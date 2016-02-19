Methods of Animal Experimentation
1st Edition
Volume VI
Description
Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume VI is a compendium of papers that defines which animals will prove most useful in biological experiments using the best methods in an environment of complex technologies and therapies. One paper reviews the genetic methods in animal experimentation including tests of Mendelian ratios, chromosomes crossing-over, chromosome anomalies, and gene transfer that produces congenic strains. Another paper explains the concepts and methodologies used in animals in ophthalmic research, particularly in ocular pharmacology, aqueous humor dynamics, glaucoma, and animal models of non-infectious uveitis. One paper analyzes the neural mechanisms of pain in an intact nervous system following ethical and moral principles of human treatment. For example, the use of different stimuli to elicit pain is applied only in situations where the stimuli is more appropriate, whether in behavioral or physiological experiments. The paper provides a list of requirements for the ideal pain stimulus. Another paper describes the methods in using standard animal models when an unknown agent is to be given as a general or local anesthesia. This book can prove beneficial to researchers, scientists, and laboratory technicians dealing with animals in relation to pharmacological, biological, chemical, and physiological research.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Genetic Methods in Animal Experimentation
I. Genetic Methods
II. Discovering Autosomal Traits
III. Chromosomes: Behavior of One Pair in Meiosis
IV. Discovering Sex-Linked Traits
V. Tests of Mendelian Ratios
VI. Complexities of Single-Locus Genetics
VII. Assortment of Two Traits
VIII. Chromosomes: Behavior of Two Pairs in Meiosis
IX. Linkage of Two Traits
X. Chromosomes: Crossing-Over
XI. Recombination and Mapping
XII. Tests for Allelism
XIII. Concept of the Gene
XIV. Mutations and Chromosome Anomalies
XV. Complex Traits
XVI. Random Breeding
XVII. Phenotypic Selection
XVIII. Inbreeding to Produce Inbred Strains and F1 Hybrids
XIX. Recombinant Inbred Strains
XX. Inbreeding to Produce Segregating Inbred Strains
XXI. Gene Transfer to Produce Congenic Strains
XXII. Nomenclature for Genes, Chromosome Anomalies, and Strains
Chapter 2 Animals in Ophthalmic Research: Concepts and Methodologies
I. Introduction
II. Spontaneous Infectious Diseases
III. Experimental Infectious Diseases
IV. Ocular Pharmacology
V. In Vitro Culture of Ocular Tissues
VI. Animals in the Definition of Immunological Processes of the Eye
VII. The Cornea
VIII. The Sclera
IX. Aqueous Humor Dynamics
X. Glaucoma
XI. Animal Models of Noninfectious Uveitis
XII. The Lens and Experimental Cataract
XIII. The Retina
XIV. Optic Nerve
XV. Ocular Circulation
XVI. Experimental Ocular Oncology
Chapter 3 Laboratory Animals in Pain Research
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Pain and Analgesia
III. Stimuli Used to Elicit Pain
IV. Behavioral Assessment of Pain and Analgesia
V. Anatomical Studies of Pain Pathways
VI. Neurophysiology of Pain Pathways
VII. Modulation of Pain
Chapter 4 Animal Models and Methods in Anesthesia Research
I. Introduction
II. General Anesthetics
III. Local Anesthetics
IV. Conclusions
Index
