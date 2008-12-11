Methods in Nano Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492706, 9780080949109

Methods in Nano Cell Biology, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Bhanu Jena
eBook ISBN: 9780080949109
Hardcover ISBN: 9781597492706
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2008
Page Count: 504
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
132.00
112.20
143.00
121.55
177.23
150.65
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
161.00
136.85
110.00
93.50
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Historical Perspective on Instrumentation and study of living cells
Invention of Nano Tools
Birth of NanoCellBiology
New understandings of live cells at a molecular level
Future developments of tools and technologies for the study of living cells

Description

Understanding live cells at the single molecule level is the most important and single major challenge facing biology and medicine today. Nanobiology focuses on the properties and structure of complex assemblies of biomolecules—biochips and molecular motors, for example—in conjunction with distinctive surfaces, rods, dots, and materials of nanoscience. Nano Cell Biology will describe the current applications of nanobiology to the study of the structure, function, and metabolic processes of cells.

Key Features

  • Provides historical background on this newly emerging field
  • Covers the latest application of new instrumentation in the field
  • Detailed protocols in the study of live cells at the nanometer level
  • Discusses future technologies and their applications in the study of living cells

Readership

Researchers in cell, molecular and developmental biology

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080949109
Hardcover ISBN:
9781597492706

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Bhanu Jena Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.