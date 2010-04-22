Microsoft Virtualization
1st Edition
Master Microsoft Server, Desktop, Application, and Presentation Virtualization
Microsoft Virtualization: Master Microsoft Server, Desktop, Application, and Presentation Virtualization serves a thorough reference for those considering a migration into the virtualized world. It provides the tools and explanations needed to create a fresh virtualization environment. Readers walk through step-by-step instructions on everything from building a Windows 2008 server to installing and configuring Hyper-V and App-V.
The book begins with the basics of virtualization, including the role of virtualization in the changing landscape of the traditional data center and its benefits, and the strategies of virtualization. It presents the step-by-step process used to build a Windows 2008 server and the process of configuring and managing a Hyper-V infrastructure. Microsoft's approach to high availability and the combination of Microsoft tools to provide a very reliable and highly available virtualization infrastructure are discussed. The chapters also cover the migration of physical servers to virtual servers; the Dynamic Data Center concept; creating and publishing a virtual application within App-V; and desktop virtualization. This book was intended for seasoned system administrators and engineers who grew up in and still manage primarily a hardware-based server environment containing a large assortment of both newer and legacy applications.
- Covers Microsoft virtualization products completely, including Hyper-V
- Includes a special section on securing virtual infrastructure
- Gives hands-on instructions to help understand and implement Microsoft solutions
Systems engineers, systems consultants, IT managers, technical decision makers, and consultants who are looking to optimize their core infrastructures via virtualization. Readers will need a basic understanding of Microsoft technologies
Acknowledgments
About the Authors
Introduction
Chapter 1 What is virtualization?
Evolution of virtualization
Virtualization defined
How virtualization works
Server virtualization
Client virtualization
Building a business case for virtualization
Virtualization and business continuity
The other side of virtualization
Finally, drop the hammer
Summary
Chapter 2 Understanding Microsoft virtualization strategies
Microsoft’s IT maturity model
Building a dynamic datacenter
Virtualization layers in a dynamic datacenter
Hardware virtualization layer
Application virtualization layer
Centralized, optimized desktop management
Application and presentation virtualization
Desktop hardware virtualization
Additional tools
Summary
Chapter 3 Installing Windows Server 2008 and Hyper-V
Windows Server 2008 and server core
Installation requirements for Hyper-V
Hardware requirements for Hyper-V
Software requirements for Hyper-V
Supported guests on Hyper-V
Installing Hyper-V
Installing the Hyper-V management console on a workstation
Bitlocker and Hyper-V
Summary
Chapter 4 Managing Hyper-V
Introduction to the Hyper-V Manager snap-in
Virtual networks
Configuring Hyper-V options
Configuring virtual machine options
Summary
Chapter 5 Installing and configuring Virtual Machine Manager 2008
Introduction to virtual machine manager
System requirements
Acquiring and installing VMM
Configuring VMM for your environment
Summary
Chapter 6 Hyper-V and high availability
Overview of clustering concepts
Microsoft fail-over cluster and network load balancing
Defining HA for Hyper-V
Making virtual machines available
Making virtual machine services available
Things to consider
Summary
Chapter 7 Creating virtual machines and templates
Creating your first virtual machine
Connecting to a virtual machine and basic Hyper-V commands
What is a virtual machine template?
Creating your first virtual machine template
Using a template to create a new virtual machine
Summary
Chapter 8 Performing physical-to-virtual and virtual-to-virtual migrations
Hyper-V migrations
Microsoft exchange server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft SharePoint technologies
Migration scenarios
Migrating physical to virtual
Physical to virtual—System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2008 (VMM2008)
Migrating virtual to virtual
Summary
Chapter 9 Securing, monitoring, and managing a virtual infrastructure
Securing the Hyper-V Host
Server Core installation considerations
Network and domain considerations
Securing the virtual machines
Bitlocker drive encryption
Syskey.exe
Windows Firewall
Auditing
Designing your virtual network
Monitoring and other considerations
Summary
Chapter 10 Creating a dynamic data center with Microsoft System Center
Data center workload
Hardware optimization
Legacy applications
Isolated environments
Hardware consolidation
Approach #1: Clustering
Approach #2: Clustering with virtualization
Software migration
Easier test environments
Summary
Chapter 11 Application virtualization (App-V)
What is application virtualization?
Application Virtualization Management Server
Application Virtualization Streaming Server
App-V modes
Stand-alone mode
Streaming mode
System requirements
Installation
Installing the .NET framework
Installing SQL 2008
Configuring IIS 7
Installing the App-V Management Server
Installing the App-V Streaming Server
Summary
Chapter 12 Deploying App-V packages
What is an App-V package?
Application Virtualization Sequencer
Application Virtualization Client
System requirements
App-V Client requirements
Installing the App-V Sequencer
Installing the App-V Desktop Client
Creating an App-V package
Publishing the App-V package
Streaming the App-V package
Application streaming with Management Servers
New features in App-V 4.5
AutoLoad packages
Application streaming with Streaming Servers
Application streaming with File Servers
Application streaming with IIS
Stand-alone mode with MSI
Streaming mode with MSI
Summary
Chapter 13 Presentation virtualization (Terminal Services)
Introduction to presentation virtualization
The five Windows Server 2008 Terminal Services role services
Terminal Server
TS Licensing
TS Session Broker
TS Gateway
TS Web Access
Installing the Terminal Services Terminal Server role
Connecting to a Windows remote desktop
Summary
Chapter 14 Integrating application and presentation virtualization (Terminal Services)
Configuring TS RemoteApp
Distributing RemoteApp Program Files
Creating and distributing a Windows Installer package
Creating and distributing a Remote Desktop Protocol File
Installing the TS Web Access role service
Access a Web published remote application
Summary
Chapter 15 Desktop virtualization
Virtual PC and XP mode
Installing and using Microsoft Virtual PC 2007 SP1
Creating a virtual machine in Virtual PC 2007
Installing Windows Virtual PC and XP mode
Installation and configuration of XP mode
Introduction to MED-V
MED-V server installation
MED-V Client and Management Application Installation
Creating a Virtual Machine Image
Creating a MED-V image
Summary
Appendix A Migrating virtual machines from Virtual Server 2005
Appendix B Case studies
The case of the unexpected upgrade
The case of migrating a legacy hardware platform to App-V or Hyper-V
The case of supporting a large application in a widespread organization
The case of managing a growing Data Center
The case of limited capacity
Appendix C Windows Server 2008 R2 Delta Changes
Introduction
Networking changes
DirectAccess
BranchCache
VPN Reconnect
DNS cache locking
DNS Security Extensions
Firewall profiles per network connection
Active Directory changes
AD Recycle Bin
Offline Domain Join
AD Best Practices Analyzer
AD Web services
Managed Service Accounts
AD Administrative Center
AD Module for PowerShell
Read-Only SYSVOL for Read-Only Domain Controllers
File and print services changes
Read-Only DFSR Replicas
File Classification Infrastructure
Print driver isolation
Network Scanner Management
Internet Information Server (IIS) Changes
Request Filtering Module
Best Practices Analyzer
PowerShell module
Support for Managed Service Accounts
Hostable Web Core
.NET support on server core installs
Hyper-V Changes
Live Migration
Processor Enhancements
Storage Enhancements
Remote Desktop Services (formerly known as Terminal Services) changes
Remote Desktop Session Host
Remote Desktop Virtualization Host
RemoteApp and Desktop Connection
Remote Desktop Connection Broker
Remote Desktop Gateway
Remote Desktop Web Access
Remote Desktop Client experience
Remote Desktop Services PowerShell Module and Best Practice Analyzer (BPA)
High availability and recovery changes
Fail-over cluster PowerShell Support
Cluster Shared Volumes
Improved Cluster Validation
Support for Additional Cluster Aware Services
Ability to Back up Individual Files and Folders
Security Changes
DNSSEC Support
AppLocker
Changes to Network Access Protection
Managed Service Accounts
New Security Auditing Features
Powershell changes
Integrated Scripting Environment and Debugger
Background Jobs
Transactions
Cmdlets for server administration
Summary
Index
512
- 512
English
- English
© Syngress 2009
- © Syngress 2009
22nd April 2010
- 22nd April 2010
Syngress
- Syngress
9781597494892
- 9781597494892
9781597494311
- 9781597494311
Thomas Olzak
IT professional with over 25 years experience in programming, network engineering, and security. I have an MBA as well as CISSP and MCSE certifications. Currently I'm Director of Information Security at HCR Manor Care. I’m responsible for managing the corporate security program, change management, and business continuity planning. I am also the CEO of a security training company. Prior to my current job, I held positions as an IS Director, Director of Infrastructure Engineering, and Programming Manager at a variety of manufacturing and distribution companies. Before joining the private sector, I served ten years in the United States Army Military Police with four years as a Military Police Investigator. I've written a book, Just Enough Security, and various papers on security management.
James Sabovik
Jason Boomer
Robert Keefer
"In this clearly presented text, the four authors (who manage the information security and network of a large health services network, based at 500 locations in 32 states) draw on an impressive store of hands-on experience as they describe the installation, features, and management of the technology. Following an introduction to the concepts of virtualization, the first chapters lead the reader through the installations of Windows Server 2008 and Hyper-V, the Hyper-V Manager snap-in, and Virtual Machine Manager 2008. The remaining text teaches the reader in step-by-step detail, with frequent screenshots, how to make virtual machines and services available, create virtual machines and templates, perform physical-to-virtual and virtual-to-virtual migrations, and the various tools and techniques for security, monitoring, management, using App-V and Terminal Services, and applying virtualization on a desktop. Appendices feature a series of short case study scenarios and a list of R2 delta changes to Windows Server 2008."--SciTechBookNews
"A comprehensive reference outlining the granularities of Microsoft virtualization for information system professionals at all levels. The general overview is insightful and the authors stress that each environment is different and therefore it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach."--BCS (British Computer Society) Online