Microchemical Analysis of Nervous Tissue focuses on the use of microbiochemical methods in the analysis of nervous tissue, with emphasis on those related to the study of amines, amino acids, phospholipids, and proteins. Special attention is paid to the choice of biological material and the various procedures used for the isolation by dissection of defined components of the nervous system.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of microprocedures used in neurochemistry, followed by a discussion on the importance of choosing the biological material for microanalysis. The isolation of nervous tissue for analysis is then considered, with particular reference to invertebrate neurons; cell components from fresh, "fixed," freeze-dried, and frozen impregnated tissue; and discrete areas of nervous tissue. Subsequent chapters describe some instruments and glassware used in microprocedures, along with the applications of such procedures; general techniques used in microprocedures; microdetermination of phospholipids as well as amines and amino acids as dansyl derivatives; and microelectrophoresis of proteins.

This book will be of interest to molecular biologists, microbiologists, physiologists, and neurochemists.