Methods of Animal Experimentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122780066, 9781483259529

Methods of Animal Experimentation

1st Edition

Volume VI

Editors: William I. Gay
eBook ISBN: 9781483259529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1981
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume VI is a compendium of papers that defines which animals will prove most useful in biological experiments using the best methods in an environment of complex technologies and therapies. One paper reviews the genetic methods in animal experimentation including tests of Mendelian ratios, chromosomes crossing-over, chromosome anomalies, and gene transfer that produces congenic strains. Another paper explains the concepts and methodologies used in animals in ophthalmic research, particularly in ocular pharmacology, aqueous humor dynamics, glaucoma, and animal models of non-infectious uveitis. One paper analyzes the neural mechanisms of pain in an intact nervous system following ethical and moral principles of human treatment. For example, the use of different stimuli to elicit pain is applied only in situations where the stimuli is more appropriate, whether in behavioral or physiological experiments. The paper provides a list of requirements for the ideal pain stimulus. Another paper describes the methods in using standard animal models when an unknown agent is to be given as a general or local anesthesia. This book can prove beneficial to researchers, scientists, and laboratory technicians dealing with animals in relation to pharmacological, biological, chemical, and physiological research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Genetic Methods in Animal Experimentation

I. Genetic Methods

II. Discovering Autosomal Traits

III. Chromosomes: Behavior of One Pair in Meiosis

IV. Discovering Sex-Linked Traits

V. Tests of Mendelian Ratios

VI. Complexities of Single-Locus Genetics

VII. Assortment of Two Traits

VIII. Chromosomes: Behavior of Two Pairs in Meiosis

IX. Linkage of Two Traits

X. Chromosomes: Crossing-Over

XI. Recombination and Mapping

XII. Tests for Allelism

XIII. Concept of the Gene

XIV. Mutations and Chromosome Anomalies

XV. Complex Traits

XVI. Random Breeding

XVII. Phenotypic Selection

XVIII. Inbreeding to Produce Inbred Strains and F1 Hybrids

XIX. Recombinant Inbred Strains

XX. Inbreeding to Produce Segregating Inbred Strains

XXI. Gene Transfer to Produce Congenic Strains

XXII. Nomenclature for Genes, Chromosome Anomalies, and Strains

Bibliography

References

Chapter 2 Animals in Ophthalmic Research: Concepts and Methodologies

I. Introduction

II. Spontaneous Infectious Diseases

III. Experimental Infectious Diseases

IV. Ocular Pharmacology

V. In Vitro Culture of Ocular Tissues

VI. Animals in the Definition of Immunological Processes of the Eye

VII. The Cornea

VIII. The Sclera

IX. Aqueous Humor Dynamics

X. Glaucoma

XI. Animal Models of Noninfectious Uveitis

XII. The Lens and Experimental Cataract

XIII. The Retina

XIV. Optic Nerve

XV. Ocular Circulation

XVI. Experimental Ocular Oncology

References

Chapter 3 Laboratory Animals in Pain Research

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Pain and Analgesia

III. Stimuli Used to Elicit Pain

IV. Behavioral Assessment of Pain and Analgesia

V. Anatomical Studies of Pain Pathways

VI. Neurophysiology of Pain Pathways

VII. Modulation of Pain

References

Chapter 4 Animal Models and Methods in Anesthesia Research

I. Introduction

II. General Anesthetics

III. Local Anesthetics

IV. Conclusions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483259529

About the Editor

William I. Gay

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.