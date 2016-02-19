Methods in Plant Biochemistry, Volume 1: Plant Phenolics reviews current knowledge about techniques used in the analysis of the biochemistry of plant polyphenols and their importance in the agricultural and food industries. It looks at the application of these techniques in the fractionation of cellular constituents, isolation of enzymes, electrophoretic separation of nucleic acids and proteins, and chromatographic identification of the intermediates and products of cellular metabolism.

Organized into 15 chapters, this book opens with an overview of the general procedures and measurement of total phenolics, from detecting phenolic substances in crude plant extracts to determining which classes they belong to and the quantitative estimation of total phenol. The reader is introduced to the chemistry, structural variation, function, and distribution of each class of plant phenolics and, in a few cases where this is practicable, detailed listings of known derivatives are given. Most chapters focus on chromatographic separations and high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), along with thin layer and paper Rf values with HPLC retention times and NMR spectroscopy. The book also outlines the procedures for the extraction, isolation, separation, and characterization of different classes of phenolic compounds, ranging from phenols and phenolic acids to phenylpropanoids, lignins, stilbenes and phenanthrenes, flavones and flavonols, chalcones and aurones, flavanoids, anthocyanins, biflavanoids, tannins, isoflavanoids, quinones, xanthones, and lichen substances.

The book is a valuable resource for students, biochemists, and researchers in the plant sciences.