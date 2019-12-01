Microbial Forensics
3rd Edition
Description
Microbial Forensics, Third Edition serves as a complete reference on the discipline, describing the advances, challenges and opportunities that are integral in applying science to help solve future biocrimes. New chapters include: Microbial Source Tracking, Clinical Recognition, Bioinformatics, and Quality Assurance. This book is intended for a wide audience, but will be indispensable to forensic scientists and researchers interested in contributing to the growing field of microbial forensics. Biologists and microbiologists, the legal and judicial system, and the international community involved with Biological Weapons Treaties will also find this volume invaluable.
Key Features
- Presents new and expanded content that includes a statistical analysis of forensic data, legal admissibility and standards of evidence
- Discusses actual cases of forensic bioterrorism
- Includes contributions from editors and authors who are leading experts in the field, with primary experience in the application of this fast-growing discipline
Readership
Forensic scientists, researchers and practitioners in microbial forensics laboratories. Microbiology researchers; attorneys, law enforcement and intelligence communities; post-graduate students of forensic science and the international community involved with Biological Weapons Treaties
Table of Contents
- The Kameido Anthrax Incident
2. Microbial Forensic Investigation of the Anthrax Letter Attacks
3. Food-Bourne Outbreaks
4. Genotype and Geography
5. Microbial Forensics of RNA Viruses
6. Forensic Plant Pathology
7. Microbial Source Tracking
8. Influenza Forensics
9. Keeping Track of Viruses
10. Microbial Forensic Analysis of Trace and Unculturable Specimens
11. Assessment of the Threat
12. Select Agent Regulations
13. Biosurety in the Post-9/11 Era
14. Forensic Public Health
15. Forensic Analysis in Bacterial Pathogens
16. Forensics and Epidemiology of Fungal Pathogens
17. Ricin Forensics
18. Clinical Recognition
19. Forensic Aspects of Biologic Toxins
20. Use of Host Factors in Microbial Forensics
21. Collection and Preservation of Microbial Forensic Samples
22. Sampling for Microbial Forensic Investigations
23. Toxin Analysis Using Mass Spectrometry
24. Proteomics Development and Application for Bioforensics
25. High-Throughput Sequencing
26. Bioinformatics
27. Genomics
28. Design of Genomic Signatures for Pathogen Identification and Characterization
29. Non-biological Measurements on Biological Agents
30. Inferential Validation and Evidence Interpretation
31. Microbial Forensic Investigations in the Context of Bacterial Population Genetics
32. Biorepositories and Their Foundations
33. Research Strategy for Microbial Forensics
34. The National Bioforensic Analysis Center
35. Quality Assurance
36. Validation of Microbial Forensics in Scientific, Legal, and Policy Contexts
37. Specific Court Cases
38. Admitting Evidence into Court
39. Academic Programs in Microbial Forensics
40. Microbial Forensics: What Next?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 775
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128153796
About the Editor
Bruce Budowle
Dr. Budowle has a lengthy CV and career. Some of his efforts over the last 15 years also are in counter terrorism, including identification of victims from mass disasters and in efforts involving microbial forensics and bioterrorism. Dr. Budowle was an advisor to New York State in the effort to identify the victims from the WTC attack. In the area of microbial forensics, Dr. Budowle has been the chair of the Scientific Working Group on Microbial Genetics and Forensics, whose mission was to set QA guidelines, develop criteria for biologic and user databases, set criteria for a National Repository, and develop forensic genomic applications. He also has served on the Steering Committee for the Colloquium on Microbial Forensics sponsored by American Society of Microbiology, an organizer of four Microbial Forensics Meetings held at The Banbury Center in the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and on steering committees for NAS sponsored meetings. Dr. Budowle has published approximately 600 articles, made more than 720 presentations (many of which were as an invited speaker at national and international meetings), and testified in well over 250 criminal cases in the areas of molecular biology, population genetics, statistics, quality assurance, and forensic biology. In addition, he has authored or co-authored books on molecular biology techniques, electrophoresis, protein detection, and microbial forensics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Human Identification, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Genetics, University of North Texas Health Science Center, Ft Worth, TX, USA
Steven Schutzer
Steven Schutzer, MD is a physician-scientist who trained and was on the faculty at Cornell University Medical College, New York Hospital, and Rockefeller University, before joining New Jersey Medical School. His research has focused on the interface of the immune system and microbes. Particular areas of research interest are Lyme and Tick diseases, neuroimmunology, and immunology. Dr. Schutzer is board certified in Internal Medicine, Allergy and Clinical Immunology, and Clinical Laboratory Immunology. Dr. Schutzer’s research is funded by the National Institutes of Health and other organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey, USA
Stephen Morse
Dr. Morse attended graduate school at the School of Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his M.S.P.H. (’66) in environmental chemistry and biology and a Ph.D. (’69) in microbiology. In 1984, he joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as Director of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Research Program, National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID); and in 1996, became the Associate Director for Science of the newly created Division of AIDS, STDs and Tuberculosis Laboratory Research. From 1999 - 2007, he served as the Associate Director for Science, Division of Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response where he worked on national and international bioterrorism-related issues. In 2008, he became the Associate Director for Environmental Microbiology, CDC. He has published 325 peer reviewed articles, books and chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA, USA