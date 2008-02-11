Microsoft Forefront Security Administration Guide
1st Edition
Description
Microsoft Forefront is a comprehensive suite of security products that will provide companies with multiple layers of defense against threats. Computer and Network Security is a paramount issue for companies in the global marketplace. Businesses can no longer afford for their systems to go down because of viruses, malware, bugs, trojans, or other attacks. Running a Microsoft Forefront Suite within your environment brings many different benefits. Forefront allows you to achieve comprehensive, integrated, and simplified infrastructure security. This comprehensive suite of tools provides end-to-end security stretching from Web servers back to the desktop. This book will provide system administrators familiar with Syngress' existing Microsoft networking and security titles with a complete reference to Microsoft's flagship security products.
Key Features
- First book to address securing an entire Microsoft network from Web servers all the way back to the desktop.
- Companion Web site provides best practices checklists for securing Microsoft operating systems, applications, servers, and databases.
- Companion Web site provides special chapter on designing and implementing a disaster recover plan for a Microsoft network.
Readership
Network administrators, security professionals, Webmasters, and database administrators responsible for administering and securing Microsoft networks, operating systems, applications, mail server, Web servers, firewalls, and databases.
Table of Contents
Part I: Forefront Client Security Chapter 1: Introducing Client Security Chapter 2: Securing the Desktop Chapter 3: Remote Networking and Communications Part II: Forefront Security for Exchange Server Chapter 4: Securing Client Access Chapter 5: Locking Down Exchange Server Chapter 6: Backups and Disaster Recovery Part III: Forefront Security for SharePoint Chapter 7: Securing Sharepoint Servers Chapter 8: Secure Communications and Remote Access Chapter 9: Defending your Data Part IV: Forefront Server Security Management Console Chapter 10: Introduction to the Server Security Management Console Chapter 11: Exploring the Interface Chapter 12: Managing SQL Server and Log Files Part V: Microsoft Antigen Chapter 13: Defining Malware Defenses Chapter 14: Securing the Perimeter Chapter 15: Correlating the Results Part VI: Microsoft ISA Server 2006 Chapter 16: Deploying ISA 2006 in the Enterprise Chapter 17: Building a SSL VPN Chapter 18: Integrating ISAS Server with Exchange Server Part VII: Intelligent Application Gateway 2007 Chapter 19: Deploying Application Gateway 2007 Chapter 20: Defending your Applications Chapter 21: Backup and Disaster Recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 11th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558721
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492447
About the Author
Jesse Varsalone
Jesse Varsalone is a Cisco Certified Academy Instructor and holds the CCNA certification. Jesse is also a CISSP, MCT, MCSE, and currently works as a Computer Forensics Senior Professional.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reviews
"The comprehensive security suite will be an important tool for Network Administrators.”--Dragos Tudor, Windows Systems Engineer, Verizon