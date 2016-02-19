Microcomputer Design and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124423503, 9781483267357

Microcomputer Design and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Samuel C. Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781483267357
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 356
Description

Microcomputer Design and Applications provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of microcomputer design and applications. This book presents a design approach for multiple-processor computers.

Organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a number system and supporting computational algorithms, which is especially useful for microcomputer control and digital signal processing. This text then presents an integrated technical and management-based method for developing microprocessor software. Other chapters consider file structures for a small-scale database system designed for microprocessor implementation and present the formulation of file structures for a typical microprocessor/flopping disk system. This book discusses as well the proposed solution to specify a high-level, machine-oriented, structured programming language suitable for general microprocessors and to implement a portable compiler for this language. The final chapter deals with a distributed processing system for non-invasive cardiac surveillance.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers and computer scientists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part 1 Microcomputer Design

1. Focus Microcomputer Number System

2. A Design Approach for Multiple Processor Computers

3. Microcomputer Software Design

4. File Design for Microcomputer Databases

5. A Machine Oriented High-Level Languages for Microprocessor Applications

Part 2 Microcomputer Applications

6. A Microprocessor Stepping-Motor Controller

7. A Microcomputer CRT Controller

8. A Micro-Computer Data Logging System

9. MIDAS—A Microprogrammable Integrated Data Acquisition System

10. Interfacing of a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer to a Low Cost Microcomputer-Based Data Acquisition System

11. Microcomputer System for Communication Channel Characterization

12. Microcomputer Based Fire Control Data Processor

13. A Predictive CMOS-Based Instrument for Agriculture

14. Data Collection System for Transit Buses

15. A Dual Microprocessor Application: The Alphabec-75 Data Capture System

16. A Patient Surveilance System Employing Parallel Microcomputer Design

Index

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267357

About the Editor

Samuel C. Lee

Ratings and Reviews

