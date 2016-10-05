Microgrid
1st Edition
Advanced Control Methods and Renewable Energy System Integration
Microgrids: Advanced Control Methods and Renewable Energy System Integration demonstrates the state-of-art of methods and applications of microgrid control, with eleven concise and comprehensive chapters. The first three chapters provide an overview of the control methods of microgrid systems that is followed by a review of distributed control and management strategies for the next generation microgrids. Next, the book identifies future research directions and discusses the hierarchical power sharing control in DC Microgrids.
Chapter 4 investigates the demand side management in microgrid control systems from various perspectives, followed by an outline of the operation and controls of the smart microgrids in Chapter 5. Chapter 6 deals with control of low-voltage microgrids with master/slave architecture.
The final chapters explain the load-Frequency Controllers for Distributed Power System Generation Units and the issue of robust control design for VSIs, followed by a communication solution denoted as power talk. Finally, in Chapter 11, real-time implementation of distributed control for an autonomous microgrid system is performed.
- Addresses issues of contemporary interest to practitioners in the power engineering and management fields
- Focuses on the role of microgrids within the overall power system structure and attempts to clarify the main findings relating to primary and secondary control and management at the microgrid level
- Provides results from a quantified assessment of benefits from economic, environmental, operational, and social point-of-views
- Presents the hierarchical control levels manifested in microgrid operations and evaluates the principles and main functions of centralized and decentralized control
Control and electrical engineers. Technicians and Professionals from different sectors in the power industry. Graduate students attending courses in electrical, power, mechanical and energy engineering
- About the Editor
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Microgrid Control Problems and Related Issues
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Microgrid Review
- 3 Microgrid Components
- 4 Microgrid Controls
- 5 A Microgrid as a System of Systems
- 6 Control Methods for a Microgrid System of Systems
- 7 Future Directions
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Distributed Control Techniques in Microgrids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Definitions of the Smart Grid and a Microgrid
- 3 Overview of the Control Structure
- 4 Overview of Distributed Techniques
- 5 Applications in Power Systems
- 6 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 3: Hierarchical Power Sharing Control in DC Microgrids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Power Management Issues
- 3 Primary Control: Level I
- 4 Secondary Control: Level II
- 5 Tertiary Control: Level III
- 6 Autonomous Operation of DC Microgrids
- 7 Conclusion and Future Work
- Chapter 4: Master/Slave Power-Based Control of Low-Voltage Microgrids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Master-Slave Architecture
- 3 Power-Based Control
- 4 Data Collection and Preprocessing
- 5 Set Point Computation
- 6 Remarks on Voltage Control
- 7 Control Analysis
- 8 Application Example
- 9 Summary
- Chapter 5: Online Adaptive Learning Control Schemes for Microgrids
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Autonomous Microgrid System
- 3 Reinforcement Learning Techniques
- 4 Online Actor-Critic Neural Network Implementation
- 5 Photovoltaic Solar Cells
- 6 Cooperative Control for Dynamic Games Over Graphs
- 7 Online Adaptive Learning Solution
- 8 Critic Neural Network Implementation for Online Adaptive Learning Algorithm 5.3
- 9 Online Critic-Network Tuning in Real Time
- 10 Simulation Results
- 11 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: An Optimization Approach to Design Robust Controller for Voltage Source Inverters
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 System Modeling
- 3 The Proposed Control Design Method
- 4 Results and Analysis
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Demand Side Management in Microgrid Control Systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Demand-Side Management
- 3 Related Historical Event: The California Electricity Crisis
- 4 Demand Response
- 5 Demand-Side Management Methods
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Towards a Concept of Cooperating Power Network for Energy Management and Control of Microgrids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Toward the Concept of a Network of Smart Microgrids
- 3 The Network Model and Architecture
- 4 Power Control Strategy for the Network of MGs
- 5 LQG-Based Optimal Control of Power Flows in a Smart Network of MGs
- 6 Model Predictive Control-Based Power Scheduling in a Network of MGs
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Power Electronics for Microgrids: Concepts and Future Trends
- Abstract
- 1 State of the Art in DC Microgrid Technology
- 2 DC MG Applications
- 3 DC MG Control
- 4 Converters in DC MGs
- 5 Protection Systems for DC MGs
- Chapter 10: Power Electronic Converters in Microgrid Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Power Semiconductor Switches
- 3 Classification of Power Converters
- 4 Conventional Two-Level Converter
- 5 Three-Level Neutral Point-Clamped Inverters
- 6 Different Modes of Operation of Power Converters
- 7 Power Converter Topologies for Renewable and Distributed Energy Systems
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Power Talk: Communication in a DC Microgrid Through Modulation of the Power Electronics Components
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Control in DC Microgrids
- 3 Power Talk for DC Microgrids: The Foundations
- 4 Communication With Detection Spaces
- 5 Constraints: Signaling Space
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Pilot-Scale Implementation of Coordinated Control for Autonomous Microgrids
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Electronically Coupled Distributed Generation Units
- 2 Laboratory-Scale Experiment I
- 3 Laboratory-Scale Experiment II
- 4 Laboratory-Scale Experiment III
- 5 Conclusions
- Index
Magdi S. Mahmoud is Distinguished Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He obtained a BSc (honors) degree in communication engineering, an MSc degree in electronic engineering, and a PhD degree in systems engineering from Cairo University in 1968, 1972, and 1974 respectively. He has been a professor of engineering since 1984. He has been on the faculty of different universities worldwide, including Cairo University and the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Kuwait University (Kuwait), United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates), the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (United Kingdom), the University of Pittsburg and Case Western Reserve University (United States), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), and the University of Adelaide (Australia). He has lectured in Venezuela (Central University of Venezuela), Germany (University of Hanover), the United Kingdom (University of Kent), the United States (University of San Antonio), Canada (University of Montreal), and China (Beijing Institute of Technology, Yanshan University). He is the principal author of 37 books and book chapters and the author/coauthor of more than 525 peer-reviewed articles.
He is the recipient of two national, one regional, and several university prizes for outstanding research in engineering and applied mathematics. He is a fellow of the IEE, a senior member of the IEEE, the CEI (United Kingdom), and a registered consultant engineer of information engineering and systems (Egypt). He is currently actively engaged in teaching and research in the development of modern methods for distributed control and filtering, networked-control systems, triggering mechanisms in dynamical systems, fault-tolerant systems, and information technology.
Distinguished University Professor, Coordinator of Distributed Control Research Group, Systems Engineering Department, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
"Students as well as engineers interested in microgrid control methods will find this book to be a very good resource for learning about many of the latest control schemes used in microgrids. It has many illustrations, a large listing of references, and excellent technical depth to provide the reader with engineering insight into the world of microgrid control technology." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine