Microsoft Outlook Programming unleashes the power of Microsoft Outlook, allowing administrators and end users to customize Outlook in the same way that they've used macros and templates to customize other programs like Excel and Word. Experienced developers will find the quick-start information they need to begin integrating Outlook into their applications. Microsoft Exchange administrators will get help automating common tasks such as announcing public folders and importing data to custom forms.

Microsoft Outlook is the most widely used email program, and it offers the most programmability. This book introduces key concepts for programming both Outlook forms for storing and exchanging data and Visual Basic for Applications modules that add new features to Outlook. Central to this new edition, which covers both Outlook 2000 and Outlook 2002, is awareness of tighter security in Outlook. Designed to prevent transmission of computer viruses, the security restrictions can also get in the way of legitimate programs, but this book offers workarounds within the reach of novice programmers. It also covers many of the new features of Outlook 2002, such as the integrated Outlook View Control and searching across multiple folders using SQL syntax and the Search object.