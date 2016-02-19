Microbiology in Clinical Practice
2nd Edition
Description
Microbiology in Clinical Practice presents the infections and syndromes caused by micro-organisms. It discusses the management of infective diseases and aetiological agents. It addresses the latex agglutination, immunofluorescent, monoclonal antibody, and nucleic acid probe investigations. Some of the topics covered in the book are the classification and pathogenicity of microbes; classification of bacteria; classification of viruses; classification of fungi; general principles of antimicrobial chemotherapy; antibiotic sensitivity tests; procedures in the laboratory for microbiological diagnosis; and the mode of action of antimicrobial drugs. The resistance to antimicrobial drugs are covered. The microbiological investigations of septicaemia are discussed. The text describes the human immunodeficiency virus infection and AIDS in infants. A study of the congenital immunodeficiency and impaired resistance to infection is presented. A chapter is devoted to the predisposing factors for anaerobic infections. Another section focuses on the infections of the central nervous system. The book can provide useful information to doctors, pathologists, neurologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword to First Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
'Priority' Reading
Abbreviations
Acknowledgments for Illustrations
Section A: General Principles
1 Classification and Pathogenicity of Microbes
Classification of Bacteria
Classification of Viruses
Classification of Fungi
Pathogenesis: Factors Affecting 'Virulence' and Spread of Microbes
Appendix: Basic Characteristics of Some Important Bacterial Pathogens
2 Use of The Microbiology Laboratory—General Principles
Collection of Clinically Relevant Specimens
Provision of Essential Clinical Information
Prior Discussion with the Microbiologist
Collection of Good Quality Specimens
Transport of Specimens to the Laboratory
Procedures in the Laboratory for Microbiological Diagnosis
Antibiotic Sensitivity Tests
Appendix 1 : Some Microbiological Methods
Appendix 2: Basic Virological Investigations
3 Antimicrobial Chemotherapy—General Principles
Mode of Action of Antimicrobial Drugs
Spectrum Of Activity Of Antimicrobial Agents
General Principles of Use of Antimicrobial Drugs
Pharmacokinetic Factors
Use of Microbiological Investigations in The Management of Therapy
Antibiotic Assays
Causes of Failure of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
Resistance to Antimicrobial Drugs
Antibiotic Prophylaxis
Appendix: Notes on Antimicrobial Drugs Including Some 'New' Antibiotics
Section B: Specific Clinical Topics
4 Pyrexia of Undetermined Origin (PUO)
Definition of PUO
Major Causes of PUO
Infective Causes of PUO
Investigation of PUO
Special Investigations
5 Septicaemia
Clinical Features
Causative Organisms
Microbiological Investigations of Septicaemia
Antibiotic Treatment of Septicaemia
Prevention of Septicaemia
Appendix: Instructions for the Collection of Conventional Blood Cultures
6 Opportunistic Infections
Opportunistic' Organisms
Opportunistic Conditions
Diagnosis of Opportunistic Infections
Treatment of Opportunistic Infections
Prevention of Opportunistic Infections
7 Obstetric, Perinatal and Neonatal Infections
Infections in Pregnancy
Perinatal Infections
Neonatal and Congenital Infections
Puerperal Sepsis and Post-Partum Pyrexia
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and AIDS in Infants
Gynecological Infections
8 Infections In Children
Respiratory Tract Infections
Specific Childhood Fevers
Some Other Infections in Childhood
Congenital Immunodeficiency and Impaired Resistance to Infection
Immunization
Appendix: List of Infectious Diseases Notifiable in Britain
9 Anaerobic Infections
Definition of an Anaerobe
Classification of Anaerobes
Predisposing Factors for Anaerobic Infections
Non-Sporing Anaerobic Infections
Clostridial Infections
10 Infections of the Central Nervous System
Meningitis
Encephalitis
Cerebral Abscesses
Extradural Spinal Abscess
Guillain-Barré Syndrome
Congenital Central Nervous System Infections
11 ENT and Eye Infections
Ear, Nose and Throat Infections
Eye Infections
12 Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract
Normal Flora of the Lower Respiratory Tract
Acute Trachea-Bronchitis
Infective Exacerbations of Chronic Bronchitis
Influenza
Para-Influenza
Pneumonia
Legionnaires5 Disease
Aspergillus Broncho-Pulmonary Diseases
Farmer's Lung
Bronchiectasis
Cystic Fibrosis
Lung Abscess
Empyema
13 Mycobacterial and Actinomycete Infections
Mycobacterial Infections
Tuberculosis
Opportunist Mycobacteria
Leprosy
Actinomycete Infections
14 Infections of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract
Normal Flora of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract
Water as a Vehicle of Infection
Enteric Fever
Gastro-Enteritis and Food Poisoning
Acute Diarrhea in Childhood
Infantile Gastro-Enteritis
Dysentery
Cholera
Giardiasis
Winter Vomiting Disease
Traveller's Diarrhea
Tropical Sprue
Blind Loop Syndrome
Antibiotic-Induced Diarrhea
Pseudo-Membranous Colitis
More Recently Recognized Causes of Gastro-Intestinal Tract Infections
15 Hepatic Infections
Viral Hepatitis
Other Infective Causes of Jaundice
Liver Abscess
16 Skin Infections and Infestations
Normal Flora of Skin
Causative Organisms
Skin Lesions Associated with Bacterial Infection
Bacteriological Investigations
Treatment
Skin Lesions Associated with Viral Infections
Skin Lesions Associated with Fungal Infections
Skin Lesions Associated with Protozoa
Skin Lesions Associated with Worm Infestations
Skin Lesions Associated with Insect Infestations
17 Bone And Joint Infections
Pathogenesis
Bone Infections
Joint Infections (Septic Arthritis) and 'Reactive' Arthritis
Treatment of Bone and Joint Infections (Non-Tuberculous)
Tuberculosis of Bones And Joints
18 Infections of The Heart
Infective Endocarditis
Infective Myocarditis and Pericarditis
19 Infections of the Urinary Tract
Normal Flora of the Urinary Tract
Definition of Urinary Tract Infection
Significant Bacteriuria
Clinical Pathological Categories
Pathogenesis
Predisposing Factors
Effects of Urinary Tract Infections
Causative Organisms
Investigation of Urinary Tract Infections
Treatment of Urinary Tract Infections
Prevention of Urinary Tract Infections
20 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Causative Organisms
Incidence of Some Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Bacterial Infections
Lymphogranuloma Venereum
Non-Specific Urethritis
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Viral Infections
Fungal Infection
Protozoal Infection
Balanitis
Arthropod Infestations
Summary of Diagnostic Microbiological Investigations for Patients with Suspected Sexually Transmitted Diseases
21 AIDS and Other Diseases Caused by Retroviruses
Molecular Genetics of HIV
Immunopathogenesis of AIDS and Latency of HIV Infection
Clinical-Pathological Definition of AIDS
Epidemiology
Clinical Manifestations of HIV Infection
Revised 1987 Definition of AIDS 488
Opportunistic Infections Indicative of AIDS and Their Management
Microbiological Investigation of HIV Infection
Infection Control Precautions to Prevent Transmission of HIV to Patients and Staff
Drugs to Treat HIV Infection
Future Prospects
Appendix: The Full Definition of AIDS
22 Zoonoses
Definition
Modes of Transmission
Bacterial Zoonoses
Rickettsial Zoonoses
Viral Zoonoses
Chlamydial Zoonoses
Fungal Zoonoses
Protozoal Zoonoses
Worm Zoonoses
23 Arthropod-Borne Infections and Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
Arthropod Vectors of Infectious Diseases
Diseases Transmitted by Arthropod Vectors
Arthropod-Borne Infections Imported Into Britain
Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
24 Worms (Helminths)
Cestodes (Tapeworms)
Nematodes (Roundworms)
Filarial Nematodes
Trematodes (Flukes)
25 Hospital Infection 573
General Considerations
Different Types of Hospital-Acquired Infection
Organisms Causing Hospital-Acquired Infections
Hospital-Acquired Urinary Tract Infections
Surgical Wound Infections
Acute Lower Respiratory Tract Infections
Intensive Care Units and Hospital-Acquired Infection
Infective Hazards of Intravenous Infusion Therapy
Tuberculosis, Viral Hepatitis and AIDS 601
Appendix: Typing of Organisms and Isolation Procedures
26 Disinfection and Sterilization
Definition of Terms
Disinfection
Sterilization
CSSD and TSSU
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 31st December 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183695