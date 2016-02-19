Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems
1st Edition
Description
Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems covers the proceedings of the 1980 Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems conference held at Battelle Conference Center in Seattle, Washington. Most of the major laboratories in the field of biological microanalysis in the United States, England, Scotland, France, and Germany are represented. The conference presents the findings, theories, techniques, and procedures of the laboratory represented, no matter how tentative and exploratory.
This book is divided into four parts encompassing 22 chapters that focus on biological applications of microprobe analysis. The introductory part describes the application of electron microprobe and X-ray microanalyses in studies of epithelial transport, avian salt gland, electrolyte transport, and acrosome reaction. The subsequent part covers the application of microprobe techniques in the analysis of cardiac, skeletal, vascular smooth, and freeze-dried muscles. It also describes a method for obtaining erythrocyte preparations for validating biological microprobe methods and the continuum-fluorescence effect on thick biological tissue. The method using freeze-substitution to localize calcium in quick-frozen tissue for X-ray microanalysis is also explained. The third part of the book tackles the principles, basic features, and applications of electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Discussions on the use of inner-shell signals for a quantitative local microanalysis technique; theoretical study of the energy resolution; and collection efficiency of a magnetic spectrometer are also included. The final part covers the elemental distribution in single erythrocytes using X-ray microanalysis. It also discusses the fundamentals of cryosectioning process for X-ray microanalysis of diffusible elements and the freezing behavior of a number of chemically different gels chosen for their partial resemblance to biological structures. Considerable chapters contain materials and methods, results, discussions, conclusions, and references. This book will be of value to scientists interested in elemental and ion transport within cells and between cells and extracellular compartments.
Table of Contents
Part I
Some Results of Microprobe Analysis in the Study of Epithelial Transport
Electronic Microprobe Analysis of Secretory Epithelia: Avian Salt Gland
Electron Microprobe Analysis of Na-Transporting Epithelia
The Use of X-Ray Microanalysis in Studies of the Acrosome Reaction in Sea Urchin Sperm
Measurement of Mass Loss during Microanalysis: Methods and Preliminary Results
Part II
Electron Probe Analysis of Cardiac, Skeletal, and Vascular Smooth Muscle
Electron Probe X-Ray Microanalysis of Normal and Injured Myocardium: Methods and Results
X-Ray Microanalysis of Freeze-Dried Muscle: Techniques and Problems
Preparation and Use Erythrocyte Sections as Methodology for Validating Procedures for X-Ray Microanalysis of Electrolytes
The Continuum-Fluorescence Correction in Biological Tissue
Quick Freezing and Freeze Substitution for X-Ray Microanalysis of Calcium
Part III
Energy-Loss Spectroscopy in the Electron Microscope: Theoretical Considerations
Quantitative Local Microanalysis with EELS
Electron Energy-Loss Analysis in Biology: Application to Muscle and a Parallel Collection System
Some Aspects of Electron Spectrometer Design
Electron Energy-Loss Microanalysis with High Spatial Resolution, Energy Resolution, and Sensitivity
Quantitative Elemental Analysis Using Electron Energy-Loss Spectroscopy
Limitations to the Sensitivity of Energy-Loss Spectrometry
Part IV
Elemental Concentration Determination in Single Erythrocytes
Cryosectioning of Biological Tissue for X-Ray Microanalysis of Diffusible Elements
Modelling the Ultra-Rapid Freezing of Cells and Tissues
Summation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150194