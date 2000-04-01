Microcolumn Separations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444424297, 9780080858333

Microcolumn Separations, Volume 30

1st Edition

Columns, Instrumentation and Ancillary Techniques

Editors: M.V. Novotny D. Ishii
eBook ISBN: 9780080858333
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 333
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
240.00
204.00
310.00
263.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Edited by two of the pioneers of microcolumn chromatography and written by recognized experts in the field, this book summarizes advances in microcolumn liquid chromatography, capillary supercritical fluid chromatography and microelectrophoresis. Its unique combination of expert knowledge from leading laboratories in the USA, Japan and Switzerland, results in a particularly in-depth and comprehensive coverage of the various aspects of microcolumn separation methods.

Details

No. of pages:
333
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858333

Reviews

@qu:It achieves what it sets out to achieve which is to summarise the important aspects of miniaturised column liquid chromatography as currently practised and hence is an essential sourcebook for anyone already working in the area or contemplating doing so. @source: Chromatographia @qu:This is a good book. The articles are well-written ...All those interested in miniaturized separation systems will benefit from these surveys. @source: Talanta

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

M.V. Novotny Editor

D. Ishii Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.