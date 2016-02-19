Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume VI is a compendium of papers that defines which animals will prove most useful in biological experiments using the best methods in an environment of complex technologies and therapies. One paper reviews the genetic methods in animal experimentation including tests of Mendelian ratios, chromosomes crossing-over, chromosome anomalies, and gene transfer that produces congenic strains. Another paper explains the concepts and methodologies used in animals in ophthalmic research, particularly in ocular pharmacology, aqueous humor dynamics, glaucoma, and animal models of non-infectious uveitis. One paper analyzes the neural mechanisms of pain in an intact nervous system following ethical and moral principles of human treatment. For example, the use of different stimuli to elicit pain is applied only in situations where the stimuli is more appropriate, whether in behavioral or physiological experiments. The paper provides a list of requirements for the ideal pain stimulus. Another paper describes the methods in using standard animal models when an unknown agent is to be given as a general or local anesthesia. This book can prove beneficial to researchers, scientists, and laboratory technicians dealing with animals in relation to pharmacological, biological, chemical, and physiological research.