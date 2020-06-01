Micropollutants and Challenges
1st Edition
Emerging in the Aquatic Environments and Treatment Processes
Description
Emerging Micropollutants in Aquatic Environments: Challenge and Treatment Processes systematically summarizes the characteristics, micropollutants types, production resources, occurrence in aqueous environments, health effects, methods of detection and treatment (conventional and advanced methods including Advanced Oxidation processes, comparison of treatment methods efficiency and removal standards of micropollutants. Throughout each chapter the following will be included: (i) the quality and quantity evaluation of aquatic micro-pollutants, (ii) the need for innovative and affordable waste-water treatment technologies, (iii) combinations of different conventional and advanced technologies including biological and plant-based strategies that seems to be most promising to solve environment problems with hazardous emerging xenobiotic.
This is the first book to provide a comprehensive summary of the occurrence of separated micropollutants in aquatic systems as well as the removal of micropollutants in conventional and advanced treatment processes and comparison of their efficiency. As such, Micropollutants and Challenges will be essential for professors and students in environmental health s, ecologists and wastewater engineers looking to reduce micropollutants and toxicity in wastewater and in the decision to upgrade Waste water treatment plants in the coming years.
Key Features
- Presents information on micropollutants that threaten all living organisms, showing the importance and relevance of this topic
- Assesses the effects of micropollutants on surface and ground water, necessary to monitor the prevalence of micropollutants across the world
- Provides solutions for the removal of micropollutants in conventional and advanced treatment processes and compares efficiency of different processes
Readership
Professors and students in environmental health engineering, ecologists, wastewater engineers, chemistry engineers, public health promotors, water engineers, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and other chemical industries
Table of Contents
- Background Micro pollutants: Types and originHealth and environmental risks of micropollutants in aqueous environments
2. Pharmaceuticals (NSAIDS, lipid regulator, anticonvusants,antibiotics, β-blockers and stimulants, Steroid hormones): Analysis and extraction methods in wastewater and aqueous matrices and treatment methods
3. Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals: Analysis and extraction methods in wastewater and aqueous matrices and treatment methods
4. Surfactants (ionic and Non-ionic surfactants, Linear alkylbenzene sulfonates, alkylphenol ethoxylates and phenolic derivatives): Analysis and extraction methods in wastewater and aqueous matrices and treatment methods
5. Pesticides (insecticides, herbicides and fungicides): Analysis and extraction methods in wastewater and aqueous matrices and treatment methods
6. Other trace elements and chemicals
7. Glossary - Conclusions and trends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186121
About the Editor
Afsane Chavoshani
Afsane Chavoshani is a PhD candidate in Environmental Health Engineering, Public Health, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences. She was a Lecturer of Environmental Health Engineering, Gonabad University of Medical Sciences, Khorasan Razavi. Her main area of interest is the study of biomonitoring, water, waste water and air pollutions. She has designed her MSc and PhD thesis on "Pentachlorophenol removal form aqueous solutions by microwave/persulfate and microwave/hydrogen peroxide and "Study of the relationship between paraben concentrations with breast cancer among women in Isfahan province", respectively. Also, she is performing a project with title of "Comparative study of the indoor and outdoor air parabens concentration in Isfahan city in 2016". She has published several articles and papers in various journals, and contributed a chapter to the book "Advanced oxidation processes for waste water treatment (emerging green chemistry technology)". Also, she is a reviewer of a number of international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D Candidate of Environmental Health Engineering, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences
Majid Hashemi
Majid Hashemi is an Assistant Professor in Environmental Health Engineering Department at Kerman University of Medical Sciences (Iran). His areas of interest and research are Biomonitoring; Water, and Wastewater Treatment; Environmental Nanotechnology; and other Environmental Sciences fields. He is the member of the Iranian Association of Environmental Health (IAEH) and has published valuable articles in National and International Journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Health Engineering Department at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Mohammad Mehdi Amin
Mohammad Mehdi Amin is a Professor of Environmental Health Engineering and Head Environment Research Center. He is involved in teaching postgraduate course in water treatment and also undergraduate courses in industrial and municipal collection and treatment systems. His responsibilities included monitoring of water distribution network for lack of microbial and chemical contamination as well as overseeing solid waste management practices of contract companies. Other duties included sanitation and supervision of food preparation and distribution centers from public health engineering. He is Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Environmental Health Engineering. He has presented papers at conferences both home and abroad, published articles and papers in various journals and translated several books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Environmental Health Engineering
Suresh Ameta
Prof. Suresh C. Ameta has served as Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry, North Gujarat University Patan and M. L. Sukhadia University, Udaipur & Head, Department of Polymer Science. Now, he is serving as Dean, Faculty of Science, PAHER University, Udaipur. Prof. Ameta is a former President of the Indian Chemical Society, Kotkata and is currently Vice President. He was won a number of prizes including 2 for writing Chemistry books, a national teacher award and a Life Time Achievement Award by Indian Chemical Society. He has successfully guided 75 students for Ph. D. Dr. Ameta has more than 350 research papers and 36 books to his credit plus numerous chapters.
He has completed 5 Major Research Projects by DST, UGC, CSIR, Ministry of Energy, Govt. of India. His research areas are - Waste Water Treatment, Photochemistry, Green Chemistry, Microwave Assisted reactions, Environmental Chemistry, Nanochemistry, Solar Cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Science, PAHER University, Udaipur, India