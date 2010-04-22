The book begins with the basics of virtualization, including the role of virtualization in the changing landscape of the traditional data center and its benefits, and the strategies of virtualization. It presents the step-by-step process used to build a Windows 2008 server and the process of configuring and managing a Hyper-V infrastructure. Microsoft's approach to high availability and the combination of Microsoft tools to provide a very reliable and highly available virtualization infrastructure are discussed. The chapters also cover the migration of physical servers to virtual servers; the Dynamic Data Center concept; creating and publishing a virtual application within App-V; and desktop virtualization. This book was intended for seasoned system administrators and engineers who grew up in and still manage primarily a hardware-based server environment containing a large assortment of both newer and legacy applications.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

About the Authors

Introduction

Chapter 1 What is virtualization?

Evolution of virtualization

Virtualization defined

How virtualization works

Server virtualization

Client virtualization

Building a business case for virtualization

Virtualization and business continuity

The other side of virtualization

Finally, drop the hammer

Summary

Chapter 2 Understanding Microsoft virtualization strategies

Microsoft’s IT maturity model

Building a dynamic datacenter

Virtualization layers in a dynamic datacenter

Hardware virtualization layer

Application virtualization layer

Centralized, optimized desktop management

Application and presentation virtualization

Desktop hardware virtualization

Additional tools

Summary

Chapter 3 Installing Windows Server 2008 and Hyper-V

Windows Server 2008 and server core

Installation requirements for Hyper-V

Hardware requirements for Hyper-V

Software requirements for Hyper-V

Supported guests on Hyper-V

Installing Hyper-V

Installing the Hyper-V management console on a workstation

Bitlocker and Hyper-V

Summary

Chapter 4 Managing Hyper-V

Introduction to the Hyper-V Manager snap-in

Virtual networks

Configuring Hyper-V options

Configuring virtual machine options

Summary

Chapter 5 Installing and configuring Virtual Machine Manager 2008

Introduction to virtual machine manager

System requirements

Acquiring and installing VMM

Configuring VMM for your environment

Summary

Chapter 6 Hyper-V and high availability

Overview of clustering concepts

Microsoft fail-over cluster and network load balancing

Defining HA for Hyper-V

Making virtual machines available

Making virtual machine services available

Things to consider

Summary

Chapter 7 Creating virtual machines and templates

Creating your first virtual machine

Connecting to a virtual machine and basic Hyper-V commands

What is a virtual machine template?

Creating your first virtual machine template

Using a template to create a new virtual machine

Summary

Chapter 8 Performing physical-to-virtual and virtual-to-virtual migrations

Hyper-V migrations

Microsoft exchange server

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft SharePoint technologies

Migration scenarios

Migrating physical to virtual

Physical to virtual—System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2008 (VMM2008)

Migrating virtual to virtual

Summary

Chapter 9 Securing, monitoring, and managing a virtual infrastructure

Securing the Hyper-V Host

Server Core installation considerations

Network and domain considerations

Securing the virtual machines

Bitlocker drive encryption

Syskey.exe

Windows Firewall

Auditing

Designing your virtual network

Monitoring and other considerations

Summary

Chapter 10 Creating a dynamic data center with Microsoft System Center

Data center workload

Hardware optimization

Legacy applications

Isolated environments

Hardware consolidation

Approach #1: Clustering

Approach #2: Clustering with virtualization

Software migration

Easier test environments

Summary

Chapter 11 Application virtualization (App-V)

What is application virtualization?

Application Virtualization Management Server

Application Virtualization Streaming Server

App-V modes

Stand-alone mode

Streaming mode

System requirements

Installation

Installing the .NET framework

Installing SQL 2008

Configuring IIS 7

Installing the App-V Management Server

Installing the App-V Streaming Server

Summary

Chapter 12 Deploying App-V packages

What is an App-V package?

Application Virtualization Sequencer

Application Virtualization Client

System requirements

App-V Client requirements

Installing the App-V Sequencer

Installing the App-V Desktop Client

Creating an App-V package

Publishing the App-V package

Streaming the App-V package

Application streaming with Management Servers

New features in App-V 4.5

AutoLoad packages

Application streaming with Streaming Servers

Application streaming with File Servers

Application streaming with IIS

Stand-alone mode with MSI

Streaming mode with MSI

Summary

Chapter 13 Presentation virtualization (Terminal Services)

Introduction to presentation virtualization

The five Windows Server 2008 Terminal Services role services

Terminal Server

TS Licensing

TS Session Broker

TS Gateway

TS Web Access

Installing the Terminal Services Terminal Server role

Connecting to a Windows remote desktop

Summary

Chapter 14 Integrating application and presentation virtualization (Terminal Services)

Configuring TS RemoteApp

Distributing RemoteApp Program Files

Creating and distributing a Windows Installer package

Creating and distributing a Remote Desktop Protocol File

Installing the TS Web Access role service

Access a Web published remote application

Summary

Chapter 15 Desktop virtualization

Virtual PC and XP mode

Installing and using Microsoft Virtual PC 2007 SP1

Creating a virtual machine in Virtual PC 2007

Installing Windows Virtual PC and XP mode

Installation and configuration of XP mode

Introduction to MED-V

MED-V server installation

MED-V Client and Management Application Installation

Creating a Virtual Machine Image

Creating a MED-V image

Summary

Appendix A Migrating virtual machines from Virtual Server 2005

Appendix B Case studies

The case of the unexpected upgrade

The case of migrating a legacy hardware platform to App-V or Hyper-V

The case of supporting a large application in a widespread organization

The case of managing a growing Data Center

The case of limited capacity

Appendix C Windows Server 2008 R2 Delta Changes

Introduction

Networking changes

DirectAccess

BranchCache

VPN Reconnect

DNS cache locking

DNS Security Extensions

Firewall profiles per network connection

Active Directory changes

AD Recycle Bin

Offline Domain Join

AD Best Practices Analyzer

AD Web services

Managed Service Accounts

AD Administrative Center

AD Module for PowerShell

Read-Only SYSVOL for Read-Only Domain Controllers

File and print services changes

Read-Only DFSR Replicas

File Classification Infrastructure

Print driver isolation

Network Scanner Management

Internet Information Server (IIS) Changes

Request Filtering Module

Best Practices Analyzer

PowerShell module

Support for Managed Service Accounts

Hostable Web Core

.NET support on server core installs

Hyper-V Changes

Live Migration

Processor Enhancements

Storage Enhancements

Remote Desktop Services (formerly known as Terminal Services) changes

Remote Desktop Session Host

Remote Desktop Virtualization Host

RemoteApp and Desktop Connection

Remote Desktop Connection Broker

Remote Desktop Gateway

Remote Desktop Web Access

Remote Desktop Client experience

Remote Desktop Services PowerShell Module and Best Practice Analyzer (BPA)

High availability and recovery changes

Fail-over cluster PowerShell Support

Cluster Shared Volumes

Improved Cluster Validation

Support for Additional Cluster Aware Services

Ability to Back up Individual Files and Folders

Security Changes

DNSSEC Support

AppLocker

Changes to Network Access Protection

Managed Service Accounts

New Security Auditing Features

Powershell changes

Integrated Scripting Environment and Debugger

Background Jobs

Transactions

Cmdlets for server administration

Summary

Index





