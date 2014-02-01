Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 120

Section 1 Micropatterning isolated cell components

1 Mitotic Spindle Assembly on Chromatin Patterns Made with Deep UV Photochemistry

Katarzyna Tarnawska, Céline Pugieux and François Nédélec

2 Geometrical control of actin assembly and contractility

Anne-Cécile Reymann, Christophe Guérin, Manuel Théry, Laurent Blanchoin, and Rajaa Boujemaa-Paterski

3 Micropatterning Microtubules

Didier Portran

4 Micropatterned, Multicomponent Supported Lipid Bilayers for Cellular Systems

Debjit Dutta and Lance C. Kam

5 Reconstituting functional microtubule-barrier interactions

Núria Taberner, Georges Weber, Changjiang You, Roland Dries, Jacob Piehler and Marileen Dogterom

Section 2 Dynamic micro-patterning

6 Polyacrylamide hydrogel micropatterning

Timothée Vignaud, Hajer Ennomani and Manuel Théry

7 Dynamic Photo-chemical Silane Micro-patterning

Jun Nakanishi

8 Dynamic Photo-chemical Lipid Micropatterning for Manipulation of Non-adherent Mammalian Cells

Shinya Yamahira, Yumi Takasaki, Satoshi Yamaguchi, Kimio Sumaru, Toshiyuki Kanamori and Teruyuki Nagamune

9 Thermosensitive micropatterned substrates

Lionel Bureau and Martial Balland

10 Fabrication of Micropatterned Arrays of Gold Nanoparticles for Photothermal Manipulation of Living Cells

Julien Polleux and Guillaume Baffou

11 A reagent-based dynamic trigger for cell adhesion, shape change or cocultures

Stijn F. M. van Dongen, Paolo Maiuri and Matthieu Piel

12 Cell patterning by micro-pattern projection of UV light through photo-induced enhancement of cell adhesion (PIECA)

Kimio Sumaru and Toshiyuki Kanamori

Section 3 Micropatterning for specific applications, from forces to yeats

13 Preparing substrates encoding cell patterning and localized intracellular magnetic particle stimulus for high-throughput experimentation

Peter Tseng and Dino Di Carlo

14 MICROFABRICATED CHAMBERS AS FORCE-SENSORS FOR PROBING FORCES OF FUNGAL GROWTH

Nicolas Minc

15 Visualizing single rod-shaped fission yeast vertically in micro-sized holes on agarose pad made by soft-lithography

Li Wang and Phong T. Tran

16 Microfabricated environments to study collective cell behaviors

Sri Ram Krishna Vedula, Andrea Ravasio, Ester Anon, Tianchi Chen, Grégoire Peyret, Mohammed Ashraf and Benoit Ladoux

