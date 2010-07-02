Micromanufacturing Engineering and Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Micro-Manufacturing
2. Micro-/Nano-Machining through Mechanical Cutting
3. Micro-EDM
4. Laser Micro-Structuring
5. Hot Embossing
6. Micro-Injection-Molding
7. Micro-Bulk-Forming
8. Forming of Micro-Sheet-Metal Components
9. Micro-Hydroforming
10. Laser-Assisted Micro-Forming
11. Micro-Mechanical-Assembly
12. Laser Beam Micro-Joining
13. Deep X-Ray Lithography
14. Surface Engineering and Micro-Manufacturing
15. Polymer Thin Films - Processes, Parameters and Property Control
16. Micro-/Nano-Fibres by Electrospinning Technology: Processing, Properties and Applications
17. Tooling Process Chains and Concepts
18. Handling for Micro-Manufacturing
19. Robotics in Micro-Manufacturing and Micro-Robotics
20. Optical Coherence Tomography for the Characterization of Micro-Parts and -Structures
21. In-situ Testing of Mechanical Properties of Materials
22. Testing and Diagnosis for Micro-Manufacturing Systems
23. Micro-Mechanics Modeling for Micro-Forming Processes
24. Manufacturing Execution Systems for Micro-Manufacturing
25. Sustainability of Micro-Manufacturing Technologies
Description
This book presents applicable knowledge of technology, equipment and applications, and the core economic issues of micromanufacturing for anyone with a basic understanding of manufacturing, material, or product engineering.
It explains micro-engineering issues (design, systems, materials, market and industrial development), technologies, facilities, organization, competitiveness, and innovation with an analysis of future potential.
The machining, forming, and joining of miniature / micro-products are all covered in depth, covering: grinding/milling, laser applications, and photo chemical etching; embossing (hot & UV), injection molding and forming (bulk, sheet, hydro, laser); mechanical assembly, laser joining, soldering, and packaging.
Key Features
• Presents case studies, material and design considerations, working principles, process configurations, and information on tools, equipment, parameters and control • Explains the many facets of recently emerging additive / hybrid technologies and systems, incl: photo-electric-forming, liga, surface treatment, and thin film fabrication • Outlines system engineering issues pertaining to handling, metrology, testing, integration & software • Explains widely used micro parts in bio / medical industry, information technology and automotive engineering. • Covers technologies in high demand, such as: micro-mechanical-cutting, lasermachining, micro-forming, micro-EDM, micro-joining, photo-chemical-etching, photo-electro-forming, and micro-packaging
Readership
Engineers, Academia, Researchers, and Senior UG students, MSc/PhD students in Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ Materials/ Design Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 2nd July 2010
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947402
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515456
About the Editors
Yi Qin Editor
He is a Director of the Centre for Micro-Manufacturing, Leader of Knowledge Exchanges of the Department of Design, Manufacture and Engineering Management, at the University of Strathclyde. His main contributions to knowledge in manufacturing, to-date, include new analysis methods for material processing and micro-forming, new forming processes, tool and machine designs, and new manufacturing system concepts. Prof. Qin has published over 170 academic papers/books on various subjects in these fields. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Manufacturing Review, a Fellow of the Institute of Nanotechnology and Higher Education Academy, Secretary to the Committee of the Consortium of UK University Manufacturing Engineering (COMEH), Member of the European Micro and Nano-Manufacturing Platform. He was a Member of the Scientific Committee of European Scientific Association for Materials Forming from 2006-2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair of Manufacturing Technology and Systems, The University of Strathclyde, UK
About the Authors
