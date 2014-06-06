Micro- and Nanoengineering of the Cell Surface
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Cell Membrane Biology and Juxtacrine Signal Conversion
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Cell Membrane Biology—Early Milestones
- 1.3 Membrane Microdomains
- 1.4 Cell Membrane Emergence
- 1.5 Juxtacrine Signaling and Rewiring Cellular Networks
- 1.6 Protein Painting, Artificial Veto Cell Engineering
- 1.7 Trans Signal Conversion
- 1.8 Redirecting Juxtacrine Signals
- 1.9 Creating Auto-Signaling Loops
- 1.10 SCP Therapeutic Flexibility
- 1.11 The Cell Membrane Frontier
- References
- Chapter 2. Cell Surface Engineering by Chemical Reaction and Remodeling
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Methods and Technology of Covalent Cell Surface Reaction
- 2.3 Relevance of Covalent Cell Surface Modification
- 2.4 Future Perspectives
- 2.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Bioconjugation Reactions in Living Cells: Development, Advances, and Applications of Glycan-Specific Technologies
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Bioorthogonal Chemical Ligation Reactions for Glycan Labeling
- 3.3 Bioorthogonal Ligation Reactions: Exploitation in MOE-Based Applications
- 3.4 Concluding Comments
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Pushing the Bacterial Envelope: Strategies for Re-Engineering Bacterial Surfaces with Heterologous Proteins and Sugars
- 4.1 Bacterial Surface Display
- 4.2 Strategies for Re-Engineering Bacterial Surfaces with Heterologous Proteins
- 4.3 Applications of Bacteria Expressing Heterologous Surface Proteins
- 4.4 Strategies for Re-Engineering Bacterial Surfaces with Heterologous Sugars
- 4.5 Applications of Bacteria Expressing Heterologous Surface Sugars
- 4.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 5. Noncovalent Functionalization of Cell Surface
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Methods of Cell Surface Engineering—Applications and Recent Developments
- 5.3 Electrostatic Interactions Mediated Cell Surface Modification
- 5.4 Advantages and Limitations of the Noncovalent Modification of the Cell Surface
- 5.5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Lipid-Mediated Cell Surface Engineering
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 One-Step Protein Transfer
- 6.3 Two-Step Protein Transfer
- 6.4 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Engineering the Surface of Cells Using Biotin–Avidin Chemistry
- 7.1 Introduction: Rationale for Engineering the Cell Surface
- 7.2 Biotin and Avidin: An Overview
- 7.3 Methods for Engineering Cell Surfaces with Avidin–Biotin Complexes
- 7.4 Applications of Cell Surface Engineering Using Avidin–Biotin Chemistry
- 7.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Construction and Computation with Nucleic Acids on the Cell Surface
- 8.1 Computation of Cell Identity
- 8.2 Targeted Transport of a Payload to a Cell Surface and Activation of Innate Cellular Response
- 8.3 DNA Channels and Pores Spanning Lipid Membrane
- 8.4 Advances in Microscopy
- 8.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Cell Surface Enzymatic Engineering-Based Approaches to Improve Cellular Therapies
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Use of Enzymes to Modify Cell Surface Carbohydrates on Proteins and Lipids to Enhance Migration to Tissues
- 9.3 Modification of Enzyme Activity Leads to Changes on Cell Surface Structures that Deter Migration and Metastasis
- 9.4 Use of Enzymes to Improve the Therapeutic Function of Cells Through Modification of the Cell Surface
- 9.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Cell Microencapsulation for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Encapsulation Requirements and Strategies
- 10.3 Materials Used for Cell Encapsulation
- 10.4 Therapeutic Applications of Encapsulated Cells
- 10.5 Challenges and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Cell Engineering with Nanoparticles for Cell Imaging
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Imaging Modalities for NP Engineered Cells
- 11.3 Strategies for Cell Engineering with NPs
- 11.4 Challenges and Outlook
- 11.5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Micro/Nano-Engineering of Cells for Delivery of Therapeutics
- 12.1 Cell Therapy—Success and Current Challenges
- 12.2 Cell Surface Engineering to Improve Cell Targeting
- 12.3 Cell-Based Drug Delivery
- 12.4 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 13. Molecular Engineering of Cell and Tissue Surfaces with Polymer Thin Films
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 General Design Principles and Considerations
- 13.3 Cell Surface Engineering with Polymer Thin Films
- 13.4 Biomedical Applications
- 13.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Biofunctionalization of Hydrogels for Engineering the Cellular Microenvironment
- 14.1 The 3D Extracellular Milieu
- 14.2 Mimicking the ECM
- 14.3 Engineering Degradability into Hydrogels
- 14.4 Hydrogel Nanoparticles
- 14.5 Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 15. Probe and Control of Cell–Cell Interactions Using Bioengineered Tools
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 In Vitro Study of Cell–Cell Interactions Using Engineered Microdevices
- 15.3 Probing and Manipulation of Cell–Cell Interactions Using Engineered Molecular Tools
- 15.4 Conclusions and Perspectives
- References
- Index
Description
Micro- and Nanoengineering of the Cell Surface explores the direct engineering of cell surfaces, enabling materials scientists and chemists to manipulate or augment cell functions and phenotypes. The book is accessible for readers across industry, academia, and in clinical settings in multiple disciplines, including materials science, engineering, chemistry, biology, and medicine. Written by leaders in the field, it covers numerous cell surface engineering methods along with their current and potential applications in cell therapy, tissue engineering, biosensing, and diagnosis.
The interface of chemistry, materials science, and biology presents many opportunities for developing innovative tools to diagnose and treat various diseases. However, cell surface engineering using chemistry and materials science approaches is a new and diverse field. This book provides a full coverage of the subject, introducing the fundamentals of cell membrane biology before exploring the key application areas.
Key Features
- Demystifies the direct engineering of cell surfaces, enabling materials scientists and chemists to manipulate or augment cell functions and phenotypes
- Provides a toolkit of micro- and nanoengineering approaches to the manipulation of the cell surface
- Unlocks the potential of cell surface manipulation for a range of new applications in the fields of in vitro research, cell therapy, tissue engineering, biosensing, and diagnostics
Readership
Scientists and engineers in the fields of Materials science / biomaterials, bionanotechnology / bioengineering / tissue engineering / sensing and imaging, chemistry, researchers and clinicians in the field of cell therapy and diagnostics, regenerative medicine, pharmaceutical R&D / drug delivery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 6th June 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731558
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731466
About the Editors
Jeffrey Karp Editor
Dr. Jeff Karp is a leading researcher in the fields of stem cell therapeutics, drug delivery, medical devices,and tissue adhesives. He is an Associate Professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Principal Faculty at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, and an affiliate faculty at the Broad Institute and at the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology (where he teaches to MIT-Sloan business school students). He has published >100 peer-reviewed papers (with >11,750 citations) and has given 250 national and international invited lectures and has 65 issued or pending patents. Several technologies developed in his lab have formed the foundation for multiple products on the market and currently under development and for the launch of four companies including Skintifique, Gecko Biomedical, Alivio Therapeutics, Frequency Therapeutics. Karp’s work has been discussed in hundreds of newspapers, online websites, television newscasts, and radio shows around the world including CNN, ABC News, NBC, Boston Globe, LA Times, BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, The Atlantic, The Guardian, American Museum for Natural History, Popular Mechanics, CTV Canada AM. Karp has also appeared multiple times on CBC’s Quirks and Quarks and NPR Science Fridays. The Boston Business Journal recognized him as a Champion in Healthcare Innovation and MIT’s Technology Review Magazine (TR35) also recognized Dr. Karp as being one of the top innovators in the world (3 members from his laboratory have subsequently received this award). His work has been selected by Popular Mechanic's "Top 20 New Biotech Breakthroughs that Will Change Medicine.” He gave a TEDMED talk at the Kennedy Center in DC on bioinspired medical innovation and since 2015 has been a member of the TEDMED Editorial Advisory Board (only member to be elected to the board 3 years in a row). In 2015 and 2016 he received Breakthrough Awards from the Kenneth Rainin Foundation and in 2015 was a commencement speaker in at the University of Toronto. He also serves as a consultant to the Kenneth Rainin Foundation and the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation on the topic of new technologies for Inflammatory Bowel Disease. He has deep consulting expertise with startups and with several Fortune 500 companies across a wide spectrum of areas including drug delivery, medical devices, consumer healthcare products, and stem cell therapeutics. Dr. Karp was selected as the Outstanding Faculty Undergraduate Mentor among all Faculty at MIT and he received the HST McMahon Mentoring award for being the top mentor of Harvard-MIT students. To date, 18 trainees from his laboratory have secured faculty positions and several have transitioned into impactful careers in pharma, biotech, medtech, and venture capital.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Co-Director of Regenerative Therapeutics, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School; Principal Investigator, Harvard Stem Cell Institute
Weian Zhao Editor
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California, Irvine
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California, Irvine