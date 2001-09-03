Microgravity Combustion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080549972

Microgravity Combustion

1st Edition

Fire in Free Fall

Editors: Howard Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780080549972
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd September 2001
Page Count: 575
Description

This book provides an introduction to understanding combustion, the burning of a substance that produces heat and often light, in microgravity environments-i.e., environments with very low gravity such as outer space. Readers are presented with a compilation of worldwide findings from fifteen years of research and experimental tests in various low-gravity environments, including drop towers, aircraft, and space.

Microgravity Combustion is unique in that no other book reviews low- gravity combustion research in such a comprehensive manner. It provides an excellent introduction for those researching in the fields of combustion, aerospace, and fluid and thermal sciences.

Key Features

  • An introduction to the progress made in understanding combustion in a microgravity environment
  • Experimental, theoretical and computational findings of current combustion research
  • Tutorial concepts, such as scaling analysis
  • Worldwide microgravity research findings

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, and aerospace engineering professionals, researchers, and students.

Details

No. of pages:
575
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080549972

About the Editor

Howard Ross

Howard D. Ross is the Senior Researcher in microgravity science at NASA Glenn Research Center. He has participated in combustion experiments performed in the Space Shuttle, Mir, drop towers, aircraft, and sounding rockets. He has over 100 publications and presentations in this field, and advises NASA on spacecraft fire safety.

Affiliations and Expertise

NASA Lewis Research Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Ratings and Reviews

