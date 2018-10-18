Microfluidics for Pharmaceutical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126592, 9780128126608

Microfluidics for Pharmaceutical Applications

1st Edition

From Nano/Micro Systems Fabrication to Controlled Drug Delivery

Editors: Helder Santos Dongfei Liu Hongbo Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780128126608
Paperback ISBN: 9780128126592
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 18th October 2018
Page Count: 495
Table of Contents

Foreword
Hélder A. Santos

Section I: Principle of microfluidics
1. Lab-on-a-Chip technology and microfluidics
Senentxu Lanceros, Antonio Francesko & Vanessa F. Cardoso
2. Fluid properties and hydrodynamics of microfluidic systems
Yinghe He, David Wibowo & Chun-Xia Zhao
3. Diffusion and mixing in microfluidic device
Jing Fan, Shuaijun Li, Ziqian Wu & Zi Chen
4. Microfluidic production of multicomponent multiple emulsions
Masatoshi Maeki

Section II: Microfluidics for drug delivery applications
5. Microfabrication and Microfluidic Devices for Drug Delivery
Manabu Tokeshi, Masatoshi Maeki a& Nicola Kimura
6. Lab-on-a-chip preparation routes for organic nanomaterials for drug delivery
Enza Torino & Enza Torino
7. Microfluidic mixing and devices for preparing nanoparticulate drug delivery systems
Dongfei Liu, Yuezhou Zhang, Hongbo Zhang & Hélder A. Santos
8. Microfluidic production of inorganic nanomaterials for biomedical applications
Manuel Arruebo & Victor Sebastian
9. Lab-on-a-chip synthesis of microparticles for drug encapsulation and controlled release
Liang-Yin Chu & Xiaojie Ju
10. Microfluidic technologies for local drug delivery
Shrike Zhang & Shabir Hassan
11. Droplet-based microfluidics for cell encapsulation and delivery
Dong Chen, Zeyong Sun & Ran Chen
12. Antibody discovery using microfluidic systems
Linas Mazutis, Greta Stonyte & Karolis Simutis
13. Single-cell screening using microfluidic systems
Linas Mazutis, Juozas Nainys & Valdemaras Milkus

Section III: Microfluidics for analysis and drug delivery
14. Lab-on-a-chip techniques for high throughput proteomics and drug discovery
Nauman Khalid, Sania Arif, Isao Kobayashic & Mitsutoshi Nakajimac
15. Microfluidics for chemical analysis and sample manipulation for pharmaceutical applications
Tina Marjukka Sikanen

Section IV: Future prospective and commercialization of microfluidic techniques
16. Future of microfluidics in research and in the market
Adam Bohr, Stefano Colombo & Henrik Jensen

Description

Microfluidics for Pharmaceutical Applications: From Nano/Micro Systems Fabrication to Controlled Drug Delivery is a concept-orientated reference that features case studies on utilizing microfluidics for drug delivery applications. It is a valuable learning reference on microfluidics for drug delivery applications and assists practitioners developing novel drug delivery platforms using microfluidics. It explores advances in microfluidics for drug delivery applications from different perspectives, covering device fabrication, fluid dynamics, cutting-edge microfluidic technology in the global drug delivery industry, lab-on-chip nano/micro fabrication and drug encapsulation, cell encapsulation and delivery, and cell- drug interaction screening.

These microfluidic platforms have revolutionized the drug delivery field, but also show great potential for industrial applications.

Key Features

  • Presents detailed coverage on the fabrication of novel drug delivery systems with desired characteristics, such as uniform size, Janus particles, and particular or combined responsiveness
  • Includes a variety of case studies that explain principles
  • Focuses on commercialization, cost, safety, society and educational issues of microfluidic applications, showing how microfluidics is used in the real world

Readership

This book will be suitable for Masters and PhD students and for those in the industry.

In addition, the book should appeal to a segment of academic scientists at all levels, from graduate students to professors, who work in related fields.

Details

No. of pages:
495
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2019
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128126608
Paperback ISBN:
9780128126592

About the Editors

Helder Santos Editor

Hélder A. Santos is Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Principal Investigator/Group Leader, Head of the Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, Director of the Doctoral Program in Drug Research, and Head of the Preclinical Drug Formulation and Analysis Group at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki (Finland). Santos' research is focused on nanobiomaterials, including nanoporous silica/silicon materials and polymeric-based nanoparticles for controlled drug delivery, diagnostics and therapy. The research interests include the development of nanoparticles/nanomedicines for biomedical and healthcare applications. His current work makes the bridge between engineering, pharmaceutical and medical research. His main research focus is in the use of biodegradable and biocompatible nanoporous silicon nanomaterials, polymers, the application of microfluidics technology for nanoparticle production for simultaneous controlled drug delivery, diagnostic and treatment of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and further translation of these nanotechnologies into the clinic. He is the author/co-author of more than 220 publications, including reviews, journal editorials, book chapters and 3 patents (> 4265 citations, h-index = 40), and more than 200 conference proceedings/abstracts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Drug Research Program, Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki, Finland & Helsinki Institute of Life Science, University of Helsinki, Finland

Dongfei Liu Editor

Dongfei Liu is a Postdoctoral Fellow and PI at the Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, University of Helsinki, Finland. He has developed a versatile and robust microfluidics platform to prepare extremely stable drug nanocrystals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, University of Helsinki, Finland

Hongbo Zhang Editor

Hongbo Zhang is an Assistant Professor at Åbo Akademi, Finland. His research focuses on nanostructured materials prepared by microfluidics for drug delivery applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Åbo Akademi, Finland

