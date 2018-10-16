Microbial Diversity in the Genomic Era - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148495, 9780128148501

Microbial Diversity in the Genomic Era

1st Edition

Editors: Surajit Das Hirak Dash
eBook ISBN: 9780128148501
Paperback ISBN: 9780128148495
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 2018
Page Count: 710
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
131.00
111.35
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Microbial Diversity in the Genomic Era presents insights on the techniques used for microbial taxonomy and phylogeny, along with their applications and respective pros and cons. Though many advanced techniques for the identification of any unknown bacterium are available in the genomics era, a far fewer number of the total microbial species have been discovered and identified to date. The assessment of microbial taxonomy and biosystematics techniques discovered and practiced in the current genomics era with suitable recommendations is the prime focus of this book.

Key Features

  • Discusses the techniques used for microbial taxonomy and phylogeny with their applications and respective pros and cons
  • Reviews the evolving field of bacterial typing and the genomic technologies that enable comparative analysis of multiple genomes and the metagenomes of complex microbial environments
  • Provides a uniform, standard methodology for species designation

Readership

Researchers in microbiology, biochemistry, molecular biology, genomics, genetics and phylogeny

Table of Contents

Section I: Overview of microbial diversity
1.1 Methods of assessment of microbial diversity in natural environments
1.2 Metagenomic Achievements in Microbial Diversity Determination in Croplands: A Review
1.3 Genomic diversity and evolution of rhizobia
1.4 Microbial biodiversity study of a brackish water ecosystem in eastern India: The Chilika Lake
1.5 Microbial diversity and community analysis of Sundarban mangrove, the world heritage site

Section II: Molecular tools in microbial diversity
2.1Analysing Functional Microbial Diversity: An Overview of Techniques
2.2 Genetic analysis of the bacterioplankton biology and ecology through next-generation high-throughput molecular techniques

  Gurdeep Rastogi, Pratiksha Behera, and Madhusmita Mohapatra
2.3 Molecular tools in microbial diversity: Functional assessment tool of genome and metagenome by MAPLE
2.4 A polyphasic taxonomic approach for designation and description of novel microbial species
2.5 Biochemical strategies to counter nitrosative stress: Nanofactories for value-added products
2.6 Exploring microbial diversity and function in petroleum hydrocarbon associated environments through Omics approaches

Section III: Extremophilic microbial diversity
3.1 Diversity of Psychrophilic Bacteria in Sea and Glacier Ice environments – Insights through Genomics, Metagenomics and Proteomics Approaches
3.2 Microbial diversity of thermophiles through the lens of next generation sequencing
3.3 Microbial ecology in extreme acidic environments: use of molecular tools
3.4 Alkaliphiles: Diversity and bioprospection
3.5Cyanobacteria from Brazilian extreme environments: toward functional exploitation
3.6 Comparative genomics of Halobacterium strains from diverse locations
3.7 Microbial community dynamics of extremophiles/extreme environment
3.8 Opening the black box of thermophilic autotrophic bacterial diversity

Section IV: Functional Microbial Diversity
4.1Functional microbial diversity in context to agriculture
4.2 Functional microbial diversity in contaminated environment and application in bioremediation
4.3 Structural and functional diversity of microbial metallothionein genes
4.4 Functional diversity of bacterial strategies to cope with metal toxicity
4.5 Functional microbial diversity: Functional genomics and metagenomics using MAPLE
4.6 Linking the environmental microbial diversity and antibiotic resistance
4.7 Applications of metagenomics in microbial bioremediation of pollutants: From genomics to environmental cleanup

Section V: Microbial diversity and infectious diseases
5.1 Molecular techniques for diagnosis of bacterial plant pathogens
5.2 Molecular techniques for the study of microbial diversity with special emphasis on drug resistant microbes
5.3 Exploring human bacterial diversity towards prevention of infectious disease and health promotion
5.4 Prevalence of Multidrug Resistance Efflux Pumps (MDREPs) in Environmental Communities
5.5 Pathogenic microbial genetic diversity with reference to significant medical and public health

Section VI: Future directions of microbial diversity studies
6.1 Understanding the structure and function of extreme microbiome through genomics: scope and challenges
6.2 The role and future possibilities of next-generation sequencing in studying microbial diversity
6.3 Taxonomical diversity of extremophiles in the deep biosphere
6.4 Molecular evolution of Xenobiotic-degrading genes and mobile DNA elements in soil bacteria

Details

No. of pages:
710
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128148501
Paperback ISBN:
9780128148495

About the Editor

Surajit Das

Dr. Surajit Das is an Associate Professor in the Department of Life Science at the National Institute of Technology, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Life Science, National Institute of Technology, India

Hirak Dash

Dr. Hirak Ranjan Dash completed his Ph.D. from Department of Life Science, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India and currently working as Scientific Officer (DNA), Forensic Science Laboratory, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, India. He did his M.Sc. Microbiology from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. His research interests include molecular microbiology, microbial bioremediation, marine microbiology, microbial phylogeny, genetic manipulation of bacterial systems and microbial diversity. He has developed a number of microbial techniques for assessment of mercury pollution in marine environments. Discovery of a novel approach of mercury resistance i.e. intracellular biosorption in marine bacteria has been reported by him. He has successfully constructed a transgenic marine bacterium for enhanced utilization in mercury removal by simultaneous mercury volatilization and sequestration. He has also worked in the field of genotyping and antibiotic resistance mechanism of pathogenic Vibrio and Staphylococcus spp. He has written 1 book and published 18 research papers, 7 book chapters and 10 conference proceedings in his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientific Officer (DNA), Forensic Science Laboratory, Sagar Home (Police) Department, Madhya Pradesh, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.