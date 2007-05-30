Microsoft Outlook 2007 Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555583460, 9780080548739

Microsoft Outlook 2007 Programming

1st Edition

Jumpstart for Power Users and Administrators

Authors: Sue Mosher
eBook ISBN: 9780080548739
Paperback ISBN: 9781555583460
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 30th May 2007
Page Count: 848
Description

Microsoft Outlook is the most widely used e-mail program and offers the most programmability. Sue Mosher introduces key concepts for programming Outlook using Visual Basic for Applications, custom Outlook forms, and external scripts, without the need for additional development tools.

For those who manage Outlook installations, it demonstrates how to use new features in the Outlook 2007 programming model such as building scripts that can create rules and views and manage categories. Power users will discover how to enhance Outlook with custom features, such as the ability to process incoming mail and extract key information. Aimed at the non-professional programmer, it also provides a quick guide to Outlook programming basics for pro developers who want to dive into Outlook integration.

Key Features

  • Dozens of new programming objects detailed including views, rules, categories, searches
  • No previous coding experience or additional development tools required
  • Examples outline issues using real-world functionality

Readership

Systems and Network administrators, applications developers and power users

Table of Contents

1: What you can do with Outlook?

PART I: Basic Outlook VBA Design
2: The VBA Design Environment
3: Building Your First VBA Form

PART II: Basic Outlook Form Design
4: Introducing Outlook Forms
5: Introducing Form Regions
6: Extending Form Design with Fields and Controls

PART III: Writing VBA and VBScript Code
7: Code Basics
8: Code Grammar 101
9: Handling Errors, Testing and Debugging

PART IV: Fundamental Outlook Coding Techniques
10: Outlook Programming Basics
11: Responding to Outlook Events in VBA
12: Responding to Events in Outlook Forms
13: Working with Stores, Explorers, and Folders
14: Working with Inspectors, Items, and Item Properties
15: Working with Recipients and Address Lists
16: More Item Techniques
17: Working with Attachments

PART V: Extended Outlook Form Design
18: More Control Techniques
19: Common Outlook Form Techniques
20: Deploying and Managing Outlook Forms
21: Building Form-based Workflows
22: Working with Files and Other Objects
23: Common Outlook Administrator Scripting Tasks
24: Menus, Toolbars, and the Navigation Pane
25: Generating Reports on Outlook Data
26: Working with Exchange and Databases

Appendix A: Other Resources
Appendix B: Concepts for Professional Developers
Appendix C: Key Procedures You Can Reuse

About the Author

Sue Mosher

Sue Mosher is the author of six previous books on Microsoft Outlook and Exchange and maintains a web site at http://www.outlookcode.com devoted to helping programmers at all skill levels take advantage of Outlook’s extensibility. Her company, Turtleflock LLC, helps organizations get the most out of Outlook and other Microsoft Office products, providing custom application development and other support. Sue has been recognized by Microsoft with a Most Valuable Professional award every year since 1994. Sue is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of William and Mary, currently residing in Arlington, Virginia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Author of several Microsoft Outlook and Exchange books and President, Turtleflock, Arlington, VA, USA

