Microbiological Analysis of Red Meat, Poultry and Eggs
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Microbiological testing in food safety and quality management; Legislation for red meat, poultry and eggs: Which way forward? Escherichia coli 0157 and other VTEC in the meat industry; Faecal indicator organisms for red meat and poultry; Spoilage organisms of red meat and poultry; Sampling of red meat; Sampling methods for poultry-meat products; Microbiological monitoring of cleaning and disinfection in food plants; Microbiological analysis of eggs and egg products; Detection and enumeration of pathogens in meat, poultry and egg products; Techniques for identifying foodborne microorganisms; Validation of analytical methods used in food microbiology; Quality assurance in the food microbiology laboratory.
Description
Red meat, poultry and eggs are, or have been, major global causes of foodborne disease in humans and are also prone to microbiological growth and spoilage. Consequently, monitoring the safety and quality of these products remains a primary concern. Microbiological analysis is an established tool in controlling the safety and quality of foods. Recent advances in preventative and risk-based approaches to food safety control have reinforced the role of microbiological testing of foods in food safety management.
In a series of chapters written by international experts, the key aspects of microbiological analysis, such as sampling methods, use of faecal indicators, current approaches to testing of foods, detection and enumeration of pathogens and microbial identification techniques, are described and discussed. Attention is also given to the validation of analytical methods and Quality Assurance in the laboratory. Because of their present importance to the food industry, additional chapters on current and developing legislation in the European Union and the significance of Escherichia coli 0157 and other VTEC are included.
Written by a team of international experts, Microbiological analysis of red meat, poultry and eggs is certain to become a standard reference in the important area of food microbiology.
Key Features
- Reviews key issues in food microbiology
- Discusses key aspects of microbiological analysis such as sampling methods, detection and enumeration of pathogens
- Includes chapters on the validation on analytical methods and quality assurance in the laboratory
Readership
Food microbiologists
About the Editors
G Mead Editor
Professor Geoffrey Mead was formerly at the Royal Veterinary College, University of London. Now a consultant, he has an international reputation for his work on the microbial safety and quality of poultry meat.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Royal Veterinary College, UK