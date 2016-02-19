Microbial Technology: Fermentation Technology, Second Edition is a collection of papers that deals with fermentations and modifications of plant or animal products for foods, beverages, and feeds. The papers also review microbial technology: general principles, culture selection, laboratory methods, instrumentation, computer control, product isolation, immobilized cell usage, economics, and microbial patents. Several papers explain the process of fermentation and food modification in cheese, soy sauce, vinegar, mushroom, inocula for blue-veined cheeses, and blue cheese flavor. One paper discusses the technology of isolation, production, and application of microbial cultures which are commercially available or imminent as inocula for the treatment of wastes, The paper describes these cultures in terms of product characteristics, types of cultures, and application guidelines for waste treatment. Another paper outlines the procedures used by investigators involved in microbial reaction engineering, as follows: (1) identification of main products and substrates: (2) stoichiometry of the process; (3) kinetics and process rate; and (4) reactor design. One paper cites examples of immobilized cell systems utilized to prepare fine chemicals, such as the research of Chibata et al. (1975) and Yamamoto et al (1976, 1977). The collection is suitable for food technologists, bio-chemists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, and scientists involved in food production, medicine, agriculture, and environmental control.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Chapter 1 Beer Brewing

I. Introduction

II. Raw Materials

III. Malting Process

IV. Brewing Process

V. Packaging

VI. American Industry Statistics

References

Chapter 2 Cheese

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Processes in Cheese Manufacture

III. Cheese Varieties in Which Milk Is Clotted by Acid

IV. Cheese Varieties in Which Milk Is Clotted by Proteases

V. Process Cheese

References

Chapter 3 Distilled Beverages

I. Introduction

II. Processing

III. Plant

IV. Product

References

General References

Chapter 4 Mold-Modified Foods

I. Introduction

II. Soy Sauce

III. Miso

IV. Hamanatto

V. Sufu

VI. Tempeh

VII. Ang-Kak

VIII. Absence of Mycotoxins in Fermented Foods

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Wine

I. Introduction

II. Microbiological Aspects

III. Key Developments

IV. Process Today

V. Packaging and Distribution

VI. Evaluation of Wines

VII. Uses

References

Chapter 6 Vinegar

I. History and Development

II. Mechanism of Acetic Acid Fermentation

III. Acetic Acid Organisms

IV. Commercial Vinegar Production

V. Finished Vinegars

VI. Processing of Vinegar

VII. Annual Production and Uses

VIII. Appendix

References

Chapter 7 Ketogenic Fermentation Processes

I. Introduction

II. The Sorbose Fermentation

III. The Dihydroxyacetone Fermentation

References

Chapter 8 Mushroom Fermentation

I. Introduction

II. Mushroom Fermentation

III. Spawn Production

IV. Mushroom Formation

V. Processing Problems

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 9 Inocula for Blue-Veined Cheeses and Blue Cheese Flavor

I. Introduction

II. Production of Blue Cheese

III. Production of Penicillium roqueforti Spores for Blue-Veined Cheeses

IV. Blue Cheese Flavor

References

Chapter 10 Microorganisms for Waste Treatment

I. Introduction

II. Production

III. Applications

IV. Future Prospects

References

Chapter 11 Elementary Principles of Microbial Reaction Engineering

I. Introduction

II. Idealized Reactor Design I: Perfectly Mixed Batch Fermentor

III. Microbial Cell Growth

IV. Yield, Metabolic Quotient, and Production Rate

V. Idealized Reactor Design II: Perfectly Mixed Continuous Flow Reactors

VI. Idealized Reactor Design III: Plug Flow Reactor

VII. Fed-Batch Reactor

VIII. Aeration

General References

Chapter 12 Microbial Culture Selection

I. Introduction

II. Mutagenesis and Improved Product Yield

III. Isolation of Mutant Classes and Their Use in Microbial Processes

IV. Genetic Systems in Economically Important Microorganisms

V. Genetics of Differentiation in Relation to Secondary Metabolite Formation

VI. The Role of Plasmids in Morphological Differentiation and Secondary Metabolite Formation

VII. Industrial Strain Improvement Programs in Penicillin-and Cephalosporin-Producing Fungi

VIII. Potential Roles for Recombinant DNA, Cloning, and Gene Amplification in Microbial Selection Technology

References

Chapter 13 Methods for Laboratory Fermentations

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Design

III. Screening Techniques

IV. Media Selection

V. Equipment

VI. Intermediate Scale-Up

References

Chapter 14 Instrumentation of Fermentation Systems

I. Concepts of Biological Process Analysis and Control

II. Types of Instrumentation Used in Biological Process Analysis

III. Measurement and Control of Environmental Variables

IV. Electronic Analysis of Process Data

V. Evaluation of Control Concepts in Biological Processes

VI. Auxiliary Instrumentation

VII. Summary

VIII. Appendix: List of Equipment Manufacturers

References

Chapter 15 Computer Applications in Fermentation Technology

I. Introduction

II. History of Computer Applications

III. General Applications

IV. Specific Applications

V. System Configuration

VI. Future Trends

VII. Summary

References

Supplementary Reading

Chapter 16 General Procedures for Isolation of Fermentation Products

I. Introduction

II. General Processing

III. Solids Removal

IV. Primary Separations

V. Purification Operations

VI. Product Isolation

VII. Ancillary Operations

References

Chapter 17 Use of Immobilized Cell Systems to Prepare Fine Chemicals

I. Introduction

II. Immobilization of Microbial Cells

III. Characteristics of Immobilized Cells

IV. Production of Chemicals by Immobilized Microbial Cells

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 18 Economics of Fermentation Processes

I. Introduction

II. Plant Design

III. Process Design

IV. Case Study—Project Evaluation

References

Chapter 19 Fermentation Processes and Products: Problems in Patenting

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Patent Practice and Problems

IV. Summary

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Appendix 3

Appendix 4

Appendix 5

Appendix 6

Appendix 7

Appendix 8

References

Subject Index