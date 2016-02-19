Microelectronic Systems N3 Checkbook, Level 3 provides further coverage of the Business and Technician Education Council (BTEC) unit in Microelectronic Systems N (syllabus U86/333), and aims to extend the range of hardware, software, and interfacing techniques developed at level NII.

The book takes a look at microcomputer bus systems, interrupts, and logic families. Discussions focus on further and worked problems on logic families, worked problems on interrupts and microcomputer bus systems, and main points concerned with microcomputer bus systems. The text then ponders on semiconductor memories and interfacing devices. Topics include worked problems on interfacing devices, main points concerned with interfacing devices and semiconductor memories, and further problems on semiconductor memories. The text reviews signal degradation and assembly language problems, including main points concerned with signal degradation and assembly language programs and worked problems on assembly language programs and signal degradation.

The book is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in microelectronic systems.