Microbial Iron Metabolism: A Comprehensive Treatise provides a comprehensive treatment of microbial iron metabolism. It aims to contribute to an increased understanding of the path of iron in microbial species and, eventually, in the plant and animal. The book is organized into five parts. Part I describes some features of iron and its function in the microbial world. These include a historical sketch of the recognition of the importance of iron in cellular physiology; a description of certain physical properties of ferrous and ferric ions; and a list of various known biocoordination derivatives grouped by ligand atom. Metabolism under iron-limited conditions is also examined. Part II presents studies on iron transport, biosynthesis, and storage in microorganisms. Part III examines iron enzymes and proteins, including ferredoxin, rubredoxin, nitrogenase, and hydrogenase. Part IV deals with reactions of inorganic substrates. Part V presents a study on the role of bacterial iron metabolism in infection and immunity.

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1. Iron and Its Role in Microbial Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Biogeochemistry of Iron

IV. Some Physical and Chemical Properties of Iron

V. Iron Content of Microorganisms

VI. Iron Ligand Atoms in Microorganisms and Their Function

VII. Life without Iron and Functional Replacements for Iron

VIII. Aspects of the Comparative Biochemistry of Iron Metabolism

References

Chapter 2. Metabolism in Iron-Limited Growth

I. Introduction

II. Iron-Limited Growth

III. Practical Aspects of Iron Limitation

IV. Effects of Iron Deficiency and Iron Limitation

V. Summary

References

Part II Transport, Biosynthesis, and Storage

Chapter 3. Iron Transport in the Enteric Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Iron Transport Systems in Escherichia Coli

III. Iron Transport Systems in Aerobacter aerogenes

IV. Iron Transport Systems in Salmonella typhimurium

V. Discussion

References

Chapter 4. Iron Transport in Gram-Positive and Acid-Fast Bacilli

I. Introduction

II. Production of Iron-Chelating Agents by Bacillus Species

III. Iron Transport in Bacillus megaterium

IV. Iron Transport in Bacillus subtilis

V. Iron Transport in Mycobactenum smegmatis

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 5. Biosynthesis and Mechanism of Action of Hydroxamate-Type Siderochromes

I. Introduction

II. Hadacidin

III. Ferrichrome

IV. Rhodotorulic Acid

V. Aspergillic Acid

VI. Mycobactin

VII. Regulation of Hydroxamate Synthesis

VIII. Hydroxamate Acids and Iron Transport

References

Chapter 6. Biosynthesis of Heme

I. Introduction

II. Heme Content of Various Microorganisms

III. Pathway of Heme Synthesis

IV. Regulation of Microbial Heme Biosynthesis

References

Chapter 7. Ferritin and Iron Metabolism in Phycomyces

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Properties of Phycomyces Ferritin

III. Induction of Ferritin Synthesis by Iron

IV. Ferritin Synthesis and Localization in Spores

V. Ferritin and Iron Metabolism in Germinating Spores

VI. Summary

References

Part III Iron Enzymes and Proteins

Chapter 8. Ferredoxin and Rubredoxin

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Biological Roles

IV. Chemical Properties of Iron-Sulfur Proteins

V. Some General Thoughts about Iron-Sulfur Electron Carriers

References

Chapter 9. Survey of Nitrogenase and Its EPR Properties

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Purification of Nitrogenase Components

III. Physicochemical Properties of Nitrogenase Components

IV. Catalytic Activity of Nitrogenase

V. EPR Studies of Nitrogenase and its Components

VI. Mechanism of N2 Reduction

References

Chapter 10. The Nitrogen Fixation (Nif) Operon(s) of Klebsiella pneumoniae

I. Introduction

II. The Cluster of Nif Genes Near His

III. Biochemical Evidence for Nitrogenase Genes Near His

IV. Nif- Mutations Unlinked to His

V. Genetic Regulation of Nif

VI. Transfer of Nif to E. coli and Potential for Genetic Engineering

References

Chapter 11. Hydrogenase

I. Background

II. Distribution of Hydrogenase

III. Role of Hydrogenase in Microbial Metabolism

IV. Nutritional Studies on Hydrogen Metabolism

V. Assays of Hydrogenase

VI. Purification and Properties of Hydrogenase

VII. Mechanism of Hydrogenase Catalysis

References

Chapter 12. Glutamate Synthase

I. Introduction

II. Discovery

III. Distribution

IV. Regulation of Glutamate Synthase Levels

V. Mutants Lacking Glutamate Synthase

VI. Kinetic Parameters

VII. Glutamate Synthesis from E. coli

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Nonheme Iron in Respiratory Chains

I. Introduction

II. Methodology for Study of Respiratory Chain-Linked Nonheme Iron

III. Nonheme Iron in Respiratory Chains of Eukaryotic Cells

IV. Nonheme Iron in Respiratory Chains of Prokaryotic Cells

References

Chapter 14. Cytochromes

I. General Survey

II. Cytochrome A and Cytochrome Oxidase

III. Cytochrome B

IV. Cytochrome C

V. Heme D-Bearing Cytochrome

References

Chapter 15. Hydroperoxidases

I. Introduction

II. Yeast Cytochrome C Peroxidase

III. Pseudomonas Cytochrome c Peroxidase

IV. Thiobacillus Cytochrome c Peroxidase

V. Bacterial Catalases

VI. General Discussion

References

Chapter 16. Oxygenases

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Nomenclature and Classification

IV. Nonheme Iron-Containing Monooxygenases

V. Nonheme Iron-Containing Dioxygenases

VI. Heme-Containing Oxygenases

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 17. Other Iron-Containing or Iron-Activated Enzymes: Enzymes Acting on Certain Amino Acids, Amines, and Acetyl Phosphate

I. Introduction

II. Lysine 2,3-Aminomutase

III. L-Serine Dehydratase

IV. Sarcosine Dehydrogenase

V. Spermidine Dehydrogenase

VI. Phosphotransacetylase

References

Part IV Reactions of Inorganic Substrates

Chapter 18. The Iron-Oxidizing Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Cultural Characteristics

III. Iron Oxidation and Energy Production

IV. Inorganic Sulfur Oxidation

V. Carbon Dioxide Fixation

VI. Heterotrophic Metabolism

References

Chapter 19. Microbial Corrosion of Iron

I. Historical Background

II. Economic Significance

III. Principles of Corrosion

IV. Microorganisms Involved in Corrosion of Iron

V. Mechanisms of Microbial Corrosion

VI. Prevention of Biological Corrosion

References

Part V Medicine and Chemotherapy

Chapter 20. Bacterial Iron Metabolism in Infection and Immunity

I. Introduction

II. The Effects of Iron-Binding Proteins on Bacteria and Fungi In Vivo and In Vitro

III. Clinical Aspects of Altered Iron Metabolism and Infection

IV. The Interaction between Bacteria and Iron-Binding Proteins

V. The Effects of Antibody and Iron-Binding Proteins on Bacterial Metabolism

VI. Summary

References

