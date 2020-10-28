Microsurgery: Global Perspectives, An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 47-4

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Jin Bo Tang and Michel Saint-Cyr, is devoted to Microsurgery: Global Perspectives, An Update. This issue will include updates on topics such as: A Global View of Digital Replantation and Revascularization; Severe Crush Injury to the Forearm and Hand; Medial Femoral Trochlea Osteochondral Flap; Vascularized Small-Bone Transfers for Fracture Nonunion and Bony Defects; Microvascular Tissue Transfers for Severe Upper Extremity Trauma; Compound or Specially Designed Flaps in the Lower Extremities; Complex Microsurgical Reconstruction After Tumor Resection in the Trunk and Extremities; Pediatric Microsurgery; Innovations and Future Directions in Head and Neck Microsurgical Reconstruction; Microsurgical Tissue Transfer in Breast Reconstruction; Maximizing the Utility of the Pedicled Anterolateral Thigh Flap for Locoregional Reconstruction; Keystone and Pedicle Perforator Flaps in Reconstructive Surgery; Unique Techniques or Approaches in Microvascular and Microlymphatic Surgery; and Microsurgical Reconstruction of Neck, Trunk, and Extremities.