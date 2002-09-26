Microsoft Outlook Programming
1st Edition
Jumpstart for Administrators, Developers, and Power Users
Description
Microsoft Outlook Programming unleashes the power of Microsoft Outlook, allowing administrators and end users to customize Outlook in the same way that they've used macros and templates to customize other programs like Excel and Word. Experienced developers will find the quick-start information they need to begin integrating Outlook into their applications. Microsoft Exchange administrators will get help automating common tasks such as announcing public folders and importing data to custom forms.
Microsoft Outlook is the most widely used email program, and it offers the most programmability. This book introduces key concepts for programming both Outlook forms for storing and exchanging data and Visual Basic for Applications modules that add new features to Outlook. Central to this new edition, which covers both Outlook 2000 and Outlook 2002, is awareness of tighter security in Outlook. Designed to prevent transmission of computer viruses, the security restrictions can also get in the way of legitimate programs, but this book offers workarounds within the reach of novice programmers. It also covers many of the new features of Outlook 2002, such as the integrated Outlook View Control and searching across multiple folders using SQL syntax and the Search object.
Key Features
· Building block procedures for the most common Outlook programming tasks · Jargon-free language and practical examples to make the material more accessible to new Outlook programmers · Coverage of Outlook Email Security Update · Coverage of the Office XP Web Services Toolkit
Readership
Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Office developers; Trainers; Help desk staff; Continuing Education programs; End users; Microsoft Exchange administrators
Table of Contents
What You Can Do with Outlook Part I: Outlook VBA Design The VBA Design Environment; A VBA Birthday/Anniversary Reminder Form PART II: Adding VBA Code Code Basics; Code Grammar 101; Working with Expressions and Functions; Controlling Program Flow; Handling Errors and Debugging VBA Applications; Handling User Input and Feedback PART III: Special Outlook Techniques Working with the Object Models; Responding to Outlook Events in VBA; Working with Stores and Folders; Understanding Outlook Security; Working with Items and Recipients Part IV: Outlook Form Design Outlook's Six Basic Forms; Creating Your First Custom Contact Form; Extending Form Design with Fields and Controls; Writing Code to Respond to Outlook Form Events; More Controls for Outlook Forms; Common Outlook Form and Item Techniques Part V: Finishing Touches Menus, Toolbars, and the Outlook Bar; Designing Outlook Reports; Exchange Server, Databases, and XML Web Services; Deploying Forms and Applications Appendices: Resources for Outlook Programming; Files Blocked by Outlook Security; Key Procedures You Can Reuse
Details
- No. of pages:
- 619
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 26th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491875
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582869
About the Author
Sue Mosher
Sue Mosher is the author of six previous books on Microsoft Outlook and Exchange and maintains a web site at http://www.outlookcode.com devoted to helping programmers at all skill levels take advantage of Outlook’s extensibility. Her company, Turtleflock LLC, helps organizations get the most out of Outlook and other Microsoft Office products, providing custom application development and other support. Sue has been recognized by Microsoft with a Most Valuable Professional award every year since 1994. Sue is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of William and Mary, currently residing in Arlington, Virginia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Author of several Microsoft Outlook and Exchange books and President, Turtleflock, Arlington, VA, USA
Reviews
"Sue Mosher not only knows Outlook development but knows how to explain and teach it clearly and understandably. I highly recommend this book for everyone working in Outlook and also for more advanced users who want to learn the tricks of programming Outlook. " —Ken Slovak, Outlook MVP and President, Slovak Technical Services "From the first version of Outlook onward, Sue Mosher has been at the public forefront of all things Outlook and Exchange—first as an influential voice on the web and on newsgroups, more recently as a valued Microsoft Outlook MVP. Her web site www.slipstick.com is full of reliable information. I'll often try to find the answer I'm looking for there before using Microsoft's internal tools to research an issue."—Jensen Harris, Lead Program Manager, Microsoft Outlook