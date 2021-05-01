Microbial Ecology of Wastewater Treatment Plants
1st Edition
Description
Microbial Ecology of Wastewater Treatment Plants presents different methods and techniques used in microbial ecology to study the interactions and evolution of microbial populations in WWTPs, particularly the new molecular tools developed in the last decades. These molecular biology-based methods (e.g. studies of DNA, RNA and proteins) provide a high resolution of information compared to traditional ways of studying microbial wastewater populations such as microscopic examination and culture-based methods. Microbial Ecology of Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) also addresses the ability of microorganisms to degrade environmental pollutants.
Key Features
- Describes application of different Omics tools in Wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs)
- Describes the role of microorganisms in WWTPs
- Describes microbial ecology of WWTPs
- Includes microbial diversity of activated sludge
- Emphasizes on cutting-edge molecular tools
Readership
Engineers, scientists who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of waste water treatment technologies. Different professionals, managers working or interested in the Water treatment microbiology field
Table of Contents
- Structure and function of microbial communities
2. Microbial community genetics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics
3. Microbial interaction
4. Microbial communication
5. Microbial ecology
6. Microbial population biology
7. Biogeochemical processes (C, N, P, S-cycles)
8. Microbial life in extreme environments
9. Evolutionary processes of microbial communities
10. Biofilm formation and surface microbes
11. Metabolic flux analysis and stable isotope probing (DNA, RNA and protein)
12. Microbiome biology of environmental habitats
13. Microbial treatment
14. Microbial pollution: pathogenic microorganisms in the environment (water/soil/air/food); microbial metabolism and environmental pollution (e.g., microbial toxin)
15. Microbiological monitoring: testing methods and monitoring techniques development
16. Microbial Degradation of Xenobiotics
17. Microbiological Wastewater Treatment
18. Genetics and Physiology of Anaerobic Hydrocarbon-Degrading Microorganisms
19. Bioremediation - The Natural Solution
20. Molecular Ecology and Genetic Diversity of Marine Microorganisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128225035
About the Editors
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials. He has more than 250 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He has edited 15 books with Elsevier, Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Susana Rodriguez-Couto
Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto (female) got her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry) from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo, obtaining the maximal grade (magna cum laude) and, in addition, she awarded the Extraordinary Prize for Doctoral Thesis in Chemistry. She worked as an Associate Professor and an Isidro Parga Pondal Senior Researcher at the University of Vigo (2000-2004), as a Ramón y Cajal Senior Researcher at Rovira i Virgili University (2004-2008) and as an Ikerbasque Research Professor (2009-2019). She has also worked as an Invited Researcher at the Institute from Environmental Biotechnology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). In 2008, she received the I3 Professor from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Education to the recognition of an outstanding research activity. Her main research lines are focused on the production, immobilisation and industrial and biotechnological applications of redox enzymes and waste valorisation. She is editor of several journals (3Biotech, Frontiers) and 3 Elsevier’s books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain
