Microstructures of Irradiated Materials
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 7
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 7: Microstructures of Irradiated Materials covers the effects of irradiation on the microstructures of solids. The book introduces basic concepts and terminology and discusses the physical effects of irradiation, those having to do with the physical displacement of atoms and the subsequent atom rearrangements that can occur either by momentum transfer or by diffusional phenomena. The text also describes the chemical effects of irradiation, including diffusion, phase changes, precipitation of solute atoms, transmutations, and combinations of these. Some of the complex situations encountered in some nuclear fuels and structural materials of practical concern are also encompassed. Metallurgists, metallurgical engineers, ceramists, materials scientists, and people interested in the nuclear field will find the book invaluable.
Chapter I. Introduction
I. Background
II. Some Fundamental Concepts and Definitions
A. Radiation
B. Flux
C. Fluence
D. Cross Sections
E. Burnup and Fission Density
Chapter II. Microstructural Changes Resulting from the Displacement of Atoms
I. Primary Physical Effects
A. Atom Displacements and Point Defects
B. Directional Effects in Crystals
C. Cascade Phenomena and Observable Defects
D. Displacement Damage Calculation Reconsidered
E. Fission Fragment Tracks
II. Manifestations of the Physical Effects of Radiation Damage as Seen in Transmission Electron Microscopy 39
A. Use of Transmission Electron Microscopy
B. Small Defects as Seen in Various Materials
III. Microstructural Interactions of Plastic Deformation with Irradiation-Induced Defects
IV. Anisotropie Growth (Distortion)
V. Voids in Nonfissionable Metals
A. Neutron Irradiations
B. Bombardment with Energetic Charged Particles
C. Descriptive Model for Void Formation
D. Ordering of Voids
VI. Sputtering
Chapter III. Chemical Effects of Irradiation
I. Diffusion
II. Phase Changes in Solids
A. Metastable - More Stable Microstructure
B. Stable - Less Stable Microstructure
C. Combined Effects
III. Ion Implantation
A. Chemical Effects and Precipitation of Implanted Atoms
B. Destruction of Surfaces During Ion Bombardment
IV. Effect of Irradiation on Corrosion
V. Transmutations
A. Structural and General Materials
B. Neutron Absorbers and Nuclear Fuels
Chapter IV. Reactor Fuels and Structural Materials
I. Fuels
A. Ceramic Fuels of Cylindrical Form
B. Coated Fuel Particles
II. Complex Microstructures in Reactor Structural Materials
Chapter V. Overview
Appendix 1: Symbols and Units
Appendix 2: Important Quantities in Atomic Displacement Processes
