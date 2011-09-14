Microfabrication for Industrial Applications focuses on the industrial perspective for micro- and nanofabrication methods including large-scale manufacturing, transfer of concepts from lab to factory, process tolerance, yield, robustness, and cost. It gives a history of miniaturization, micro- and nanofabrication, and surveys industrial fields of application, illustrating fabrication processes of relevant micro and nano devices.

Concerning sub-micron feature manufacture, the book explains: the philosophy of micro/ nanofabrication for integrated circuit industry; thin film deposition; (waveguide, plastic, semiconductor) material processing; packaging; interconnects; stress (e.g., thin film residual); economic; and environmental aspects.

Micro/nanomechanical sensors and actuators are explained in depth with information on applications, materials (incl. functional polymers), methods, testing, fabrication, integration, reliability, magnetic microstructures, etc.