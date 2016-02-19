Microprocessor Architectures and Systems
1st Edition
RISC, CISC and DSP
Microprocessor Architectures and Systems: RISC, CISC, and DSP focuses on the developments of Motorola's CISC, RISC, and DSP processors and the advancements of the design, functions, and architecture of microprocessors.
The publication first ponders on complex instruction set computers and 32-bit CISC processors. Discussions focus on MC68881 and MC68882 floating point coprocessors, debugging support, MC68020 32-bit performance standard, bus interfaces, MC68010 SUPERVISOR resource, and high-level language support. The manuscript then covers the RISC challenge, digital signal processing, and memory management and caches. Topics include implementing memory systems, multitasking and user/supervisor conflicts, partitioning the system, cache size and organization, DSP56000 family, MC88100 programming model, M88000 family, and the 80/20 rule.
The text examines the selection of a microprocessor architecture, changing design cycle, semiconductor technology, multiprocessing, and real-time software, interrupts, and exceptions. Concerns include locating associated tasks, MC88100 interrupt service routines, single- and multiple-threaded operating systems, and the MC68300 family.
The publication is a valuable reference for computer engineers and researchers interested in microprocessor architectures and systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
1 Complex Instruction Set Computers
8-Bit Microprocessors: The Precursors of CISC
8-Bit Microprocessor Register Models
Restrictions
Addressing Memory
System Integrity
Requirements for a New Processor Architecture
Software Compatibility
Enter the MC68000
Complex Instructions, Microcode and Nanocod
The MC68000 Hardware
M68000 Asynchronous Bus
M6800 Synchronous Bus
Interrupts
Error Recovery and Control Signals
Bus Arbitration
Typical System
The Register Set
The USER/SUPERVISOR Concept
Exceptions and the Vector Table
Addressing Modes
Instruction Set
Multitasking Operating Systems
High-Level Language Support
The MC68010 Virtual Memory Processor
MC68010 SUPERVISOR Resource
Other Improvements
The MC68008
The Story Continues
2 32-Bit CISC Processors
Enter HCMOS Technology
Architectural Challenges
The MC68020 32-Bit Performance Standard
The Programmer's Model
Bus Interfaces
Dynamic Bus Sizing
On-Chip Instruction Cache
Debugging Support
Coprocessor Interface
MC68881 and MC68882 Floating Point Coprocessors
The MC68851 Paged Memory Management Unit (PMMU)
The MC68030, the First Commercial 50 MHz Processor
3 The RISC Challenge
The 80/20 Rule
The Initial RISC Research
The M88000 Family
The MC88100 Programming Model
The MC88100 Instruction Set
MC88100 External Functions
MC88200 Cache MMU
The MBUS Protocol
4 Digital Signal Processing
Processor Requirements
The DSP56000 Family
The Programming Model
5 Memory, Memory Management and Caches
Achieving Processor Throughput
Partitioning the System
Shadow RAM
DRAM v. SRAM
Memory Management
Multitasking and User/Supervisor Conflicts
Cache Size and Organization
Cache Coherency
Implementing Memory Systems
Conclusions
6 Real-Time Software, Interrupts and Exceptions
What is Real-Time Software?
Responding to an Interrupt
Interrupting the Processor
Servicing the Interrupt
Locating Associated Tasks
Context Switches
Improving Performance
Interrupting an MC88100
MC88100 Interrupt Service Routines
Improving Software Performance
Interrupting the DSP56000
The M68300 Family
Conclusions
7 Multiprocessing
SISD - Single Instruction, Single Data
SIMD — Single Instruction, Multiple Data
MIMD - Multiple Instruction, Multiple Data
MISD — Multiple Instruction, Single Data
Constructing a MIMD Architecture
Fault-Tolerant Systems
Single- and Multiple-Threaded Operating Systems
8 Application Ideas
1 MC68020 and MC68030 Design Technique for High-Reliability Applications
2 Upgrading 8-Bit Systems
3 Transparent Update Techniques for Digit Filters Using the DSP56000
4 Motor and Servo Control
9 Semiconductor Technology
Silicon Technology
CMOS and Bipolar Technology
Fabrication Technology
Packaging
Processor Technology
Memory Technology
Science Fiction or Not?
10 The Changing Design Cycle
The Shortening Design Cycle
The Double-Edged Sword of Technology
Make v. Buy
Simulation v. Emulation
11 The Next Generations
Enter the MC68040
The MC68300 Family
Improving the Instruction Set
DSP96000 - Combining Integration and Performance
12 Selecting a Microprocessor Architecture
Meeting Performance Needs
Software Support
Development Support
Standards
Built-in Obsolescence
Market Changes
Considering All the Options
Appendices
A Benchmarking
B Binary Compatibility Standards
Index
Steve Heath
Senior Staff Engineer, European Strategy and Technology Development, Motorola Semiconductors, Steve Heath has written 15 books on topics covering Apple and IBM PCs, processor architectures, UNIX and Windows NT operating systems.
Motorola Semiconductors, Newton, U.K.