Microbiology and Molecular Diagnosis in Pathology
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification and Clinical Practice
Description
Microbiology and Molecular Diagnosis in Pathology: A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification and Clinical Practice reviews all aspects of microbiology and molecular diagnostics essential to successfully passing the American Board of Pathology exam. This review book will also serve as a first resource for residents who want to become familiar with the diagnostic aspects of microbiology and molecular methods, as well as a refresher course for practicing pathologists. Opening chapters discuss issues of laboratory management, including quality control, biosafety, regulations, and proper handling and reporting of laboratory specimens.
Review chapters give a quick overview of specific clinical infections as well as different types of bacteria, viruses, fungal infections, and infections caused by parasites. Following these, coverage focuses on diagnostic tools and specific tests: media for clinical microbiology, specific stains and tests for microbial identifications, susceptibility testing and use of antimicrobial agents, tests for detecting antibodies, antigens, and microbial infections. Two final chapters offer overviews on molecular diagnostics principles and methods as well as the application of molecular diagnostics in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Takes a practical and easy-to-read approach to understanding microbiology at an appropriate level for both board preparation as well as a professional refresher course
- Covers all important clinical information found in larger textbooks in a more succinct and easy-to-understand manner
- Covers essential concepts in microbiology in such a way that residents, fellows, and clinicians understand the methods and tests without having to become specialists in the field
- Offers a quick overview of specific clinical infections as well as different types of bacteria, viruses, fungal infections, and infections caused by parasites
Readership
Residents and fellows in pathology and clinical chemistry; practicing pathologists and physicians in family and internal medicine
Table of Contents
- Laboratory management and administration
2. Specimen Collection and Handling in Microbiology Laboratory
3. Specific clinical infections
4. Media for the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
5. Biochemical Tests and Staining Techniques for Microbial Identification
6. Overview of Bacteria
7. Antibiotics, Antimicrobial Resistance, Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring for Selected Drugs
8. Viruses including Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
9. Overview of Fungal Infections
10. Infections caused by Parasites
11. Antigen and Antibody Testing
12. Overview of Molecular Diagnostics Principles
13. Application of Molecular Diagnostics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092385
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053515
About the Author
Audrey Wanger
Audrey Wanger is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center. She is the Director of Microbiology at Memorial Hermann Laboratory Services and the Director of Microbiology at LBJ Hospital, Houston, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas, McGovern School of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Violeta Chavez
Violeta Chavez is a Assistant Profesor in Microbiology in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, Houston, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas McGovern School of Medicine at Houston, Houston, TX, USA
Richard Huang
Richard Huang is a Staff Pathologist at Roche Diagnostics, Tucson, Arizona
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Pathologist at Roche Diagnostics, Tucson, Arizona
Amer Wahed
Amer Wahed is a graduate of Medicine, training initially in Internal Medicine at Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, England. He subsequently trained in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology from the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. After working for several years in a private setting, he joined the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas-Houston Health Sciences Center. Currently he is an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Associate Director of Clinical Chemistry and Immunology at Memorial-Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center. He is also the Associate Director of the Pathology Residency Program at the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. Dr. Wahed has a strong interest in teaching and is actively involved in the education of medical students, graduate students, residents, and fellows. He has been recognized for his teaching contributions through awards from his department, as well as the Office of the Dean. He is also active in mentoring pathology residents in research and has published multiple papers in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas, McGovern School of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA
Jeffrey Actor
Jeffery K. Actor is a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas McGovern School of Medicine in Houston, TX USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas McGovern School of Medicine, Houston, TX USA