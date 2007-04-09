Microsoft SQL Server 2005 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Database professionals will find that this new edition aids in mastering the latest version of Microsoft’s SQL Server. Developers and database administrators (DBAs) use SQL on a daily basis in application development and the subsequent problem solving and fine tuning. Answers to SQL issues can be quickly located helping the DBA or developer optimize and tune a database to maximum efficiency.
Basic questions are easily located on the topics of filtering, sorting, operators, conditionals, pseudo columns, single row functions, joins, grouping functions, sub queries, composite queries, hierarchies, flashback queries, parallel queries, expressions and regular expressions. Assistance on DML, data types (including collections), XML, DDL for basic database objects such as tales, views and indexes, partitioning, and security is also considered.
Key Features
- Identifies and discusses the most common issues database administrators (DBAs) face day-to-day Provides DBAs with solutions actually used by the authors in enterprise environments Explores new features which add more control but reduce performance
Readership
Microsoft SQL Database Administrators, Developers, and Systems Managers. Students, end users.
Table of Contents
Introduction and Acknowledgements Chapter 1. Performance and SQL Server 2005 Chapter 2. Logical database design for performance Chapter 3. Physical database design Chapter 4. SQL Server storage structures Chapter 5. Indexing Chapter 6. Basic query tuning Chapter 7. What is query optimization? Chapter 8. Investigating and influencing the optimizer Chapter 9. SQL Server 2005 and Windows 2003 Chapter 10. Transactions and locking Chapter 11. Performance and architectural choices Chapter 12. Monitoring performance
Appendices Appendix A – Syntax Conventions Appendix B – Database Scripts Appendix C - Performance Strategies and Tuning Checklist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2007
- Published:
- 9th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554082
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583194
About the Author
Ken England
Ken England is President and Founder of Database Technologies, a database consulting, product evaluation and training firm. A Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and a Microsoft Certified Trainer, Ken England is widely regarded as an authority on SQL Server and other leading database products. He is also the author of the SQL Server 6.5 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder of Database Technologies, a database consultancy, product evaluation and training firm.
Gavin Powell
Gavin Powell, BSc. Comp.Sci., OCP (Oracle8i Certified Professional) has fifteen years of computer industry experience. Diverse experience in database administration and database development in both relational and object databases. Applications development experience is procedural and object-oriented. He also has some systems administration experience. His extensive consulting experience includes software vendors, internet .COM’s (some unfortunately have met with their demise), accounting, banking, financial services, the travel industry, construction, retail, mining, shipping, education and general advisory capacity. Gavin Powell has worked with many software products, tools and programming languages. These tools include items in the list shown below. He has authored two successful books Oracle …High performance Tuning and the just released Oracle SQL
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft and Database consultant; Author of seven database books.