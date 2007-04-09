Microsoft SQL Server 2005 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555583194, 9780080554082

Microsoft SQL Server 2005 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Ken England Gavin Powell
eBook ISBN: 9780080554082
Paperback ISBN: 9781555583194
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 9th April 2007
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
50.99
43.34
7000.00
5950.00
75.44
64.12
73.95
62.86
55.95
47.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.99
36.54
7000.00
5950.00
53.95
45.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Database professionals will find that this new edition aids in mastering the latest version of Microsoft’s SQL Server. Developers and database administrators (DBAs) use SQL on a daily basis in application development and the subsequent problem solving and fine tuning. Answers to SQL issues can be quickly located helping the DBA or developer optimize and tune a database to maximum efficiency.

Basic questions are easily located on the topics of filtering, sorting, operators, conditionals, pseudo columns, single row functions, joins, grouping functions, sub queries, composite queries, hierarchies, flashback queries, parallel queries, expressions and regular expressions. Assistance on DML, data types (including collections), XML, DDL for basic database objects such as tales, views and indexes, partitioning, and security is also considered.

Key Features

  • Identifies and discusses the most common issues database administrators (DBAs) face day-to-day Provides DBAs with solutions actually used by the authors in enterprise environments Explores new features which add more control but reduce performance

Readership

Microsoft SQL Database Administrators, Developers, and Systems Managers. Students, end users.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Acknowledgements Chapter 1. Performance and SQL Server 2005 Chapter 2. Logical database design for performance Chapter 3. Physical database design Chapter 4. SQL Server storage structures Chapter 5. Indexing Chapter 6. Basic query tuning Chapter 7. What is query optimization? Chapter 8. Investigating and influencing the optimizer Chapter 9. SQL Server 2005 and Windows 2003 Chapter 10. Transactions and locking Chapter 11. Performance and architectural choices Chapter 12. Monitoring performance

Appendices Appendix A – Syntax Conventions Appendix B – Database Scripts Appendix C - Performance Strategies and Tuning Checklist

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080554082
Paperback ISBN:
9781555583194

About the Author

Ken England

Ken England is President and Founder of Database Technologies, a database consulting, product evaluation and training firm. A Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and a Microsoft Certified Trainer, Ken England is widely regarded as an authority on SQL Server and other leading database products. He is also the author of the SQL Server 6.5 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and Founder of Database Technologies, a database consultancy, product evaluation and training firm.

Gavin Powell

Gavin Powell, BSc. Comp.Sci., OCP (Oracle8i Certified Professional) has fifteen years of computer industry experience. Diverse experience in database administration and database development in both relational and object databases. Applications development experience is procedural and object-oriented. He also has some systems administration experience. His extensive consulting experience includes software vendors, internet .COM’s (some unfortunately have met with their demise), accounting, banking, financial services, the travel industry, construction, retail, mining, shipping, education and general advisory capacity. Gavin Powell has worked with many software products, tools and programming languages. These tools include items in the list shown below. He has authored two successful books Oracle …High performance Tuning and the just released Oracle SQL

Affiliations and Expertise

Microsoft and Database consultant; Author of seven database books.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.