Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124171367, 9780124171398

Micropatterning in Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 120

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Matthieu Piel Manuel Théry
eBook ISBN: 9780124171398
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124171367
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2014
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Section 1 Micropatterning isolated cell components

1 Mitotic Spindle Assembly on Chromatin Patterns Made with Deep UV Photochemistry
  Katarzyna Tarnawska, Céline Pugieux and François Nédélec
2 Geometrical control of actin assembly and contractility
  Anne-Cécile Reymann, Christophe Guérin, Manuel Théry, Laurent Blanchoin, and Rajaa Boujemaa-Paterski
3 Micropatterning Microtubules
 Didier Portran
4 Micropatterned, Multicomponent Supported  Lipid Bilayers for Cellular Systems
  Debjit Dutta and Lance C. Kam
5 Reconstituting functional microtubule-barrier interactions
  Núria Taberner, Georges Weber, Changjiang You, Roland Dries, Jacob Piehler and Marileen Dogterom

Section 2 Dynamic micro-patterning

6 Polyacrylamide hydrogel micropatterning
  Timothée Vignaud, Hajer Ennomani and Manuel Théry
7 Dynamic Photo-chemical Silane Micro-patterning
  Jun Nakanishi
8 Dynamic Photo-chemical Lipid Micropatterning for Manipulation of Non-adherent Mammalian Cells
  Shinya Yamahira, Yumi Takasaki, Satoshi Yamaguchi, Kimio Sumaru, Toshiyuki Kanamori and Teruyuki Nagamune
9 Thermosensitive micropatterned substrates
  Lionel Bureau and Martial Balland
10 Fabrication of Micropatterned Arrays of Gold Nanoparticles for Photothermal Manipulation  of Living Cells
  Julien Polleux and Guillaume Baffou
11 A reagent-based dynamic trigger for cell adhesion, shape change or cocultures
  Stijn F. M. van Dongen, Paolo Maiuri and Matthieu Piel
12 Cell patterning by micro-pattern projection of UV light through photo-induced enhancement of cell adhesion (PIECA)
 Kimio Sumaru and Toshiyuki Kanamori

Section 3 Micropatterning for specific applications, from forces to yeats

13 Preparing substrates encoding cell patterning and localized intracellular magnetic particle stimulus for high-throughput experimentation
  Peter Tseng and Dino Di Carlo
14 MICROFABRICATED CHAMBERS AS FORCE-SENSORS FOR PROBING FORCES OF FUNGAL GROWTH
  Nicolas Minc
15 Visualizing single rod-shaped fission yeast vertically in micro-sized holes on agarose pad made by soft-lithography
  Li Wang and Phong T. Tran
16 Microfabricated environments to  study collective cell behaviors
  Sri Ram Krishna Vedula, Andrea Ravasio, Ester Anon, Tianchi Chen, Grégoire Peyret, Mohammed Ashraf and Benoit Ladoux

Description

This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology is the second volume describing micropatterning, complementing Volume 120. Chapters are written by experts in the field and include cutting-edge material.

Key Features

  • Includes sections on micropatterning in 2D with photomask, maskless micropatterning and 2D nanopatterning
  • Chapters are written by experts in the field
  • Cutting-edge material

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Matthieu Piel Serial Volume Editor

Matthieu Piel and his team develop microfabricated and microfluidic tools to quantitatively control the physical parameters of the cell’s environment and study how cells grow, divide and migrate. The team focused on how physical confinement, geometry and forces affect cell division and cell migration. The general aim of these studies is to draw a line between the physics of the active matter cells are made of and the behavior of cells in the complex environment of tissues, in the context of the immune response and tumor development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Systems Biology of Cell Division and Cell Polarity, Cell Biology and Cancer Department, Institut Curie, Paris, France Institut Pierre Gilles de Gennes for Microfluidics, Paris, France

Manuel Théry Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics of the cytoskeleton and morphogenesis, LPCV / iRTSV / DSV / CEA, France

