Microdosimetric Response of Physical and Biological Systems to Low- and High-LET Radiations
1st Edition
Theory and Applications to Dosimetry
Description
One of the aims of this book was to focus the attention of specialists to the diversity of the effects of the ionising radiation on biological and physical systems. Special emphasis has been placed on the exquisite complexities/differences introduced by high ionisation density versus low ionisation density irradiation in both biological and physical systems (Scholz – Chapter 1, Horowitz – Chapter 2, Olko – Chapter 3). As well we wanted to point out the need for novel experimental and theoretical approaches required to advance the important fields of micro and nanodosimetry. Important first steps have already been taken, for example, the accelerated application of semiconductor detectors in their various forms to microdosimetry and as well to practical, important applications in the radiation dosimetry of oncological procedures (Rosenfeld – Chapter 6). The vast number of applications of TLD to radiation dosimetry are not neglected; a special chapter is devoted to the application of TLDs to medical dosimetry applications (Mobit and Kron – Chapter 7) as well as a tutorial approach in an additional chapter to the cavity theories required to extrapolate dose from the detector medium to the tissue medium (Mobit and Sandison - Chapter 5). One of the major features of this book is the intensive, in depth, coverage of the theory and modelling of TL both from the solid state physics point of view (Chen – Chapter 4) and the microdosimetic point of view (Horowitz – Chapter 2 and Olko – Chapter 3). The many puzzling, quaint, quizzical features of TL science can now be understood in the framework of these advanced theoretical models, explained in straightforward, understandable terms.
Key Features
· Quantifies/unifies the effects of ionising radiation in both the biological and physical systems · Authoritative treatment of applications of semiconductor detectors and thermoluminescence dosemeters in medica l radiation dosimetry · Basic and advanced aspects of microdosimetry applied to both biological and physical systems · In-depth review of the effects of the density of ionising radiation in tsl and osl · Concise and elegant treatment of cavity theory in medical oncological dosimetry · Comprehensive review of this important interdisciplinary field including hundreds of ilustrations and references
Readership
Medical dosimetrists in hospitals, health physicists, university and governmental researchers in dosimetry, radiation protection specialists, radiological physicists, graduate students/biophysicists/radiation physics/nuclear radiation science. Also TL/OSL materials researchers, international and national calibration and standardization laboratories, radiation biologists and industrual research and development.
Table of Contents
- Dose Response of Biological Systems to Low- and High-LET Radiation (M. Scholz)
- A Unified and Comprehensive Theory of the TL Dose Response of Thermoluminescent Systems Applied to LiF:Mg, Ti (Y. Horowitz)
- Microdosimetric Interpretation of Photon Energy Response in TL Systems (P. Olko)
- Dose Dependence of Thermoluminescence (TL) and Optically Stimulated Luminescence with Uniform Excitation (R. Chen)
- Cavity Theory (P. Mobit and G. Sandison)
- Semi-Conductor Radiation Detectors in Modern Radiation Therapy (A.B. Rosenfeld)
- Applications of Thermoluminescent Dosemeters in Medicine (P. Mobit and T. Kron)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 7th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462936
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516435
About the Editor
Yigal Horowitz
Professor Horowitz is the world-reknown expert on TL theory and applications to dosimetry. He is the author of the highly successful 3 volume book on TLD and TLD dosimetry, has authored approximately 150 research papers and fifteen review articles on TLD and the microdosimetric aspects of TL mechanisms. Prof. Horowitz is on the Editorial Board of three leading radiation-dosimetry- related international journals. In the past two decades he has pioneered and developed microdosimetric TL models such as the Unified Interaction Model, The Extended track Interaction Model and Modified track Structure Theory models for the calculation of TL efficiency. All co-authors are also internationally recognised scientists in their fields of expertise, Five of the eight are professors at highly rated universities and have had extensive experience in writing and editing books, conference proceedings, review articles, graduate student training, etc…
Affiliations and Expertise
Ben Gurion University, Physics Department, Beersheva, Israel.