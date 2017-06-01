Methods in Stream Ecology
3rd Edition
Volume 2: Ecosystem Function
Methods in Stream Ecology: Volume 2: Ecosystem Structure, Third Edition, provides a complete series of field and laboratory protocols in stream ecology that are ideal for teaching or conducting research. This new two-part edition is updated to reflect recent advances in the technology associated with ecological assessment of streams, including remote sensing. Volume two covers community interactions, ecosystem processes and ecosystem quality.
With a student-friendly price, this new edition is key for all students and researchers in stream and freshwater ecology, freshwater biology, marine ecology and river ecology. This book is also supportive as a supplementary text for courses in watershed ecology/science, hydrology, fluvial geomorphology and landscape ecology.Methods in Stream Ecology, 3rd Edition, Volume 1: Ecosystem Structure, is also available now!
- Provides a variety of exercises in each chapter
- Includes detailed instructions, illustrations, formulae and data sheets for in-field research for students
- Presents taxonomic keys to common stream invertebrates and algae
- Includes website with tables and a links written by leading experts in stream ecology
Faculty, graduate students, researchers, advanced undergraduates, and federal, state and local government officials interested in and responsible for stream evaluation and monitoring
Section D Organic Matter Dynamics
23. Stable Isotopes in Stream Food Webs
24. Dissolved Organic Matter
25. Transport and Storage of Fine Particulate Organic Matter
26. Coarse Particulate Organic Matter: Storage, Transport, and Retention
27. Leaf-Litter Breakdown
28. Riparian Processes and Interactions
29. Dynamics of Wood
Section E Ecosystem Processes
30. Conservative and Reactive Solute Dynamics
31. Nutrient Limitation and Uptake
32. Nitrogen Transformations
33. Phosphorus Limitation, Uptake, and Turnover in Benthic Stream Algae
34. Stream Metabolism
35. Secondary Production and Quantitative Food Webs
36. Elemental Content of Stream Biota
Section F Ecosystem Assessment
37. Ecological Assessment With Benthic Algae
38. Macroinvertebrates as Biotic Indicators of Environmental Quality
39. Environmental Quality Assessment Using Stream Fishes
40. Establishing Causee Effect Relationships in Multistressor Environments
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132692
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130476
Gary Lamberti
Dr. Gary A. Lamberti is Professor of Biological Sciences and Director of the Stream and Wetland Ecology Laboratory (SWEL) at the University of Notre Dame, where he teaches Biostatistics, Stream Ecology, Restoration Ecology, and a variety of topical graduate courses. His major research interests include (1) food web ecology of streams and wetlands, ranging from microbes to fish; (2) the ecology of native and introduced Pacific salmon; and (3) the impacts of climate change, toxins, and invasive species on aquatic ecosystem function. He retains a fundamental love for aquatic invertebrates, which permeates all of his research. He has also successfully advised 27 M.S. and Ph.D. students to completion and countless undergraduates have conducted research in his laboratory. Dr. Lamberti has over 175 publications dealing with various aspects of aquatic ecology, and has co-edited the Elsevier book entitled Methods in Stream Ecology, now in its 3rd edition. At Notre Dame, he also directs the GLOBES Graduate Certificate Program in Environment and Society. Dr. Lamberti is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and past-President of the Society for Freshwater Science, an international society of aquatic ecologists.
University of Notre Dame, Indiana, USA
F. Richard Hauer
F. Richard (Ric) Hauer, is Director of the University of Montana’s Center for Integrated Research on the Environment (CIRE) and Professor of Stream Ecology at the Flathead Lake Biological Station where he taught Stream Ecology for >25 years. His major research interests encompass the broad, interdisciplinary field of ecosystem ecology with focus on freshwaters, especially running waters and gravel-bed river floodplains and wetlands. The breadth of his research spans from physical processes of sediment transport and groundwater/surface water interactions to aquatic insect life histories and ecosystem assessment. He is particularly interested in the application of remotely sensed data to understanding biophysical processes of floodplain ecology. To this end, he pilots his own airplane in the acquisition of digital imagery used to evaluate the landscape scale linkages between hydrology, geomorphology and ecology in river and floodplain ecosystems. Dr. Hauer has conducted his research around the eastern Pacific-rim from Alaska to Patagonia; his primary research site being the transboundary Crown-of-the-Continent Ecosystem and the Flathead River of Montana and British Columbia. While it was the fascination with aquatic invertebrates, especially caddisflies, that captured his interest, it has been his love for streams and rivers as disproportionately important components of biodiversity of mountain landscapes that has maintained that passion. Dr. Hauer has published >100 research articles in international peer-reviewed journals such as Science, Science Advances, BioScience and Freshwater Science. In addition to his personal research, he has served at the national level in developing environmental policy and implementation of environmental assessment in the Clean Water Act working with both the US Army Corps of Engineers and the US EPA. Ric is past-President of the international scientific society “Society for Freshwater Science.” At the University of Montana, Hauer held the Stream Ecology Endowed Chair at Flathead Lake Biological Station from 2000-2016 and received the university’s Distinguished Scholar Award in 2011. He is founding director of the university’s interdisciplinary sciences graduate program, Systems Ecology.
University of Montana, Polson, Montana, USA