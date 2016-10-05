Magdi S. Mahmoud is Distinguished Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He obtained a BSc (honors) degree in communication engineering, an MSc degree in electronic engineering, and a PhD degree in systems engineering from Cairo University in 1968, 1972, and 1974 respectively. He has been a professor of engineering since 1984. He has been on the faculty of different universities worldwide, including Cairo University and the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Kuwait University (Kuwait), United Arab Emirates University (United Arab Emirates), the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (United Kingdom), the University of Pittsburg and Case Western Reserve University (United States), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), and the University of Adelaide (Australia). He has lectured in Venezuela (Central University of Venezuela), Germany (University of Hanover), the United Kingdom (University of Kent), the United States (University of San Antonio), Canada (University of Montreal), and China (Beijing Institute of Technology, Yanshan University). He is the principal author of 37 books and book chapters and the author/coauthor of more than 525 peer-reviewed articles.

He is the recipient of two national, one regional, and several university prizes for outstanding research in engineering and applied mathematics. He is a fellow of the IEE, a senior member of the IEEE, the CEI (United Kingdom), and a registered consultant engineer of information engineering and systems (Egypt). He is currently actively engaged in teaching and research in the development of modern methods for distributed control and filtering, networked-control systems, triggering mechanisms in dynamical systems, fault-tolerant systems, and information technology.