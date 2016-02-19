Microbial Technology
2nd Edition
Fermentation Technology
Description
Microbial Technology: Fermentation Technology, Second Edition is a collection of papers that deals with fermentations and modifications of plant or animal products for foods, beverages, and feeds. The papers also review microbial technology: general principles, culture selection, laboratory methods, instrumentation, computer control, product isolation, immobilized cell usage, economics, and microbial patents. Several papers explain the process of fermentation and food modification in cheese, soy sauce, vinegar, mushroom, inocula for blue-veined cheeses, and blue cheese flavor. One paper discusses the technology of isolation, production, and application of microbial cultures which are commercially available or imminent as inocula for the treatment of wastes, The paper describes these cultures in terms of product characteristics, types of cultures, and application guidelines for waste treatment. Another paper outlines the procedures used by investigators involved in microbial reaction engineering, as follows: (1) identification of main products and substrates: (2) stoichiometry of the process; (3) kinetics and process rate; and (4) reactor design. One paper cites examples of immobilized cell systems utilized to prepare fine chemicals, such as the research of Chibata et al. (1975) and Yamamoto et al (1976, 1977). The collection is suitable for food technologists, bio-chemists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, and scientists involved in food production, medicine, agriculture, and environmental control.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Chapter 1 Beer Brewing
I. Introduction
II. Raw Materials
III. Malting Process
IV. Brewing Process
V. Packaging
VI. American Industry Statistics
References
Chapter 2 Cheese
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Processes in Cheese Manufacture
III. Cheese Varieties in Which Milk Is Clotted by Acid
IV. Cheese Varieties in Which Milk Is Clotted by Proteases
V. Process Cheese
References
Chapter 3 Distilled Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Processing
III. Plant
IV. Product
References
General References
Chapter 4 Mold-Modified Foods
I. Introduction
II. Soy Sauce
III. Miso
IV. Hamanatto
V. Sufu
VI. Tempeh
VII. Ang-Kak
VIII. Absence of Mycotoxins in Fermented Foods
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Wine
I. Introduction
II. Microbiological Aspects
III. Key Developments
IV. Process Today
V. Packaging and Distribution
VI. Evaluation of Wines
VII. Uses
References
Chapter 6 Vinegar
I. History and Development
II. Mechanism of Acetic Acid Fermentation
III. Acetic Acid Organisms
IV. Commercial Vinegar Production
V. Finished Vinegars
VI. Processing of Vinegar
VII. Annual Production and Uses
VIII. Appendix
References
Chapter 7 Ketogenic Fermentation Processes
I. Introduction
II. The Sorbose Fermentation
III. The Dihydroxyacetone Fermentation
References
Chapter 8 Mushroom Fermentation
I. Introduction
II. Mushroom Fermentation
III. Spawn Production
IV. Mushroom Formation
V. Processing Problems
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Inocula for Blue-Veined Cheeses and Blue Cheese Flavor
I. Introduction
II. Production of Blue Cheese
III. Production of Penicillium roqueforti Spores for Blue-Veined Cheeses
IV. Blue Cheese Flavor
References
Chapter 10 Microorganisms for Waste Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Production
III. Applications
IV. Future Prospects
References
Chapter 11 Elementary Principles of Microbial Reaction Engineering
I. Introduction
II. Idealized Reactor Design I: Perfectly Mixed Batch Fermentor
III. Microbial Cell Growth
IV. Yield, Metabolic Quotient, and Production Rate
V. Idealized Reactor Design II: Perfectly Mixed Continuous Flow Reactors
VI. Idealized Reactor Design III: Plug Flow Reactor
VII. Fed-Batch Reactor
VIII. Aeration
General References
Chapter 12 Microbial Culture Selection
I. Introduction
II. Mutagenesis and Improved Product Yield
III. Isolation of Mutant Classes and Their Use in Microbial Processes
IV. Genetic Systems in Economically Important Microorganisms
V. Genetics of Differentiation in Relation to Secondary Metabolite Formation
VI. The Role of Plasmids in Morphological Differentiation and Secondary Metabolite Formation
VII. Industrial Strain Improvement Programs in Penicillin-and Cephalosporin-Producing Fungi
VIII. Potential Roles for Recombinant DNA, Cloning, and Gene Amplification in Microbial Selection Technology
References
Chapter 13 Methods for Laboratory Fermentations
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Design
III. Screening Techniques
IV. Media Selection
V. Equipment
VI. Intermediate Scale-Up
References
Chapter 14 Instrumentation of Fermentation Systems
I. Concepts of Biological Process Analysis and Control
II. Types of Instrumentation Used in Biological Process Analysis
III. Measurement and Control of Environmental Variables
IV. Electronic Analysis of Process Data
V. Evaluation of Control Concepts in Biological Processes
VI. Auxiliary Instrumentation
VII. Summary
VIII. Appendix: List of Equipment Manufacturers
References
Chapter 15 Computer Applications in Fermentation Technology
I. Introduction
II. History of Computer Applications
III. General Applications
IV. Specific Applications
V. System Configuration
VI. Future Trends
VII. Summary
References
Supplementary Reading
Chapter 16 General Procedures for Isolation of Fermentation Products
I. Introduction
II. General Processing
III. Solids Removal
IV. Primary Separations
V. Purification Operations
VI. Product Isolation
VII. Ancillary Operations
References
Chapter 17 Use of Immobilized Cell Systems to Prepare Fine Chemicals
I. Introduction
II. Immobilization of Microbial Cells
III. Characteristics of Immobilized Cells
IV. Production of Chemicals by Immobilized Microbial Cells
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 18 Economics of Fermentation Processes
I. Introduction
II. Plant Design
III. Process Design
IV. Case Study—Project Evaluation
References
Chapter 19 Fermentation Processes and Products: Problems in Patenting
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Patent Practice and Problems
IV. Summary
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
Appendix 3
Appendix 4
Appendix 5
Appendix 6
Appendix 7
Appendix 8
References
Subject Index
About the Editor
H. J. Peppler
D. Perlman
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy The University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin