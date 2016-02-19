Microbial Iron Metabolism
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Treatise
Description
Microbial Iron Metabolism: A Comprehensive Treatise provides a comprehensive treatment of microbial iron metabolism. It aims to contribute to an increased understanding of the path of iron in microbial species and, eventually, in the plant and animal. The book is organized into five parts. Part I describes some features of iron and its function in the microbial world. These include a historical sketch of the recognition of the importance of iron in cellular physiology; a description of certain physical properties of ferrous and ferric ions; and a list of various known biocoordination derivatives grouped by ligand atom. Metabolism under iron-limited conditions is also examined. Part II presents studies on iron transport, biosynthesis, and storage in microorganisms. Part III examines iron enzymes and proteins, including ferredoxin, rubredoxin, nitrogenase, and hydrogenase. Part IV deals with reactions of inorganic substrates. Part V presents a study on the role of bacterial iron metabolism in infection and immunity.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1. Iron and Its Role in Microbial Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Biogeochemistry of Iron
IV. Some Physical and Chemical Properties of Iron
V. Iron Content of Microorganisms
VI. Iron Ligand Atoms in Microorganisms and Their Function
VII. Life without Iron and Functional Replacements for Iron
VIII. Aspects of the Comparative Biochemistry of Iron Metabolism
References
Chapter 2. Metabolism in Iron-Limited Growth
I. Introduction
II. Iron-Limited Growth
III. Practical Aspects of Iron Limitation
IV. Effects of Iron Deficiency and Iron Limitation
V. Summary
References
Part II Transport, Biosynthesis, and Storage
Chapter 3. Iron Transport in the Enteric Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Iron Transport Systems in Escherichia Coli
III. Iron Transport Systems in Aerobacter aerogenes
IV. Iron Transport Systems in Salmonella typhimurium
V. Discussion
References
Chapter 4. Iron Transport in Gram-Positive and Acid-Fast Bacilli
I. Introduction
II. Production of Iron-Chelating Agents by Bacillus Species
III. Iron Transport in Bacillus megaterium
IV. Iron Transport in Bacillus subtilis
V. Iron Transport in Mycobactenum smegmatis
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 5. Biosynthesis and Mechanism of Action of Hydroxamate-Type Siderochromes
I. Introduction
II. Hadacidin
III. Ferrichrome
IV. Rhodotorulic Acid
V. Aspergillic Acid
VI. Mycobactin
VII. Regulation of Hydroxamate Synthesis
VIII. Hydroxamate Acids and Iron Transport
References
Chapter 6. Biosynthesis of Heme
I. Introduction
II. Heme Content of Various Microorganisms
III. Pathway of Heme Synthesis
IV. Regulation of Microbial Heme Biosynthesis
References
Chapter 7. Ferritin and Iron Metabolism in Phycomyces
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Properties of Phycomyces Ferritin
III. Induction of Ferritin Synthesis by Iron
IV. Ferritin Synthesis and Localization in Spores
V. Ferritin and Iron Metabolism in Germinating Spores
VI. Summary
References
Part III Iron Enzymes and Proteins
Chapter 8. Ferredoxin and Rubredoxin
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Biological Roles
IV. Chemical Properties of Iron-Sulfur Proteins
V. Some General Thoughts about Iron-Sulfur Electron Carriers
References
Chapter 9. Survey of Nitrogenase and Its EPR Properties
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Purification of Nitrogenase Components
III. Physicochemical Properties of Nitrogenase Components
IV. Catalytic Activity of Nitrogenase
V. EPR Studies of Nitrogenase and its Components
VI. Mechanism of N2 Reduction
References
Chapter 10. The Nitrogen Fixation (Nif) Operon(s) of Klebsiella pneumoniae
I. Introduction
II. The Cluster of Nif Genes Near His
III. Biochemical Evidence for Nitrogenase Genes Near His
IV. Nif- Mutations Unlinked to His
V. Genetic Regulation of Nif
VI. Transfer of Nif to E. coli and Potential for Genetic Engineering
References
Chapter 11. Hydrogenase
I. Background
II. Distribution of Hydrogenase
III. Role of Hydrogenase in Microbial Metabolism
IV. Nutritional Studies on Hydrogen Metabolism
V. Assays of Hydrogenase
VI. Purification and Properties of Hydrogenase
VII. Mechanism of Hydrogenase Catalysis
References
Chapter 12. Glutamate Synthase
I. Introduction
II. Discovery
III. Distribution
IV. Regulation of Glutamate Synthase Levels
V. Mutants Lacking Glutamate Synthase
VI. Kinetic Parameters
VII. Glutamate Synthesis from E. coli
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Nonheme Iron in Respiratory Chains
I. Introduction
II. Methodology for Study of Respiratory Chain-Linked Nonheme Iron
III. Nonheme Iron in Respiratory Chains of Eukaryotic Cells
IV. Nonheme Iron in Respiratory Chains of Prokaryotic Cells
References
Chapter 14. Cytochromes
I. General Survey
II. Cytochrome A and Cytochrome Oxidase
III. Cytochrome B
IV. Cytochrome C
V. Heme D-Bearing Cytochrome
References
Chapter 15. Hydroperoxidases
I. Introduction
II. Yeast Cytochrome C Peroxidase
III. Pseudomonas Cytochrome c Peroxidase
IV. Thiobacillus Cytochrome c Peroxidase
V. Bacterial Catalases
VI. General Discussion
References
Chapter 16. Oxygenases
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Nomenclature and Classification
IV. Nonheme Iron-Containing Monooxygenases
V. Nonheme Iron-Containing Dioxygenases
VI. Heme-Containing Oxygenases
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 17. Other Iron-Containing or Iron-Activated Enzymes: Enzymes Acting on Certain Amino Acids, Amines, and Acetyl Phosphate
I. Introduction
II. Lysine 2,3-Aminomutase
III. L-Serine Dehydratase
IV. Sarcosine Dehydrogenase
V. Spermidine Dehydrogenase
VI. Phosphotransacetylase
References
Part IV Reactions of Inorganic Substrates
Chapter 18. The Iron-Oxidizing Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Cultural Characteristics
III. Iron Oxidation and Energy Production
IV. Inorganic Sulfur Oxidation
V. Carbon Dioxide Fixation
VI. Heterotrophic Metabolism
References
Chapter 19. Microbial Corrosion of Iron
I. Historical Background
II. Economic Significance
III. Principles of Corrosion
IV. Microorganisms Involved in Corrosion of Iron
V. Mechanisms of Microbial Corrosion
VI. Prevention of Biological Corrosion
References
Part V Medicine and Chemotherapy
Chapter 20. Bacterial Iron Metabolism in Infection and Immunity
I. Introduction
II. The Effects of Iron-Binding Proteins on Bacteria and Fungi In Vivo and In Vitro
III. Clinical Aspects of Altered Iron Metabolism and Infection
IV. The Interaction between Bacteria and Iron-Binding Proteins
V. The Effects of Antibody and Iron-Binding Proteins on Bacterial Metabolism
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274812