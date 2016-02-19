Methods of Hydrobiology discusses the study of life of organism in water. It also discusses the science of inland waters, called limnology. The focuses of learning are animals, plants, and bacteria that live in water. The main object of the book is to review and evaluate the methods utilised to gather data on the characteristics of water dwellers. The topics of bacteriology are also covered. The fields of bacteriology that will be covered are hydrobacteriology, hydrobotany, and hydrozoology. The means of measurement and calculation applied by production biology are discussed. The text begins with a discussion of the types of water and their description. This is followed by a qualitative analysis of the phytoplankton. A separate chapter is devoted to the means for running water investigation. Another section of the book focuses on the procedures in the biological evaluation of underground water. The book will provide useful information to marine biologist, botanist, zoologist, microbiologist, students, and researches in the field of biological sciences.

Table of Contents



Preface

Short Introduction to the Hydrobiology of Fresh Water

I. Types of Water

II. Levels of Correlation

1. Water as an Environment for Organisms

2. Community Life in Water

3. Total Life in Fresh Water

Chapter 1. Some Physical and Chemical Methods for the Investigation of the Characteristics of Water

I. Physical Methods

1. Taking Water Samples

2. Measurement of Water Temperature

3. Measurement of the Intensity and Spectral Composition of Light

4. Measurement of the Rate of Flow of Running Water

5. Analysis of the Particle Size of the Substrate

II. Chemical Methods

1. Taking Water Samples

2. Determination of the Hydrogen Ion Concentration (pH Value)

3. Determination of Free Carbon Dioxide in Water (COj)

4. Determination of the Oxygen Content of Water

5. Determination of Ammonium in Water

6. Determination of Water-soluble Phosphate

7. Determination of the Alkalinity (SBV) and the Hardness due to Carbonate (Combined Carbon Dioxide)

8. Determination of the Hardness due to Calcium

9. Rapid Method for the Estimation of the Total Hardness of Water

10. Estimation of the Potassium Permanganate Consumption (ApproximateMethod)

Chapter 2. Methods for the Investigation of the Oopen Water Zone of Standing Water (Pelagial)

A. Methods for the Investigation of Plankton Zooplankton

I. Direct Observation and Recording of Zooplankton in the Water

II. Collection of Zooplankton from Water

III. Fixation and Preservation of Zooplankton

IV. Enumeration of the Zooplankton

1. Preparation of a Suitable Plankton Concentration and Taking Samples for Counting

2. Filling the Counting Chamber with Plankton

3. Counting the Plankton

4. Estimation of the Plankton Content of the Whole Sample Phytoplankton

I. Qualitative Investigation of the (Net)

II. Quantitative Investigation of the Phytoplankton

1. Fixation and Preservation

2. Counting the Phytoplankton

3. Other Methods of Evaluation

B. Investigation of the Living Community on the Surface Film (Neuston)

Chapter 3. Investigation of the Bottom Zone of Standing Water (Littoral and Profundal)

I. Introduction

II. Investigation of the Eulittoral Zone

1. The Interstitial Ground Water of the Shore

2. Investigation of the Surf Zone on the Shore

III. Investigation of the True Littoral Zone (Infralittoral)

1. Reedswamp Zone (Upper Infralittoral)

2. Zone of Floating Leaves and Potamogetón Zone (Middle Infralittoral)

3. The Submerged Plants (Underwater Meadows) (Under Infralittoral)

4. Semi-experimental Methods for the Study of the Periphyton (Aufwuchs)

IV. Investigation of the Deep (Profundal) Zone

1. Bottom Grabs

2. Mud-borers, Core-samplers, and Mud-samplers

3. Dredges

4. Further Treatment of the Bottom Samples

V. The Quantitative Study of the Imagines Emerging in the Benthal Region

Chapter 4. Methods for the Investigaton of Running Water

I. Investigation of the Plant Population

II. Investigation of the Animal Population

1. The Population of Plant Mats

2. The Population of the Stones

3. The Population of the Finer Sediment

4. The Hyporheic Fauna

III. Investigation of Plankton in Running Water

IV. Determination of Organismal Drift

V. Collection of Insects from Running Water

VII. Further Treatment of the Samples

VIII. Presentation of the Results

Chapter 5. Methods for the Biological Investigation of Underground Water

Investigation of Ground Water in Porous Rocks (Phreatic Fauna)

Chapter 6. Methods for the Determination of Production in Water

I. Determination of the Biomass

1. Chlorophyll Methods

2. The Dry Weight Determination Method

3. The Nitrogen Method

II. Determination of the Primary Production

1. The Oxygen Method (Gran Method)

2. The Method of Steemann Nielsen (1952)

III. Some Remarks about the Determination of the Primary Consumption

IV. Population Dynamics of the Zooplankton

Chapter 7. Methods for the Biological Estimation of Water Quality

I. Ecological Methods

1. Procedures which Operate According to Saprobic Systems

2. The "Species Deficit" of Koth

3. Methods for Distinguishing Self-purification

II. Physiological Methods

Appendix I. Methods for the Fixation and Preservation of Groups of Freshwater Organisms

A. Animal Groups

B. Plant Groups

Appendix II. Some Remarks about Culture Methods The Culture of Algae

Appendix III. Firms which Make Hydrobiological Apparatus

References

Index