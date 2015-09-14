Microgrid Technology and Engineering Application
1st Edition
Description
This book is based on the authors’ research and microgrid projects since 2009, and is the most up-to-date resource on the development of microgrid technologies. In addition to basic facility and network design concepts, it covers related subjects including power supply programming and energy optimization, which means it can serve as a single volume reference to the complete microgrid system implementation.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic introduction to the basic concepts, key technologies, and practical design methods of microgrids
- Covers the theoretical design and implementation of microgrid facilities, including practical operational issues, monitoring and control. The balance of theoretical and applied content will be of real value to engineers who are specifying and design systems in regions with limited experience of microgrid systems
- Includes real-life examples and projects to help implement the content effectively
Readership
Power engineers, Electric Power Professionals
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Overview of microgrid
- Abstract
- 1.1. History
- 1.2. Current situation of microgrid outside China and analysis
- 1.3. Analysis of current status in China
- 1.4. Prospects
- Chapter 2: Composition and classification of the microgrid
- Abstract
- 2.1. Composition
- 2.2. Structure
- 2.3. Operation modes
- 2.4. Control modes
- 2.5. Integration voltage class
- 2.6. Classification
- Chapter 3: Microgrid and distributed generation
- Abstract
- 3.1. Concepts and characteristics
- 3.2. Photovoltaics
- 3.3. Wind power
- 3.4. Microturbine
- 3.5. Other types of DGs
- 3.6. Energy storage
- Chapter 4: Control and operation of the microgrid
- Abstract
- 4.1. Three-state control of independent microgrid
- 4.2. Inverter control
- 4.3. Grid connection and separation control
- 4.4. Operation
- Chapter 5: Protection of the microgrid
- Abstract
- 5.1. Special fault characteristics of DG
- 5.2. Effects of microgrid on relay protection of the distribution network
- 5.3. Microgrid operation and protection strategies
- 5.4. Protection scheme for distribution network connected with a microgrid
- Chapter 6: Monitoring and energy management of the microgrid
- Abstract
- 6.1. Monitoring
- 6.2. Energy management
- 6.3. Optimized control
- Chapter 7: Communication of the microgrid
- Abstract
- 7.1. Special requirements on communication
- 7.2. Design principles of the communication system
- 7.3. Communication system of the microgrid
- Chapter 8: Earthing of a microgrid
- Abstract
- 8.1. Secure earthing of low-voltage distribution network
- 8.2. System earthing of a microgrid
- Chapter 9: Harmonic control of the microgrid
- Abstract
- 9.1. Harmonic control technologies
- 9.2. Passive filtering technologies
- 9.3. Active filtering technologies
- Chapter 10: Related standards and specifications
- Abstract
- 10.1. Related international standards and specifications
- 10.2. Related standards and specifications in China
- 10.3. Development trend of microgrid standards
- 10.4. Microgrid standard system
- Chapter 11: A practical case
- Abstract
- 11.1. Project background
- 11.2. Project description
- 11.3. System design
- 11.4. Operation of microgrid
- 11.5. Tests
- Appendix: List of abbreviations
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 14th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036303
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128035986
About the Author
Fusheng Li
Affiliations and Expertise
XJ Electric Co., Ltd
Ruisheng Li
Ruisheng Li is a professor of engineering, and is director of the research center at XJ Group Corporation. He has led national, provincial, and ministerial-level projects, and drafted national and industry standards. He holds 30 patents, and has published over 60 papers in international journals. He is the author of four books. His research focusses on intelligent power fields, including smart substations, distributed generation and microgrids, and intelligent distribution networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Smart Grid Research Center, XJ Electric Co., Ltd
Fengquan Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
Smart Grid Research Center, XJ Electric Co., Ltd