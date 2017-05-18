Microbiology of Metal Ions, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bacterial Haemoprotein Sensors of NO: H-NOX and NosP
B. Bacon, L.-M. Nisbett and E. Boon
- Manganese in Marine Microbiology
C.M. Hansel
- Nutritional Immunity and Fungal Pathogenesis: The Struggle for Micronutrients at the Host-Pathogen Interface
D. Malavia, A. Crawford and D. Wilson
- Metal-Based Combinations that Target Protein Synthesis by Fungi
C. Vallières and S.V. Avery
- Transition Metal Homeostasis in Streptococcus Pyogenes and Streptococcus Pneumoniae
A.G. Turner, Cheryl-lynn Y. Ong, M.J. Walker, K.Y. Djoko and A.G. McEwan
- Copper and Antibiotics: Discovery, Modes of Action, and Opportunities for Medicinal Applications
A.G. Dalecki, C.L. Crawford and F. Wolschendorf
- Metal Resistance and Its Association with Antibiotic Resistance
C. Pal, K. Asiani, S. Arya, C. Rensing, D.J. Stekel, D.G.J. Larsson and J.L. Hobman
- The Role of Intermetal Competition and Mis-Metalation in Metal Toxicity
A. Barwinska-Sendra and K.J. Waldron
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 70 continues the long tradition of topical, important, cutting-edge reviews in microbiology with this new volume covering a variety of topics, including Bacterial Hemoprotein Sensors of NO: H-NOX and NosP, Manganese in Marine Microbiology, Nutritional Immunity and Fungal Pathogenesis: The Struggle for Micronutrients at the Host-Pathogen Interface, Metal-Based Combinations that Target Protein Synthesis by Fungi, Transition Metal Homeostasis in Streptococcus Pyogenes and Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Copper and Antibiotics: Discovery, Modes of Action, and Opportunities for Medicinal Applications, Metal Resistance and Its Association with Antibiotic Resistance, and The Role of Intermetal Competition and Mis-Metalation in Metal Toxicity.
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
