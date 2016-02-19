Microcomputer Design and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Microcomputer Design and Applications provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of microcomputer design and applications. This book presents a design approach for multiple-processor computers.
Organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a number system and supporting computational algorithms, which is especially useful for microcomputer control and digital signal processing. This text then presents an integrated technical and management-based method for developing microprocessor software. Other chapters consider file structures for a small-scale database system designed for microprocessor implementation and present the formulation of file structures for a typical microprocessor/flopping disk system. This book discusses as well the proposed solution to specify a high-level, machine-oriented, structured programming language suitable for general microprocessors and to implement a portable compiler for this language. The final chapter deals with a distributed processing system for non-invasive cardiac surveillance.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers and computer scientists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part 1 Microcomputer Design
1. Focus Microcomputer Number System
2. A Design Approach for Multiple Processor Computers
3. Microcomputer Software Design
4. File Design for Microcomputer Databases
5. A Machine Oriented High-Level Languages for Microprocessor Applications
Part 2 Microcomputer Applications
6. A Microprocessor Stepping-Motor Controller
7. A Microcomputer CRT Controller
8. A Micro-Computer Data Logging System
9. MIDAS—A Microprogrammable Integrated Data Acquisition System
10. Interfacing of a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer to a Low Cost Microcomputer-Based Data Acquisition System
11. Microcomputer System for Communication Channel Characterization
12. Microcomputer Based Fire Control Data Processor
13. A Predictive CMOS-Based Instrument for Agriculture
14. Data Collection System for Transit Buses
15. A Dual Microprocessor Application: The Alphabec-75 Data Capture System
16. A Patient Surveilance System Employing Parallel Microcomputer Design
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267357