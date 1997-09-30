Methods in Muscle Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641548, 9780080859507

Methods in Muscle Biology, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: Charles Emerson, Jr. H. Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9780080859507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 1997
Page Count: 493
Table of Contents

Embryological Analysis of Myogenesis:

C.P. Ordahl and B. Christ, Avian Somite Transplantation: A Review of Basic Methods.

M. Buckingham and G. Cossu, Myogenesis in the Mouse Embryos.

J.B. Gordon, P. Lemaire, and T. Mohun, Myogenesis in Xenopus Embryos.

M.C. Fishman, D.Y.R. Stainier, R.E. Breithart, and M. Westerfield, Zebrafish: Genetic and Embryological Methods in a Transparent Vertebrate Embryo.

Myogenesis in Cell Culture:

C. Neville, N. Rosenthal, M. McGrew, N. Bogdanova, and S. Hauschka, Skeletal Muscle Cultures.

M. Gannon and D. Bader, Avian Cardiac Progenitors: Methods for Isolation, Culture, and Analysis of Differentiation.

R.R. Pauly, C. Bilato, L. Cheng, R. Monticone, and M.T. Crow, Vascular Smooth Muscle Cell Cultures.

R.E. Allen, C.J. Temm-Grove, S.M. Sheehan, and G. Rice, Skeletal Muscle Satellite Cell Cultures.

Viral and Cellular Gene Delivery Systems in Muscle:

M.J. Federspiel and S.H. Hughes, Retroviral Gene Delivery.

D.A. Fischman and T. Mikawa, The Use of Replication-Defective Retroviruses for Cell Lineage Studies of Myogenic Cells.

T. Ragot, P. Opolon, and M. Perricaudet, Adenoviral Gene Delivery.

T.A. Rando and H.M. Blau, Methods for Myoblast Transplantation.

Molecular Analysis of Muscle Structure and Function:

H.L. Sweeney and H. Feng, Structure-Function Analysis of Cytoskeletal/Contractile Proteins in Avian Myotubes.

K.G. Beam and C. Franzini-Armstrong, Functional and Structural Approaches to the Study of Excitation-Contraction Coupling.

M. Westfall, E. Rust, F. Albayya, and J.M. Metzger, Adenovirus-Mediated Myofilament Gene Transfer into Adult Cardiac Myocytes.

R.J. Balice-Gordon, In Vivo Approaches to Neuromuscular Structure and Function.

S. Schiaffino and G. Salviati, Molecular Diversity of Myofibrillar Proteins: Isoforms Analysis at the Protein and mRNA Level.

Molecular Genetic Analysis of Muscle Gene Regulation:

A. Faerman and M. Shani, Transgenic Mice: Production and Analysis of Expression.

C. Neville, N. Rosenthal, and S. Hauschka, DNA Transfection of Cultured Muscle Cells.

A. Kass-Eisler and L.A. Leinwand, DNA and Adenovirus-Mediated Gene Transfer into Cardiac Muscle.

K.L. Kucharczuk and D.J. Goldhamer, Nuclear DNA Binding Proteins. Subject Index.

Description

Methods in Muscle Biology is a comprehensive laboratory guide that details the methods used in the study of muscle biology. The techniques included embrace cell, developmental, and molecular biology, as well asphysiology, neurobiology, and medical research.

Readership

Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers. Cell, developmental, and molecular biologists, geneticists, human genome researchers, and others studying nuclear structure and organization.

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Charles Emerson, Jr. Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

H. Sweeney Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

