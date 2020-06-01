Emerging Micropollutants in Aquatic Environments: Challenge and Treatment Processes systematically summarizes the characteristics, micropollutants types, production resources, occurrence in aqueous environments, health effects, methods of detection and treatment (conventional and advanced methods including Advanced Oxidation processes, comparison of treatment methods efficiency and removal standards of micropollutants. Throughout each chapter the following will be included: (i) the quality and quantity evaluation of aquatic micro-pollutants, (ii) the need for innovative and affordable waste-water treatment technologies, (iii) combinations of different conventional and advanced technologies including biological and plant-based strategies that seems to be most promising to solve environment problems with hazardous emerging xenobiotic.

This is the first book to provide a comprehensive summary of the occurrence of separated micropollutants in aquatic systems as well as the removal of micropollutants in conventional and advanced treatment processes and comparison of their efficiency. As such, Micropollutants and Challenges will be essential for professors and students in environmental health s, ecologists and wastewater engineers looking to reduce micropollutants and toxicity in wastewater and in the decision to upgrade Waste water treatment plants in the coming years.