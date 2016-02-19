Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123628800, 9780323150194

Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Thomas Hutchinson
eBook ISBN: 9780323150194
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 442
Description

Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems covers the proceedings of the 1980 Microprobe Analysis of Biological Systems conference held at Battelle Conference Center in Seattle, Washington. Most of the major laboratories in the field of biological microanalysis in the United States, England, Scotland, France, and Germany are represented. The conference presents the findings, theories, techniques, and procedures of the laboratory represented, no matter how tentative and exploratory.
This book is divided into four parts encompassing 22 chapters that focus on biological applications of microprobe analysis. The introductory part describes the application of electron microprobe and X-ray microanalyses in studies of epithelial transport, avian salt gland, electrolyte transport, and acrosome reaction. The subsequent part covers the application of microprobe techniques in the analysis of cardiac, skeletal, vascular smooth, and freeze-dried muscles. It also describes a method for obtaining erythrocyte preparations for validating biological microprobe methods and the continuum-fluorescence effect on thick biological tissue. The method using freeze-substitution to localize calcium in quick-frozen tissue for X-ray microanalysis is also explained. The third part of the book tackles the principles, basic features, and applications of electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Discussions on the use of inner-shell signals for a quantitative local microanalysis technique; theoretical study of the energy resolution; and collection efficiency of a magnetic spectrometer are also included. The final part covers the elemental distribution in single erythrocytes using X-ray microanalysis. It also discusses the fundamentals of cryosectioning process for X-ray microanalysis of diffusible elements and the freezing behavior of a number of chemically different gels chosen for their partial resemblance to biological structures. Considerable chapters contain materials and methods, results, discussions, conclusions, and references. This book will be of value to scientists interested in elemental and ion transport within cells and between cells and extracellular compartments.

Table of Contents


Contributors and Participants

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I

Some Results of Microprobe Analysis in the Study of Epithelial Transport

Electronic Microprobe Analysis of Secretory Epithelia: Avian Salt Gland

Electron Microprobe Analysis of Na-Transporting Epithelia

The Use of X-Ray Microanalysis in Studies of the Acrosome Reaction in Sea Urchin Sperm

Measurement of Mass Loss during Microanalysis: Methods and Preliminary Results

Part II

Electron Probe Analysis of Cardiac, Skeletal, and Vascular Smooth Muscle

Electron Probe X-Ray Microanalysis of Normal and Injured Myocardium: Methods and Results

X-Ray Microanalysis of Freeze-Dried Muscle: Techniques and Problems

Preparation and Use Erythrocyte Sections as Methodology for Validating Procedures for X-Ray Microanalysis of Electrolytes

The Continuum-Fluorescence Correction in Biological Tissue

Quick Freezing and Freeze Substitution for X-Ray Microanalysis of Calcium

Part III

Energy-Loss Spectroscopy in the Electron Microscope: Theoretical Considerations

Quantitative Local Microanalysis with EELS

Electron Energy-Loss Analysis in Biology: Application to Muscle and a Parallel Collection System

Some Aspects of Electron Spectrometer Design

Electron Energy-Loss Microanalysis with High Spatial Resolution, Energy Resolution, and Sensitivity

Quantitative Elemental Analysis Using Electron Energy-Loss Spectroscopy

Limitations to the Sensitivity of Energy-Loss Spectrometry

Part IV

Elemental Concentration Determination in Single Erythrocytes

Cryosectioning of Biological Tissue for X-Ray Microanalysis of Diffusible Elements

Modelling the Ultra-Rapid Freezing of Cells and Tissues

Summation

Index


About the Editor

Thomas Hutchinson

