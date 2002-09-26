Microbiological Risk Assessment in Food Processing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The evolution of microbiological risk assessment (MRA). Part 1 The methodology of MRA: MRA: An introduction; Hazard identification; Hazard characterisation/dose-response assessment; Exposure assessment; Risk characterisation; Risk communication. Part 2 Implementing MRA: Implementing the results of MRA; Pathogen risk management; Tools for MRA; Microbiological criteria and MRA; HACCP systems and MRA; The future of MRA.
Description
Microbiological risk assessment (MRA) is one of the most important recent developments in food safety management. Adopted by Codex Alimentarius and many other international bodies, it provides a structured way of identifying and assessing microbiological risks in food. Edited by two leading authorities, and with contributions by international experts in the field, Microbiological risk assessment provides a detailed coverage of the key steps in MRA and how it can be used to improve food safety.
The book begins by placing MRA within the broader context of the evolution of international food safety standards.
Part one introduces the key steps in MRA methodology. A series of chapters discusses each step, starting with hazard identification and characterisation before going on to consider exposure assessment and risk characterisation. Given its importance, risk communication is also covered. Part two then considers how MRA can be implemented in practice. There are chapters on implementing the results of a microbiological risk assessment and on the qualitative and quantitative tools available in carrying out a MRA. It also discusses the relationship of MRA to the use of microbiological criteria and another key tool in food safety management, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems.
With its authoritative coverage of both principles and key issues in implementation, Microbiological risk assessment in food processing is a standard work on one of the most important aspects of food safety management.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed coverage of the key steps in microbiological risk assessment (MRA) and how it can be used to improve food safety
- Places MRA within the broader context of the evolution of international food safety standards
- Introduces the key steps in MRA methodology, considers exposure assessment and risk characterisation, and covers risk communication
Readership
Food microbiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 26th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736689
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735859
Reviews
...highly recommended to all scientists and practitioners in food industry, academia and authorities as an indispensable guide in this special field., Advances in Food Research
…written by the ‘who’s who’ of risk assessment., Food Technology
Whether you’re a researcher, food technology student or a safety decision maker, this book offers valuable resources for everyone., Food Technology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M. Brown Editor
Martyn Brown was formerly a Senior Microbiologist at Unilever Savoury Global Supply Chain and Technology Group, UK. Now a consultant, he is an internationally-known authority on the management of food safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, UK
M Stringer Editor
Dr Mike Stringer is Director of the Food Technology Division at the internationally-renowned Campden and Chorleywood Food Research Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Campden BRI, UK