Microprocessor Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Microprocessor Engineering provides an insight in the structures and operating techniques of a small computer. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that deal with the various aspects of computing. The first two chapters tackle the basic arithmetic and logic processes. The third chapter covers the various memory devices, both ROM and RWM. Next, the book deals with the general architecture of microprocessor. The succeeding three chapters discuss the software aspects of machine operation, while the last remaining three chapters talk about the relationship of the microprocessor with the outside world. The text will be of great use to undergraduate students of various disciplines. Practitioners of computer-related fields with no previous digital experience will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
1 Arithmetic
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Number Systems
1.3 Conversion between Number Systems
1.4 Representation of Numerical Data in a Machine
1.5 Unsigned Arithmetic
1.6 Signed Arithmetic
1.7 Complement Arithmetic
1.8 Addition and Subtraction of 2's Complement Numbers
1.9 Multiplication of 2's Complement Numbers
1.10 Division of 2's Complement Numbers
1.11 Binary Coded Decimal Arithmetic
1.12 10's Complement Arithmetic
1.13 Signed BCD Arithmetic
1.14 Multiplication and Division of BCD Numbers
1.15 Decimal to Binary Conversion
1.16 Fractional Binary Numbers
Problems
2 Logic
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Gates
2.3 Inverters
2.4 Alternative Logic Representations
2.5 The Tri-State Gate
2.6 The D-Type Flip-Flop
2.7 The Edge-Triggered D-Type Flip-flop
2.8 The Level-Triggered D-Type Flip-flop
2.9 Asynchronous Controls
2.10 Flip-flop Conversion
2.11 Flip-flop Operating Characteristics
2.12 Registers
2.13 Data Transfer Operations
2.14 The Data Latching Register
2.15 The Tri-State Register
2.16 The Edge-Triggered Register
2.17 Data Selectors or Multiplexers
2.18 Demultiplexers and Decoders
2.19 Encoders
2.20 Parity Generation and Checking
2.21 Comparators
2.22 Arithmetic Circuits
2.23 Arithmetic/Logic Unit
Problems
3 Memory
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Register Representation of Memory
3.3 Memory Timing
3.4 Memory Classification
3.5 ROMs
3.6 PROMs
3.7 EPROMs
3.8 RWMs
3.9 Static MOS RWM
3.10 The Dynamic RWM
3.11 The Bipolar RWM
3.12 Memory Expansion
3.13 Memory Address Decoding
3.14 Absolute Addressing
3.15 Memory Pages
Problems
4 Small Computer Architecture
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Block Diagram of a Microcomputer System
4.3 The Bus System
4.4 Microprocessor Architecture
4.5 Internal Registers
4.6 The Arithmetic/Logic Unit
4.7 Basic Microprocessor Operation
4.8 The 8085A Microprocessor
4.9 The Architecture of the 8085A
4.10 The Operation of the 8085A
4.11 State and Timing Diagrams for the 8085A
4.12 The WAIT State
4.13 The HALT State
4.14 The SDK 85 Expandable Micro-computing Kit
4.15 Other Microprocessors
4.16 The Intel 8080A
4.17 The Zilog Z80
4.18 The Motorola 6800
Problems
5 The Instruction Set I: Data Transfer, Arithmetic and Logic Operations
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Machine Code Representation of Instructions
5.3 Mnemonic Representation of Instructions
5.4 Addressing Modes
5.5 Implied Addressing
5.6 Immediate Addressing
5.7 Direct Addressing
5.8 Register and Register Indirect Addressing
5.9 Indexed Addressing
5.10 Relative Addressing
5.11 Modified Page Zero Addressing
5.12 Instruction Groupings for the 8085A
5.13 Data Transfer Instructions
5.14 Transfers Employing Immediate Addressing
5.15 Inter-Register Transfers
5.16 Transfers Using the Direct Addressing Mode
5.17 Transfers Using the Indirect Addressing Mode
5.18 The Input and Output Instructions
5.19 Arithmetic and Logic Operations
5.20 Immediate Arithmetic and Logic Instructions
5.21 Register Arithmetic and Logic Instructions
5.22 Indirect Register Arithmetic and Logic Instructions
5.23 Rotate and Data Shift Instructions
5.24 Miscellaneous Instructions
Problems
6 The Instruction Set II: Jump, Call, Return and Stack Control
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flowcharts
6.3 Basic Flowchart Combinations
6.4 The Jump Instructions
6.5 The Program Implementation of the If-Then/Else Structure
6.6 Program Loops
6.7 A Program Implementation of the SELECT Structure
6.8 Stack Operations and Instructions
6.9 Subroutines
6.10 The Call and Return Instructions
Problems
7 Assembly Language Programming and Software Aids
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Source and Object Programs
7.3 The Fields of an Assembly Language Statement
7.4 Manual Assembly
7.5 Assembler Directives
7.6 The Two-Pass Assembler
7.7 Program Execution Time
7.8 Software Generation of Time Delays
7.9 Generation of a Repetitive Waveform Using Software Delays
7.10 Subroutine Linkage
7.11 Re-Entrancy
7.12 Macros
7.13 High Level Languages
7.14 Compilers
7.15 Interpreters
7.16 Monitors and Operating Systems
7.17 Program Libraries
Problems
8 Program Controlled Input/Output Data Transfers
8.1 Introduction
8.2 I/O Interfacing
8.3 Isolated and Memory Mapped I/O
8.4 The Input/Output Instructions for the 8085A
8.5 The Timing Diagram for an Isolated I/O Operation in the 8085A
8.6 Design of Peripheral Selection Logic
8.7 Memory Mapped I/O Operations
8.8 Port Selection in a Memory Mapped System
8.9 Assembly Language Instructions for Memory Mapped I/O Devices
8.10 Transfer of Parallel Data under Program Control
8.11 Polling
8.12 Peripheral Interface Chips
8.13 Multi-Function LSI Devices
8.14 Serial Transfer of Data
8.15 Asynchronous Serial Data Transfer
8.16 Synchronous Serial Data Transfer
8.17 Protocol
8.18 The Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART)
8.19 Communication Techniques with Long Transmission Channels
8.20 The Serial I/O Pins of the 8085A Processor
Problems
9 Interrupts
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Interrupt Process
9.3 Maskable and non-Maskable Interrupts
9.4 The Salient Features of an Interrupt System
9.5 Examination of the Interrupt Line
9.6 Transfer of Control to the Interrupt Service Routine
9.7 Preservation and Restoration of Status
9.8 Identifying the Interrupt Source
9.9 Software Polling
9.10 Vectored Interrupts
9.11 Hardware Polling for Interrupt Identification
9.12 A Priority Interrupt System
9.13 Enabling and Disabling Interrupts
9.14 The 8085A Interrupts
9.15 State Diagram for the 8085A, Including Interrupt Logic
9.16 Interrupt Response of the 8085A
9.17 The 6800 Interrupt Structure
9.18 Direct Memory Access (DMA)
9.19 The HOLD State
9.20 Basic Requirements of a DMA Transfer
9.21 Basic Requirements of a DMA Controller
9.22 DMA with Multiple External Devices
9.23 The Intel 8257 DMA Controller
Problems
10 Data Conversion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Basic Principles of Digital-to-Analogue Conversion
10.3 The Weighted Resistor DAC
10.4 The Use of R/2R Ladder Network in DACs
10.5 Multiplying D/A Converters
10.6 Current Switching DACs
10.7 Converter Coding
10.8 Analogue Polarity
10.9 Resolution
10.10 Errors in D/A Converters
10.11 Settling Time
10.12 Interfacing a DAC to a Source of Digital Data
10.13 The Principles of Analogue-to-Digital Conversion
10.14 Sample and Hold Circuits
10.15 Comparators
10.16 Counting ADCs
10.17 Principle of Successive Approximation Conversion
10.18 Successive Approximation ADC
10.19 Parallel A/D Conversion
10.20 Errors in Analogue-to-Digital Converters
10.21 Software Implementation of ADCs
Problems
Appendix Intel 8085A Instruction Set Summary
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 23rd February 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104904