experience, outlining potential pitfalls and critical factors to consider in experimental design, experimental implementation and data interpretation.

Key Features

  • Includes chapters by experts around the world on many aspects of microtubule imaging in living and fixed cells; assays to study microtubule function in a wide array of model organisms and cultured cells; high resolution approaches to study of the cytoskeleton
  • The authors share their years of experience, outlining potential pitfalls and critical factors to consider in experimental design, experimental implementation and data interpretation

Readership

cell biologists, biophysicists and pharmacologists as well as for researchers in the biomedical and biotechnology communities.

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123813503
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813497

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lynne Cassimeris Serial Volume Editor

Phong Tran Serial Volume Editor

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and Institut Curie, Paris, France

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and Institut Curie, Paris, France

