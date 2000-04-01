Microcolumn Separations, Volume 30
1st Edition
Columns, Instrumentation and Ancillary Techniques
Description
Edited by two of the pioneers of microcolumn chromatography and written by recognized experts in the field, this book summarizes advances in microcolumn liquid chromatography, capillary supercritical fluid chromatography and microelectrophoresis. Its unique combination of expert knowledge from leading laboratories in the USA, Japan and Switzerland, results in a particularly in-depth and comprehensive coverage of the various aspects of microcolumn separation methods.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 333
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858333
Reviews
@qu:It achieves what it sets out to achieve which is to summarise the important aspects of miniaturised column liquid chromatography as currently practised and hence is an essential sourcebook for anyone already working in the area or contemplating doing so. @source: Chromatographia @qu:This is a good book. The articles are well-written ...All those interested in miniaturized separation systems will benefit from these surveys. @source: Talanta