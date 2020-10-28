COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Microsurgery: Global Perspectives, An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323795845

Microsurgery: Global Perspectives, An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Editors: Jin Bo Tang Michel Saint-Cyr
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323795845
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Jin Bo Tang and Michel Saint-Cyr, is devoted to Microsurgery: Global Perspectives, An Update. This issue will include updates on topics such as: A Global View of Digital Replantation and Revascularization; Severe Crush Injury to the Forearm and Hand; Medial Femoral Trochlea Osteochondral Flap; Vascularized Small-Bone Transfers for Fracture Nonunion and Bony Defects; Microvascular Tissue Transfers for Severe Upper Extremity Trauma; Compound or Specially Designed Flaps in the Lower Extremities; Complex Microsurgical Reconstruction After Tumor Resection in the Trunk and Extremities; Pediatric Microsurgery; Innovations and Future Directions in Head and Neck Microsurgical Reconstruction; Microsurgical Tissue Transfer in Breast Reconstruction; Maximizing the Utility of the Pedicled Anterolateral Thigh Flap for Locoregional Reconstruction; Keystone and Pedicle Perforator Flaps in Reconstructive Surgery; Unique Techniques or Approaches in Microvascular and Microlymphatic Surgery; and Microsurgical Reconstruction of Neck, Trunk, and Extremities.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323795845

About the Editors

Jin Bo Tang

Affiliations and Expertise

LPG Plastic Surgery Department of Hand Surgery Affiliated Hospital of Nantong University The Hand Surgery Research Center Nantong University20 West Temple Road Nantong 226001, Jiangsu, China

Michel Saint-Cyr

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor University Division of Plastic Surgery Baylor Scott & White Health Scott & White Memorial Hospital MS-01-E443, 2401 South 31st Street Temple, TX 76508, USA

