Microfabrication for Industrial Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515821, 9780815519775

Microfabrication for Industrial Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Regina Luttge
eBook ISBN: 9780815519775
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515821
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 14th September 2011
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
132.99
113.04
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Micro & Nano Technologies Series

Preface

Author Biography

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Philosophy of Micro/Nanofabrication

1.2 The Industry–Science Dualism

1.3 Industrial Applications

1.4 Purpose and Organization of this Book

REFERENCES

Chapter 2. Basic Technologies for Microsystems

2.1 Photolithography

2.2 Thin Films

2.3 Silicon Micromachining

2.4 Industrially Established Non-Silicon Processing

2.5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Advanced Microfabrication Methods

3.1 LIGA

3.2 Deep Reactive Ion Etching

3.3 Micro-Ceramic Processing

3.4 Speciality Substrates

3.5 Advanced Non-Silicon and Silicon Hybrid Devices

3.6 Planar Lightwave Circuits

3.7 Fabrication Example of an Integrated Optical Device

3.8 Integrated Optics in the MST Foundry Service Industry: A Case Study

3.9 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 4. Nanotechnology

4.1 Top-Down, Bottom-Up

4.2 Nanomaterials

4.3 Where Are We?

4.4 Where to Go from Here?

REFERENCES

Chapter 5. Micromechanical Transducers

5.1 Application Fields

5.2 Overview of Materials

5.3 Thick and Thin Film Hybrid Materials

5.4 Microactuation

5.5 Packaged Sensors

5.6 Silicon as a Mechanical Material in Resonant Microdevices

5.7 Information Society

5.8 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 6. Chemical and Biological Sensors at Component and Device Level

6.1 Application Field

6.2 Sensor Principles for the Collection of (Bio)Chemical Information

6.3 Integrated chemFET Device: Case Study of a Semiconductor-Based pH Sensor Development

6.4 Integrated Clinical Diagnostics: A Medical Application for Electrochemical Sensor Arrays

6.5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 7. Microfluidic Components, Devices and Integrated Lab-on-a-Chip Systems

7.1 Application Fields

7.2 Microfluidic Components

7.3 Controlled Transport by Diffusion

7.4 Integration for Microfluidic Transport, Sensing and Dispensing

7.5 Lab-on-a-Chip

7.6 Device-to-World Connections: The MATAS Concept

7.7 From the Lab Bench to Industry: Microchip Capillary Electrophoresis

7.8 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Microfabrication for Novel Products in Drug Delivery: An Example

8.1 Microneedle Research at University of Twente and its Spin-Off

8.2 MNA-4-Insulin: A Brief Evaluation

8.3 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Reflective Comments and Conclusions

9.1 Environmental Aspects

9.2 Health Aspects of Nanoparticles

9.3 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Index

Description

Microfabrication for Industrial Applications focuses on the industrial perspective for micro- and nanofabrication methods including large-scale manufacturing, transfer of concepts from lab to factory, process tolerance, yield, robustness, and cost. It gives a history of miniaturization, micro- and nanofabrication, and surveys industrial fields of application, illustrating fabrication processes of relevant micro and nano devices.

Concerning sub-micron feature manufacture, the book explains: the philosophy of micro/ nanofabrication for integrated circuit industry; thin film deposition; (waveguide, plastic, semiconductor) material processing; packaging; interconnects; stress (e.g., thin film residual); economic; and environmental aspects.

Micro/nanomechanical sensors and actuators are explained in depth with information on applications, materials (incl. functional polymers), methods, testing, fabrication, integration, reliability, magnetic microstructures, etc.

Key Features

  • Shows engineers & students how to evaluate the potential value of current and nearfuture manufacturing processes for miniaturized systems in industrial environments
  • Explains the top-down and bottom up approaches to nanotechnology, nanostructures fabricated with beams, nano imprinting methods, nanoparticle manufacturing (and their health aspects), nanofeature analysis, and connecting nano to micro to macro
  • Discusses issues for practical application cases; possibilities of dimension precision; large volume manufacturing of micro- & nanostructures (machines, materials, costs) 
  • Explains applications of Microsystems for information technology, e.g.: data recording (camera, microphone), storage (memories, CDs), communication; computing; and displays (beamers, LCD, TFT) 
  • Case studies are given for sensors, resonators, probes, transdermal medical systems, micro- pumps & valves, inkjets, DNA-analysis, lab-on-a-chip, & micro-cooling

Readership

Engineers in industry and at schools / universities; polytechnical students

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2011
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519775
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515821

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Regina Luttge Author

Luttge studied Applied Sciences in Germany (1989-1993). She had been working as an engineering researcher at Institut für Mikrotechnik in Mainz, Germany, for nearly 5 years prior to starting her PhD studies in Microsystems Technologies at Imperial College in 1999, London, UK. In 2003, Luttge was awarded a PhD from University of London on the development of fabrication technology for micro-optical scanners. Switching her research interest to microfluidics applications, Luttge had been working for 12 years at University of Twente’s MESA+ Institute for Nanotechnology, The Netherlands, first as a senior scientist and since 2007 as an assistant professor prior to joining TU/e. Based on her established scientific profile in Nanoengineering for Medicine and Biology, Luttge has been appointed associate professor in the Microsystems Group at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in June 2013.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Microsystems Group, Dept of Mechanical Engineering, Eindhoven University of Technology, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.