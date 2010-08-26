Microtubules: in vivo, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Microtubule dynamics at the cell cortex probed by TIRF microscopy
- Microscopy methods for the study of centriole biogenesis and function in Drosophila
- Quality control in single molecule studies of kinesins and microtubule-associated proteins
- Imaging cilia in zebrafish
- Automatic Identification of Microtubules in Cellular Electron Tomography
- Imaging and analysis of the microtubule cytoskeleton in Giardia
- Kinetochore-microtubule dynamics and attachment stability
- Assessment of mitotic spindle phenotypes in Drosophila S2 cells
- Live cell imaging techniques for analyses of microtubules in Dictyostelium
- Microtubule dynamics in dendritic spines
- Analysis of Microtubules in Budding Yeast
- Determination of Microtubule Dynamic Instability in Living Cells
- Modeling microtubule-mediated forces and centrosome positioning in Caenorhabditis elegans embryos
- Cryo electron tomography of cellular microtubules
- Microtubule dynamics in plant cells
- Drosophila S2 cells as a model system to investigate mitotic spindle dynamics, architecture and function
- Protein micropatterns: a direct printing protocol using deep UVs
- Optical trapping and laser ablation of microtubules in fission yeast
- Melanophores for Microtubule dynamics and motility assays
- New and old reagents for fluorescent-protein tagging of microtubules in fission yeast: experimental and critical evaluation
- Imaging of mitotic spindle dynamics in C. elegans embryos
- A fast microfluidic temperature control device for studying microtubule dynamics in fission yeast
- Microtubule-dependent spatial organization of mitochondria in fission yeast
- Photoactivatable GFP-Tubulin
- The Use of Fluorescence Redistribution After Photobleaching for Analysis of Cellular Microtubule Dynamics
- Analysis of microtubule polymerization dynamics in live cells
Ilya Grigoriev and Anna Akhmanova
Ana Rodrigues Martins, Pedro Machado, Giuliano Callaini and Monica Bettencourt-Dias
Gary J. Brouhard
Kimberly M. Jaffe, Stephan Y. Thiberge, Margaret E. Bisher and Rebecca D. Burdine
Daniyar Nurgaliev, Timur Gatanov and Daniel J. Needleman
Scott C. Dawson and Susan A. House
Jennifer G. DeLuca
Gohta Goshima
Matthias Samereier, Irene Meyer, Michael P. Koonce and Ralph Gräf
Lukas C. Kapitein , Kah Wai Yau and Casper C. Hoogenraad
Alexander Rauch, Elena Nazarova and Jackie Vogel
Kathy Kamath, Emin Oroudjev, and Mary Ann Jordan
Akatsuki Kimura1 and Shuichi Onami
Roman I. Koning
Henrik Buschmann, Adrian Sambade, Edouard Pesquet, Grant Calder and Clive W. Lloyd
Sara Moutinho-Pereira, Irina Matos and Helder Maiato
Ammar Azioune, Nicolas Carpi, Manuel Théry and Matthieu Piel
Nicola Maghelli and Iva M. Tolić-Nørrelykke
Kazuho Ikeda, Irina Semenova, Olga Zhapparova, and Vladimir Rodionov
Hilary A. Snaith, Andreas Anders, Itaru Samejima and Kenneth E. Sawin
Mika Toya, Yumi Iida and Asako Sugimoto
Guilhem Velve-Casquillas, Judite Costa, Frédérique Carlier-Grynkorn , Adeline Mayeux and Phong T. Tran
Maitreyi Das, Stephan Chiron and Fulvia Verde
U. Serdar Tulu*, Nick P. Ferenz
Claire E. Walczak, Rania S. Rizk and Sidney L. Shaw
Sarah Gierke, Praveen Kumar, and Torsten Wittmann
Description
Microtubules: in vivo includes chapters by experts around the world on many aspects of microtubule imaging in living and fixed cells; assays to study microtubule function in a wide array of model organisms and cultured cells; high resolution approaches to study of the cytoskeleton. The authors share their years of experience, outlining potential pitfalls and critical factors to consider in experimental design, experimental implementation and data interpretation.
Key Features
- Includes chapters by experts around the world on many aspects of microtubule imaging in living and fixed cells; assays to study microtubule function in a wide array of model organisms and cultured cells; high resolution approaches to study of the cytoskeleton
- The authors share their years of experience, outlining potential pitfalls and critical factors to consider in experimental design, experimental implementation and data interpretation
Readership
cell biologists, biophysicists and pharmacologists as well as for researchers in the biomedical and biotechnology communities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 26th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813503
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813497
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lynne Cassimeris Serial Volume Editor
Phong Tran Serial Volume Editor
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and Institut Curie, Paris, France
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and Institut Curie, Paris, France