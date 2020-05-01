Microbial Services in Restoration Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Microbial Services in Restoration Ecology describes the role of microbial resources and their beneficial services in soil fertility and restoration of degraded ecosystems. The role of microbial interactions with crop plants which benefit agricultural productivity is also discussed. The book also includes the ssignificant advances in microbial based bio-pesticide production and strategies for high-density bio-inoculant cultivation to improve stress survivability of crop plants. This work provides next-generation molecular technologies for exploring complex microbial secondary metabolites and metabolic regulation in viability of plant–microbe interactions.
Key Features
Readership
UG and PG students, teachers, scientists, industrialists and researchers studying and working in the area of microbial ecology, agriculture stress management, bioremediation, restoration ecology and agricultural microbiology
Table of Contents
1. Significant advances in bio-pesticide production: Strategies for high-density bio-inoculant cultivation
2. The role of biological control agents in enhancing the plant health
3. Role of microbial community under organic pollutants degraded mangrove ecosystem: Causes and cure
4. Microbial secondary metabolites: Effectual armour’s to improve stress survivability in crop plants
5. Microbiome community interactions with social and agroforestry
6. Advanced tools to access microbial diversity and their function in restoration of degraded ecosystems
7. Microbial secondary metabolites: natural benediction elements for the plants during abiotic and biotic stress condition
8. Endophytic microbes and their role to overcome abiotic stress in crop plants
9. Use of microbial resources for remediation of degraded soil
10. Use of plant growth promoting Burkholderia sp. with rock phosphate solubilizing potential towards crop improvement
11. Next-generation omics technologies for exploring complex metabolic regulation during plant–microbe interaction
12. Microbial bio-formulations to nurture plant health under stressed soils
13. Reconstructing ecological networking using integrative pest management to minimize soil degradation in agricultural ecosystems
14. Application of plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in remediation of pesticides contaminated stressed soil
15. Microbes and microbial enzymes as a sustainable energy source for biofuel production
Details
No. of pages: 362
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199787
About the Editor
Jay Shankar Singh
Dr. Jay Shankar Singh is presently working as a faculty member in the Department of Environmental Microbiology at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, India. Dr. Singh has contributed significantly to the subject of restoration ecology and natural resource management. He has published his research outputs in international journals with high impact factors on Scopus and other scientific databases. He is also actively serving as member of various scientific committees, holding editorial responsibilities for journals, such as Microbiology Research, PLoS ONE, etc. He has published several books from Springer and Elsevier, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Microbiology, School for Environmental Sciences, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, India
Shobhit Vimal
Mr. Shobhit Raj Vimal did his PhD from Department of Environmental Microbiology, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, India. He has practical experience of research work related to soil-plant-microbe interactions, isolation and identification of stress tolerant plant growth promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) and their application in paddy crop cultivation. He has published papers in international journal of repute such as Pedosphere, Ecological Indicators, Microbiology Research, etc. He received financial support from University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, India for research work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Microbiology, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, India