Methods in Nano Cell Biology, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Historical Perspective on Instrumentation and study of living cells
Invention of Nano Tools
Birth of NanoCellBiology
New understandings of live cells at a molecular level
Future developments of tools and technologies for the study of living cells
Description
Understanding live cells at the single molecule level is the most important and single major challenge facing biology and medicine today. Nanobiology focuses on the properties and structure of complex assemblies of biomolecules—biochips and molecular motors, for example—in conjunction with distinctive surfaces, rods, dots, and materials of nanoscience. Nano Cell Biology will describe the current applications of nanobiology to the study of the structure, function, and metabolic processes of cells.
Key Features
- Provides historical background on this newly emerging field
- Covers the latest application of new instrumentation in the field
- Detailed protocols in the study of live cells at the nanometer level
- Discusses future technologies and their applications in the study of living cells
Readership
Researchers in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 11th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949109
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781597492706
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bhanu Jena Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, USA